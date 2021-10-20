Nuovo album in arrivo per i Red Hot Chili Peppers con John Frusciante che torna a suonare con la storica formazione funk rock della California.
A dare la notizia è stato il batterista Chad Smith in una intervista rilasciata a Rolling Stone.
La band di Los Angeles ha annunciato anche un tour mondiale di 35 date che partirà a Siviglia (Spagna) il 4 giugno 2022 e terminerà ad Arlington (Texas) il 18 settembre 2022.
I Red Hot Chili Peppers saranno anche in Italia, precisamente a Firenze, il 18 giugno 2022. (La redazione)
- Sab Giu 04 2022Red Hot Chili Peppers
Estadio Olímpico de la Cartuja, Seville, Spain
- Mar Giu 07 2022Red Hot Chili Peppers
Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona, Spain
- Ven Giu 10 2022Red Hot Chili Peppers
Goffertpark, Nijmegen, Netherlands
- Mer Giu 15 2022Red Hot Chili Peppers
Puskás Ferenc Stadion, Budapest, Hungary
- Sab Giu 18 2022Firenze Rocks Festival 2022
Visarno Arena, Florence, Italy
- Sab Giu 18 2022Red Hot Chili Peppers
Firenze Rocks, Florence, Italy
- Mer Giu 22 2022Red Hot Chili Peppers
Emirates Old Traffor, Manchester, UK
- Sab Giu 25 2022Red Hot Chili Peppers
London Stadium, London, UK
- Mer Giu 29 2022Red Hot Chili Peppers
Marlay Park, Rathfarnham, Ireland
- Gio Giu 30 - 03 2022Rock Werchter 2022
Werchter Parklife, Rotselaar, Belgium
- Ven Lug 01 2022Red Hot Chili Peppers
Bellahouston Park, Glasgow, UK
- Dom Lug 03 2022Red Hot Chili Peppers
Rock Werchter, Rotselaar, Belgium
- Mar Lug 05 2022Red Hot Chili Peppers
RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne, Germany
- Ven Lug 08 2022Red Hot Chili Peppers
Stade De France, Saint-Denis, France
- Sab Lug 09 2022Red Hot Chili Peppers
Stade De France, Saint-Denis, France
- Mar Lug 12 2022Red Hot Chili Peppers
Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany
- Sab Lug 23 2022Red Hot Chili Peppers
Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO, US
- Mer Lug 27 2022Red Hot Chili Peppers
Petco Park, San Diego, CA, US
- Ven Lug 29 2022Red Hot Chili Peppers
Levi's® Stadium, Santa Clara, CA, US
- Dom Lug 31 2022Red Hot Chili Peppers
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA, US
- Mer Ago 03 2022Red Hot Chili Peppers
T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA, US
- Sab Ago 06 2022Red Hot Chili Peppers
Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV, US
- Mer Ago 10 2022Red Hot Chili Peppers
Truist Park, Atlanta, GA, US
- Ven Ago 12 2022Red Hot Chili Peppers
Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN, US
- Dom Ago 14 2022Red Hot Chili Peppers
Comerica Park, Detroit, MI, US
- Mer Ago 17 2022Red Hot Chili Peppers
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ, US
- Ven Ago 19 2022Red Hot Chili Peppers
Soldier Field, Chicago, IL, US
- Dom Ago 21 2022Red Hot Chili Peppers
Rogers Centre, Toronto, ON, Canada
- Mar Ago 30 2022Red Hot Chili Peppers
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FL, US
- Gio Set 01 2022Red Hot Chili Peppers
Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC, US