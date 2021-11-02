A distanza di 12 anni da The Incident, i Porcupine Tree annunciano a sorpresa il loro ritorno con un nuovo album dal titolo Closure/Continuation, in uscita il 24 giugno 2022 per Music For Nations.
Harridan è il primo singolo che anticipa l’undicesimo album in studio del gruppo progressive rock britannico composto da Steven Wilson, Richard Barbieri e Gavin Harrison.
Il brano è un energico viaggio di otto minuti che reintroduce perfettamente al suono distintivo dei Porcupine Tree, che il 24 ottobre 2022 sarà in concerto al Mediolanum Forum di Milano per l’unica data italiana. (La redazione)
Concerti in programma dei Porcupine Tree
- Ven Ott 21 2022Porcupine Tree
Max-Schmeling-Halle, Berlin, Germany
- Dom Ott 23 2022Porcupine Tree
Planet.tt Bank Austria Halle Gasometer, Vienna, Austria
- Gio Ott 27 2022Porcupine Tree
Avicii Arena, Johanneshov, Sweden
- Ven Ott 28 2022Porcupine Tree
Falkoner Salen, Frederiksberg, Denmark
- Dom Ott 30 2022Porcupine Tree
Spodek, Katowice, Poland
- Mer Nov 02 2022Porcupine Tree
Zénith Paris - La Villette, Paris, France
- Ven Nov 04 2022Porcupine Tree
Porsche Arena, Stuttgart, Germany
- Dom Nov 06 2022Porcupine Tree
König-Pilsener-ARENA, Oberhausen, Germany
- Lun Nov 07 2022Porcupine Tree
Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Ven Nov 11 2022Porcupine Tree
SSE Arena, Wembley, London, UK