I Band of Horses hanno annunciato un tour mondiale in occasione dell’uscita del sesto album Things Are Great, prevista per il 21 gennaio 2022.

Due le date in programma nel nostro paese: il 21 marzo a Bologna e il 22 marzo 2022 a Milano.

Why Are You OK è l’ultimo album in studio pubblicato nel 2021 dalla formazione indie folk di Seattle.

Crutch è il primo singolo estratto dal nuovo disco Things Are Great. (La redazione)

Concerti dei Band of Horses