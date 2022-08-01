Bob Dylan conduttore radiofonico. Ascolta il terzo episodio

Terzo episodio di Theme Time Radio Hour, programma radiofonico satellitare condotto originariamente ogni settimana da Bob Dylan per tre stagioni, dal 3 maggio 2006 fino al 15 aprile 2009.
Per questa terza puntata, trasmessa il 17 maggio 2006, il tema scelto dal cantautore di Duluth è Drinking. Buon ascolto. (La redazione)
Episode 3. Drinking
Tracklist
- “Ain’t Got no Money to Pay for this Drink” – George Zimmerman and the Thrills (1956)
- “Wine, Wine, Wine” – The Electric Flag (1967)
- “Don’t Come Home A Drinkin'” – Loretta Lynn (1966)
- “Daddy and the Wine” – Porter Wagoner & The Wagonmasters (1968)
- “I Drink” – Mary Gauthier (2005)
- “I Drink” – Charles Aznavour (1995)
- “Sloppy Drunk” – Jimmy Rogers (1954)
- “I Ain’t Drunk” – Lonnie The Cat (1954)
- “It Ain’t Far to the Bar” – Johnny Tyler and His Riders of the Rio Grande (1949)
- “What’s On The Bar” – Hank Williams Jr (2003)
- “One Mint Julep” – The Clovers (1952)
- “Rum and Coca-Cola” – The Andrews Sisters (1945)
- “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer” – John Lee Hooker (1966)
- “Who Will Buy the Wine” – Charlie Walker (1960)
- “Buddy Stay Off That Wine” – Betty Hall Jones (1949)
- “Whiskey You’re The Devil” – Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem (1962)
