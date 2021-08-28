Categorie
21 canzoni hip hop

Dai brani hip hop ante litteram ai classici dell’old school rap, fino a qualche successo anni Ottanta, Novanta e Duemila. Buon ascolto.

Dai brani hip hop ante litteram Here Comes The Judge di Pigmeat Markham e Doriella Du Fontaine dei Last Poets, ai più recenti King Kunta di Kendrick Lamar e The Corner di Common, passando per il padre del “break” DJ Kool Herc (nel pezzo scelto in compagnia di Mr. Green) e dei grandi dell’old school rap come DJ Hollywood, The Sugarhill Gang, Kurtis Blow, Grandmaster Flash e Afrika Bambaataa.

Non mancano poi pezzi di Public Enemy, RUN DMC, Yo-Yo, Geto Boys, Queen Latifah, Outkast, Pete Rock e molti altri ancora per un totale di 21 tracce.

Le canzoni scelte si possono ascoltare traccia dopo traccia su YouTube. (La redazione)

Pigmeat MarkhamHere Comes The Judge

The Last PoetsDoriella Du Fontaine

Grandmaster FlashThe Message

The Sugarhill GangRapper’s Delight

Afrika Bambaataa & The Soulsonic ForcePlanet Rock

Mr. Green & DJ Kool Herc Technology

DJ Hollywood To Whom It May Concern

Kurtis BlowThe Breaks

Public EnemyFight The Power

RUN DMCRun’s House

Kendrick LamarKing Kunta

OutkastMs. Jackson

CommonThe Corner (feat. The Last Poets)

Queen LatifahU.N.I.T.Y.

Yo-YoYou Can’t Play With My Yo Yo

Geto BoysMind Playing Tricks On Me

Pete RockSet Up

The Notorious B.I.G.Juicy 

Dr. DreNuthin’ But A G Thang (feat. Snoop Dogg)

Eric B. & RakimPaid In Full

Wu-Tang ClanC.R.E.A.M. 

