Dai brani hip hop ante litteram Here Comes The Judge di Pigmeat Markham e Doriella Du Fontaine dei Last Poets, ai più recenti King Kunta di Kendrick Lamar e The Corner di Common, passando per il padre del “break” DJ Kool Herc (nel pezzo scelto in compagnia di Mr. Green) e dei grandi dell’old school rap come DJ Hollywood, The Sugarhill Gang, Kurtis Blow, Grandmaster Flash e Afrika Bambaataa.

Non mancano poi pezzi di Public Enemy, RUN DMC, Yo-Yo, Geto Boys, Queen Latifah, Outkast, Pete Rock e molti altri ancora per un totale di 21 tracce.

Le canzoni scelte si possono ascoltare traccia dopo traccia su YouTube. (La redazione)

Pigmeat Markham – Here Comes The Judge

The Last Poets – Doriella Du Fontaine

Grandmaster Flash – The Message

The Sugarhill Gang – Rapper’s Delight

Afrika Bambaataa & The Soulsonic Force – Planet Rock

Mr. Green & DJ Kool Herc – Technology

DJ Hollywood – To Whom It May Concern

Kurtis Blow – The Breaks

Public Enemy – Fight The Power

RUN DMC – Run’s House

Kendrick Lamar – King Kunta

Outkast – Ms. Jackson

Common – The Corner (feat. The Last Poets)

Queen Latifah – U.N.I.T.Y.

Yo-Yo – You Can’t Play With My Yo Yo

Geto Boys – Mind Playing Tricks On Me

Pete Rock – Set Up

The Notorious B.I.G. – Juicy

Dr. Dre – Nuthin’ But A G Thang (feat. Snoop Dogg)

Eric B. & Rakim – Paid In Full

Wu-Tang Clan – C.R.E.A.M.

