Bob Dylan conduttore radiofonico. Ascolta l’undicesimo episodio di «Theme Time Radio Hour»

Terzo episodio di Theme Time Radio Hour, programma radiofonico satellitare condotto originariamente ogni settimana da Bob Dylan per tre stagioni, dal 3 maggio 2006 fino al 15 aprile 2009.

Per questa undicesima puntata, trasmessa il 12 luglio 2006, il tema scelto dal cantautore di Duluth è Flowers. Buon ascolto. (La redazione)

Episode 11: Flowers Theme Time Radio Hour Archive

CLICCA QUI E ASCOLTA

Playlist

  • New San Antonio Rose – Bob Wills & His Texas Playboys (1940)
  • Grazing in the Grass – The Friends of Distinction (1968)
  • Good Year for the Roses – George Jones (1970)
  • The Bonny Bunch of Roses – Paul Clayton (1957)
  • Laying on a Bed of Roses – The Muffs (1995)
  • The Grape Vine – Lucky Millinder & His Orchestra (1951)
  • Tulip Or Turnip – Duke Ellington & His Orchestra (1947)
  • Tiptoe Through the Tulips – Tiny Tim (1968)
  • Wildwood Flower – The Carter Family (1928)
  • When the Roses Bloom Again – Laura Cantrell (2002)
  • Only a Rose – Geraint Watkins (2004)
  • I Threw Away The Rose – Merle Haggard (1967)
  • Don’t Let the Green Grass Fool You – Wilson Pickett (1971)
  • The Sharpest Thorn – Elvis Costello & Allen Toussaint (2006)

