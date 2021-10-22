I Band of Horses hanno annunciato un tour mondiale in occasione dell’uscita del sesto album Things Are Great, prevista per il 21 gennaio 2022.
Due le date in programma nel nostro paese: il 21 marzo a Bologna e il 22 marzo 2022 a Milano.
Why Are You OK è l’ultimo album in studio pubblicato nel 2021 dalla formazione indie folk di Seattle.
Crutch è il primo singolo estratto dal nuovo disco Things Are Great. (La redazione)
Concerti dei Band of Horses
- Gio Nov 04 2021Band of Horses
Mission Ballroom, Denver, CO, US
- Ven Nov 05 2021Band of Horses
Union Event Center (The Union), Salt Lake City, UT, US
- Dom Nov 07 2021Band of Horses
Roseland Theater, Portland, OR, US
- Lun Nov 08 2021Band of Horses, Miya Folick
Paramount Theatre, Seattle, WA, US
- Mer Nov 10 2021Band of Horses, Miya Folick
The Masonic, San Francisco, CA, US
- Ven Nov 12 2021Band of Horses
Hollywood Palladium, Hollywood, CA, US
- Sab Nov 13 2021Band of Horses, Miya Folick
Soma Mainstage, San Diego, CA, US
- Dom Nov 14 2021Band of Horses
House of Blues - Anaheim, Anaheim, CA, US
- Lun Mar 07 2022Band of Horses
Albert Hall, Manchester, UK
- Dom Mar 20 2022Band of Horses
Neue Theaterfabrik, Munich, Germany
