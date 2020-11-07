Il democratico Joe Biden ha vinto le elezioni americane 2020 ed è diventato il 46° Presidente degli Stati Uniti d’America che il 20 gennaio 2021 prenderà il posto di Donald Trump alla Casa Bianca.

Quelle che seguono sono alcune delle reazioni di artisti e celebrità come Lady Gaga, Lizzo, Lana del Rey e Ariana Grande alla vittoria di Biden e Kamala Harris, la prima vicepresidente donna della storia degli USA. Con buona pace di Trump. (La redazione)

. @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen. ❤️ 🙌🙌 nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House. Also, way to go PA 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/uXiMTWs6Hk — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 7, 2020

Congratulations Joe and Kamala! pic.twitter.com/OCyFTfrEB7 — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) November 7, 2020

Congratulations to @JoeBiden, @KamalaHarris and our beloved country. Honesty and integrity won out! pic.twitter.com/RlaZr88O0R — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) November 7, 2020

Can’t Believe It ,IM SO SO, SO,SO HAPPY😭.

It Would Be Easy To Post Horrible Pictures & Cartoons Of

trump,but Knowing Joe,He Really Means What He Says About Being The President For

EVERY🇺🇸,& As Tempting as it

WOULD BE,OUT OF RESPECT FOR JOE I WONT POST

HORRIBLE PICS OF trump🙄 — Cher (@cher) November 7, 2020

MR. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN!!!!!!!! Also… THE FIRST FEMALE BLACK VP!!! The best news I’ve heard all year!!!! Let this show that being a good person will ALWAYS win. Love will always win. @joebiden @kamalaharris #BIDENHARRIS 👏🏼💙🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/rV982SkyMd — Katie Cassidy (@MzKatieCassidy) November 7, 2020

WOW!!!!!!!! Today is a GOOD day 😭 #bidenharis2020 — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 7, 2020

The world is in the hands of someone civil and compassionate.

Now it’s time to clean up the environment, provide quality education and health services to all. We all have to do our part, but the groundwork is laid.

Now a little dance with my kids to celebrate! pic.twitter.com/xyWnaZrXqk — Shakira (@shakira) November 7, 2020

“Finally the tables have started to turn… don’t you know talkin’ bout a revolution sounds like a whisper” pic.twitter.com/FNmGtGKWcX — Living Colour (@LivingColour) November 7, 2020