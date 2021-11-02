Porcupine Tree. Undicesimo album in studio e nuovo tour per il 2022.

Steven Wilson, Richard Barbieri e Gavin Harrison, ovvero i Porcupine Tree, annunciano per il 2022 il nuovo album “Closure/Continuation” e un tour che toccherà anche l’Italia.

Listen to this article

A distanza di 12 anni da The Incident, i Porcupine Tree annunciano a sorpresa il loro ritorno con un nuovo album dal titolo Closure/Continuation, in uscita il 24 giugno 2022 per Music For Nations.

Harridan è il primo singolo che anticipa l’undicesimo album in studio del gruppo progressive rock britannico composto da Steven WilsonRichard Barbieri e Gavin Harrison.

Il brano è un energico viaggio di otto minuti che reintroduce perfettamente al suono distintivo dei Porcupine Tree, che il 24 ottobre 2022 sarà in concerto al Mediolanum Forum di Milano per l’unica data italiana. (La redazione)

Concerti in programma dei Porcupine Tree

Concerts by Songkick
Home » album 2022 » Porcupine Tree. Undicesimo album in studio e nuovo tour per il 2022.
Lascia un commento

FEEDBACK, SEGNALAZIONI, MESSAGGI... ISCRIZIONE NEWSLETTER SUPPORTACI CON UNA PICCOLA DONAZIONE COLLABORA CON NOI PROMUOVITI SU MUSICLETTER.IT

Pubblicità