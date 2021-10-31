Listen to this article Listen to this article

I fratelli Ian e James Felice tornano con un nuovo album all’insegna del folk e del rock dal titolo From Dreams to Dust.

In From Dreams to Dust è l’ottavo album dei Felice Brothers e la loro voglia di fare musica è ben palpabile in queste nove canzoni che mescolano cupezza e ottimismo con e che parlano di ambiente, umanità e morte.

Sono canzoni che descrivono il passare del tempo, la nostalgia, l’invecchiamento e la caducità della vita e delle cose. Ciononostante per Ian Felice deve esserci sempre una filo di speranza anche nella musica.

Pubblicato il 17 settembre 2021 da Yep Roc Records, From Dreams to Dust vede la partecipazione di Jesske Hume e Will Lawrence. (La redazione)

<a href="https://thefelicebrothers-tl.bandcamp.com/album/from-dreams-to-dust">From Dreams to Dust by The Felice Brothers</a>

