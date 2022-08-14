Bob Dylan conduttore radiofonico. Ascolta il decimo episodio di «Theme Time Radio Hour»

Terzo episodio di Theme Time Radio Hour, programma radiofonico satellitare condotto originariamente ogni settimana da Bob Dylan per tre stagioni, dal 3 maggio 2006 fino al 15 aprile 2009.
Per questa decima puntata, trasmessa il 5 luglio 2006, il tema scelto dal cantautore di Duluth è Summer. Buon ascolto. (La redazione)
Playlist
- “Summertime” – Billy Stewart (1966)
- “Summertime Blues” – Eddie Cochran (1958)
- “(Love Is Like A) Heat Wave” – Martha & the Vandellas (1963)
- “Heat Wave” – Sol K. Bright and His Hollywaiians (1935)
- “Sunny” – Bobby Hebb (1966)
- “Juneteenth Jamboree” – Gladys Bentley (attributed to ‘Fatso Bentley’)(?)
- “So Nice” – Astrud Gilberto and Walter Wanderley (1966)
- “Youth of 1000 Summers” – Van Morrison (1990)
- “Hot Weather Blues” – Mr. Sad Head (1951)
- “Summer in the City” – Lovin’ Spoonful (1966)
- “Too Hot” – Prince Buster (1967)
- “In the Summertime” – Mungo Jerry (1970)
- “Ice Cream Man” – John Brim (1953)
- “Fourth of July” – Dave Alvin (1994)
- “Hot Fun in the Summertime” – Sly & the Family Stone (1969)
