I Sault sono un anonimo collettivo britannico che mettono al centro la secolare questione razziale dei neri. Lo fanno attraverso una riuscitissima miscela sonora a base di r’n’b, soul, blues, jazz, funk, afrobeat, house e molto altro ancora.

We all know black is beautiful

You know, well now you do

Black is excellent too

In me, in you

Black is shiny and new

Black is older than earth

All at the same damn time

Black is sweet

Black is ours

Black is love

Black is God

God is us

Don’t be afraid

We can make a change and we can make it different

The anger, it breaks my heart to see this and then we know we have to try

Please let the right people do what they have to

You be strong, educate yourself, powerful

Learn when you grow up, be your own master

You can be your own boss

You can have your own company, you can have your own business

You don’t need to work for anyone but yourself

(da “Black is“)