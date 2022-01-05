Calendario 2022 delle uscite discografiche

Sicuramente non riusciremo a stare dietro a tutte le uscite discografiche dell’anno e tantomeno ad aggiornare tempestivamente questa singola pagina, ciononostante a partire da oggi proveremo a segnalarvi alcuni degli album in arrivo nel 2022.
Un calendario che tenteremo di aggiornare nel corso dell’anno il più tempestivamente possibile, grazie anche alle vostre segnalazioni. Dunque salvate link tra i vostri preferiti e ogni tanto venite a visitarlo, in maniera da scoprire cose c’è di nuovo. (La redazione)
CALENDARIO USCITE DISCOGRAFICHE 2022
Le date sono in continuo aggiornamento e potrebbero essere suscettibili di variazione
7 GENNAIO 2022
Years & Years ★ Night Call (buy)
14 GENNAIO 2022
Blood Red Shoes ★ Ghosts On Tape (buy)
Bonobo ★ Fragments (buy)
Broken Social Scene ★ Old Dead Young (B-sides & Rarities) buy
Cat Power ★ Covers (buy)
Earl Sweatshirt ★ SICK (buy)
Elvis Costello & the Imposters ★ The Boy Named If (buy)
Orlando Weeks ★ Hop Up (buy)
The Lumineers ★ Brightside (buy)
Underoath ★ Voyeurist (buy) Bill Fay ★ Still Some Light Part 1 (buy) Garcia Peoples ★ Dodging Blues (buy) Jacob Bryant ★ Bar Stool Preacher (buy) Jamestown Revival ★ Young Man (buy) The Kernal ★ Listen To The Blood (buy)
21 GENNAIO 2022
Aurora ★ The Gods We Can Touch (buy)
Band of Horses ★ Things Are Great (buy)
Billy Talent ★ Crisis Of Faith (buy)
Boris ★ W (buy)
Comeback Kid ★ Heavy Steps (buy)
Kiefer Sutherland ★ Bloor Street (buy)
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard ★ Butterfly 3001 (buy)
Silverbacks ★ Archive Material (buy) Greensky Bluegras ★ Stress Dreams (buy) Yard Act ★ The Overload (buy)
28 GENNAIO 2022
Alice Glass ★ PREY//IV
Eels ★ Extreme Witchcraft
Jethro Tull ★ The Zealot Gene
Pinegrove ★ 11:11
Urge Overkill ★ Oui Brent Cobb ★ And Now, Let’s Turn To Page… Josephine Foster ★ Godmother
Alice Glass ★ PREY//IV
Eels ★ Extreme Witchcraft
Jethro Tull ★ The Zealot Gene
Pinegrove ★ 11:11
Urge Overkill ★ Oui Brent Cobb ★ And Now, Let’s Turn To Page… Josephine Foster ★ Godmother
4 FEBBRAIO 2022
Animal Collective ★ Time Skiffs
Bastille ★ Give Me The Future
Black Country, New Road ★ Ants From Up There
Cate Le Bon ★ Pompeii
Korn ★ Requiem
Mitski ★ Laurel Hell Teno Afrika ★ Where You Are
The Districts ★ Great American Painting Abiodun Oyewole ★ Gratitude Erin Rae ★ Lighten Up
11 FEBBRAIO 2022
Alt-J ★ The Dream
Big Thief ★ Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You
Eddie Vedder ★ Earthling
Sea Power ★ Everything Was Forever
Shamir ★ Heterosexuality
Spoon ★ Lucifer On The Sofa
Voivod ★ Synchro Anarchy Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio ★ Cold As Weiss Fort Romeau ★ Beings Of Light
18 FEBBRAIO 2022
Beach House ★ Once Twice Melody
Hurray for the Riff Raff ★ Life On Earth
Metronomy ★ Small World
Pike vs. The Automation ★ Pike vs. The Automation
Tennyson ★ Rot Khruangbin & Leon Bridges ★ Texas Moon Modern Studies ★ We Are There Sarah Shook & The Disarmers ★ Nightroamer
25 FEBBRAIO 2022
Basia Bulat ★ The Garden
Dashboard Confessional ★ All The Truth That I Can Tell
Sasami ★ Squeeze
Soft Cell ★ Happiness Not Included
Spiritualized ★ Everything Was Beautiful
Tears For Fears ★ The Tipping Point Emily Wells ★ Regards to the End Superchunk ★ Wild Loneliness
4 MARZO 2022
Nilüfer Yanya ★ Painless
Peach Pit From ★ 2 to 3
Stereophonics ★ Oochya!
11 MARZO 2022
Bryan Adams ★ So Happy It Hurts
Tanya Tagaq ★ Tongues
Young Guv ★ GUV III
18 MARZO 2022
Charli XCX ★ Crash
Mattiel ★ Georgia Gothic
Midlake ★ For The Sake Of Bethel Woods
22 MARZO 2022
Phife Dawg ★ Forever
25 MARZO 2022
Fucked Up ★ Do All Words Can Do
Placebo ★ Never Let Me Go
8 APRILE 2022
Father John Misty ★ Chloe and the Next 20th Century
Jack White ★ Fear Of The Dawn
Let’s Eat Grandma ★ Two Ribbons
Wet Leg ★ Wet Leg
29 APRILE 2022
Bloc Party ★ Alpha Games
27 MAGGIO 2022
Liam Gallagher ★ C’Mon You Know
24 GIUGNO 2022
Porcupine Tree ★ Closure/Continuation
22 LUGLIO 2022
Jack White ★ Entering Heaven Alive
In continuo aggiornamento
VEDI ANCHE LA NOSTRA PAGINA AMAZON DEI LIBRI E DISCHI CONSIGLIATI
Lascia un commento