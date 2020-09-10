Il 23 ottobre 2020 sarà pubblicato Letter to You, l’attesissimo nuovo album di Bruce Springsteen, realizzato insieme alla E Street Band.

Letter To You, ventesimo album in studio dell’artista statunitestense, è stato registrato nella sua casa in New Jersey e conterrà 12 tracce.

«Amo l’essenza quasi commovente di Letter To You. E amo il sound della E Street Band che suona completamente live in studio, in un modo che non avevamo quasi mai fatto prima, senza nessuna sovraincisione. Abbiamo realizzato l’album in soli cinque giorni, e quella che ne è venuta fuori è una delle più belle esperienze di registrazione che io abbia mai vissuto». (Bruce Springesteen)

Insieme a Springsteen, hanno lavorato a questo progetto Roy Bittan, Nils Lofgren, Patti Scialfa, Garry Tallent, Stevie Van Zandt, Max Weinberg, Charlie Giordano e Jake Clemons.

L’album è stato prodotto da Ron Aniello insieme allo stesso Bruce Springsteen, Bob Clearmountain ha realizzato il mixaggio, mentre Bob Ludwig si è occupato del mastering.

Questa la tracklist:

1. One Minute You’re Here

2. Letter To You

3. Burnin’ Train

4. Janey Needs A Shooter

5. Last Man Standing

6. The Power Of Prayer

7. House Of A Thousand Guitars

8. Rainmaker

9. If I Was The Priest

10. Ghosts

11. Song For Orphans

12. I’ll See You In My Dreams

Letter to You si preannuncia un disco rock caratterizzato dall’inconfondibile sound della sua storica formazione. Tocca solo avere attendere e avere un po’ di pazienza. (La redazione)