Liam Gallagher annuncia il suo primo concerto in streaming

Il concerto online si intitolerà Down by the River Thames e verrà trasmetto da un battello sul Tamigi il 5 dicembre 2020.

Attraverso il suo account Instagram, l’ex membro degli Oasis Liam Gallagher ha annunciato il suo primo live in streaming.

Il concerto online si intitolerà Down by the River Thames e verrà trasmesso da un battello sul Tamigi il 5 dicembre 2020.

Il musicista e cantante inglese scrive che sarà “un’esibizione celestiale” ed eseguirà non solo le sue hit ma anche i classici degli Oasis che non venivano eseguiti da molto tempo.

