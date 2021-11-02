Listen to this article Listen to this article

A distanza di 12 anni da The Incident, i Porcupine Tree annunciano a sorpresa il loro ritorno con un nuovo album dal titolo Closure/Continuation, in uscita il 24 giugno 2022 per Music For Nations.

Harridan è il primo singolo che anticipa l’undicesimo album in studio del gruppo progressive rock britannico composto da Steven Wilson, Richard Barbieri e Gavin Harrison.

Il brano è un energico viaggio di otto minuti che reintroduce perfettamente al suono distintivo dei Porcupine Tree, che il 24 ottobre 2022 sarà in concerto al Mediolanum Forum di Milano per l’unica data italiana. (La redazione)

