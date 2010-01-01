Terrace Martin - Velvet Portraits, 2016 (full album stream)



Pubblicato ad aprile 2016, Velvet Portraits Ã¨ il nuovo album di Terrace Martin, musicista e produttore americano conosciuto anche (e forse soprattutto) per le sue collaborazioni con Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, The Game, Busta Rhymes, Stevie Wonder, Charlie Wilson, Raphael Saadiq e molti altri ancora.

Velvet Portraits Ã¨ un disco di R&B contemporaneo che mette in risalto il talento e l’intuizione pop di Terrace Martin (sax) che si avvale del fondamentale supporto di Curly Martin (batteria), Brandon Eugene Owens (basso) e Robert Searight (tastiere) e che vede oltretutto la partecipazione di numerosi e importanti ospiti, quali: Tiffany Gouche, Kamasi Washington, Robert Glasper, The Emotions, Wayne Vaughn, Adam Turchin, Uncle Chucc, Rose Gold, Candy West, Keyon Harrold, Marlon Williams, Thundercat, Ronald Bruner Jr e Tone Trezure. (Fonte: Ropeadope Select)

