Anche per questo weekend abbiamo scelto per voi dieci dischi del 2020 da ascoltare in streaming via Bandcamp.
Per ascoltarli basta passare il mouse sull’immagine di copertina e premere play. Buon fine settimana. (La redazione)
Mountain Caller ★ Chronicle I: The Truthseeker
Thurston Moore ★ By the Fire
Adrianne Lenker ★ Songs
Billy Nomates ★ S.T.
Drive-By Truckers ★ The New OK
Gidge ★ New Light
Janko Nilovic & The Soul Surfers ★ Maze of Sounds
Open Mike Eagle ★ Anime, Trauma and Divorce
Contento ★ Lo Bueno Está Aquí
Marco Colonna & Noise Of Trouble ★ Mis sueños son irrenunciables, obstinados, testarudos y resistentes