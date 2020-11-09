Attraverso il suo account Instagram, l’ex membro degli Oasis Liam Gallagher ha annunciato il suo primo live in streaming.

Il concerto online si intitolerà Down by the River Thames e verrà trasmesso da un battello sul Tamigi il 5 dicembre 2020.

Il musicista e cantante inglese scrive che sarà “un’esibizione celestiale” ed eseguirà non solo le sue hit ma anche i classici degli Oasis che non venivano eseguiti da molto tempo.

Per restare aggiornati fate un salto suo sito ufficiale liamgallagher.com. (La redazione)