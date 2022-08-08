Bob Dylan conduttore radiofonico. Ascolta il settimo episodio di «Theme Time Radio Hour»

Terzo episodio di Theme Time Radio Hour, programma radiofonico satellitare condotto originariamente ogni settimana da Bob Dylan per tre stagioni, dal 3 maggio 2006 fino al 15 aprile 2009.
Per questa settima puntata, trasmessa il 14 giugno 2006, il tema scelto dal cantautore di Duluth è Fathers. Buon ascolto. (La redazione)
Playlist
- “Song for My Father” – The Horace Silver Quintet (1964)
- “Daddy and Home” – Jimmie Rodgers (1928)
- “Daddy’s Home” – Shep & the Limelites (1961)
- “That Silver Haired Daddy Of Mine” – The Everly Brothers (1958)
- “Dust Got Into Daddy’s Eyes” – Bobby ‘Blue’ Bland (1965)
- “Daddy” – Julie London (1961)
- “Your Dad Did” – John Hiatt (1987)
- “My Daddy” – The Sons of the Pioneers (1934)
- “Color Him Father” – The Winstons (1969)
- “Papa’s on the Housetop” – Leroy Carr & Scrapper Blackwell (1930)
- “Mama Loves Papa (And Papa Loves The Women)” – Jack Rhodes & His Lone Star Buddies (1951)
- “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone” – The Temptations (1972)
- “Father Time” – Lowell Fulson (1963)
- “Father Alone” – The Swan Silvertones (1946)
- “Patsy Girl” – Ross MacManus (1964)
- “My Son Calls Another Man Daddy” – Hank Williams (1950)
