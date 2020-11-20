Anche per questo weekend abbiamo scelto per voi dieci dischi del 2020 da ascoltare in streaming via Bandcamp.

Per ascoltarli basta passare il mouse sull’immagine di copertina e premere play. Buon fine settimana. (La redazione)

Mountain Caller ★ Chronicle I: The Truthseeker

<a href="https://mountaincaller.bandcamp.com/album/the-truthseeker">The Truthseeker by Mountain Caller</a>

Thurston Moore ★ By the Fire

<a href="https://thurstonmoore1.bandcamp.com/album/by-the-fire">By The Fire by Thurston Moore</a>

Adrianne Lenker ★ Songs

<a href="https://adriannelenker.bandcamp.com/album/songs">songs by Adrianne Lenker</a>

Billy Nomates ★ S.T.

<a href="https://invada.bandcamp.com/album/billy-nomates">Billy Nomates by Billy Nomates</a>

Drive-By Truckers ★ The New OK

<a href="https://drivebytruckers.bandcamp.com/album/the-new-ok">The New OK by Drive-By Truckers</a>

Gidge ★ New Light

<a href="https://atomnation.bandcamp.com/album/new-light">New Light by Gidge</a>

Janko Nilovic & The Soul Surfers ★ Maze of Sounds

<a href="https://brocrecordz.bandcamp.com/album/maze-of-sounds">Maze of sounds by Janko Nilovic & The Soul Surfers</a>

Open Mike Eagle ★ Anime, Trauma and Divorce

<a href="https://openmikeeagle.bandcamp.com/album/anime-trauma-and-divorce">Anime, Trauma and Divorce by Open Mike Eagle</a>

Contento ★ Lo Bueno Está Aquí

<a href="https://contento.bandcamp.com/album/lo-bueno-est-aqu">Lo Bueno Está Aquí by Contento</a>

Marco Colonna & Noise Of Trouble ★ Mis sueños son irrenunciables, obstinados, testarudos y resistentes

<a href="https://niafunken.bandcamp.com/album/mis-sue-os-son-irrenunciables-obstinados-testarudos-y-resistentes">Mis sueños son irrenunciables, obstinados, testarudos y resistentes by Marco Colonna & Noise Of Trouble</a>