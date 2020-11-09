Attraverso il suo account Instagram, l’ex membro degli Oasis Liam Gallagher ha annunciato il suo primo live in streaming.
To all my brothers and sisters around the world. I’m performing a one-off celestial live performance for you to stream, ‘Down By The River Thames’, on 5th December 2020. I’ll be performing tracks from my two number 1 solo albums as well as some stone cold Oasis classics, some of which you haven’t heard me sing for a long, long time. C’mon you know. LG x Full information and tickets at LiamGallagher.com All pre-sale tickets come with an exclusive commemorative ticket, and are available from 9am tomorrow. General sale tickets available from Friday 13th at 9am
Il concerto online si intitolerà Down by the River Thames e verrà trasmesso da un battello sul Tamigi il 5 dicembre 2020.
Il musicista e cantante inglese scrive che sarà “un’esibizione celestiale” ed eseguirà non solo le sue hit ma anche i classici degli Oasis che non venivano eseguiti da molto tempo.
