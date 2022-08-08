Bob Dylan conduttore radiofonico. Ascolta il settimo episodio di «Theme Time Radio Hour»

«Theme Time Radio Hour» è stato un programma radiofonico condotto ogni settimana da Bob Dylan. Ascolta il settimo episodio: Fathers.

Theme Time Radio Hour
Theme Time Radio Hour Poster
  • 1Minuto
  • 203Parole

Terzo episodio di Theme Time Radio Hour, programma radiofonico satellitare condotto originariamente ogni settimana da Bob Dylan per tre stagioni, dal 3 maggio 2006 fino al 15 aprile 2009.

Per questa settima puntata, trasmessa il 14 giugno 2006, il tema scelto dal cantautore di Duluth è Fathers. Buon ascolto. (La redazione)

Episode 7: Fathers Theme Time Radio Hour Archive

CLICCA QUI E ASCOLTA

Playlist

  • “Song for My Father” – The Horace Silver Quintet (1964)
  • “Daddy and Home” – Jimmie Rodgers (1928)
  • “Daddy’s Home” – Shep & the Limelites (1961)
  • “That Silver Haired Daddy Of Mine” – The Everly Brothers (1958)
  • “Dust Got Into Daddy’s Eyes” – Bobby ‘Blue’ Bland (1965)
  • “Daddy” – Julie London (1961)
  • “Your Dad Did” – John Hiatt (1987)
  • “My Daddy” – The Sons of the Pioneers (1934)
  • “Color Him Father” – The Winstons (1969)
  • “Papa’s on the Housetop” – Leroy Carr & Scrapper Blackwell (1930)
  • “Mama Loves Papa (And Papa Loves The Women)” – Jack Rhodes & His Lone Star Buddies (1951)
  • “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone” – The Temptations (1972)
  • “Father Time” – Lowell Fulson (1963)
  • “Father Alone” – The Swan Silvertones (1946)
  • “Patsy Girl” – Ross MacManus (1964)
  • “My Son Calls Another Man Daddy” – Hank Williams (1950)

Stiamo caricando…

Stiamo caricando...

Se ti è piaciuto questo articolo, non possiamo che esserne felici. Tuttavia, per continuare a fare questo tipo di informazione in maniera libera e indipendente è importante anche (soprattutto) il tuo sostegno economico. Per questo motivo ti invitiamo a supportarci con una libera donazione via PayPal. Questo è il link per sostenerci. Grazie.