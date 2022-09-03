Le ultime segnalazioni di Metacritic

Di seguito è possibile consultare le ultime 20 segnalazioni di Metacritic, sito web statunitense aggregatore di recensioni di dischi. (La redazione)
- The first full-length studio release in six years for thrash metal band Megadeth features a guest appearance from Ice-T and was produced by Dave Mustaine and Chris Rakestraw.Label: UMeRelease Date: Sep 02, 2022
- The third full-length release for British pop-punk artist Yungblud features a guest appearance from Willow.Label: GeffenRelease Date: Sep 02, 2022
- The fifth full-length release for Northern Ireland trio Two Door Cinema Club was self-produced with additional production from Jacknife Lee and Dan Grech Marguerat.Label: Lower ThirdRelease Date: Sep 02, 2022
- The fifth and final volume of Stereolab's Switched On compilation features unreleased tracks, demos and non-album singles.Label: WarpRelease Date: Sep 02, 2022
- The debut full-length release for British pop trio Pale Blue Eyes was self-recorded and produced.Label: Full Time HobbyRelease Date: Sep 02, 2022
- The latest full-length release for Los Angeles-based electronic producer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith features results from a new vocal processing technique she created.Label: Ghostly InternationalRelease Date: Aug 26, 2022
- The latest full-length release for DJ Khaled features guest appearances from 21 Savage, City Girls, Drake, Eminem, Future, Gunna, JAY-Z, Juice WRLD, Kodak Black, Latto, John Legend, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Nardo Wick, Takeoff, Don Toliver, Kanye West, Quavo, Roddy Ricch, Rick Ross, Travis Scott, and SZA.Label: EpicRelease Date: Aug 26, 2022
- The debut full-length release for Blair Howerton-led band Why Bonnie on the Keeled Scales label was written mostly in Brooklyn during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.Label: Keeled ScalesRelease Date: Aug 19, 2022
- The debut full-length release for British pop artist Phoebe Green was produced by Kaines & Tom A.D.Label: Chess ClubRelease Date: Aug 19, 2022
- The eighth full-length studio release for British electro-pop band Hot Chip was written and recorded at its East London studio.Label: DominoRelease Date: Aug 19, 2022
- The debut full-length release for British indie-pop artist Lauran Hibberd features guest appearances from DJ Lethal, Viji and Wheatus.Label: VirginRelease Date: Aug 19, 2022
- This is the third Heavy Rocks album from the experimental Japanese trio Boris.Label: Relapse RecordsRelease Date: Aug 12, 2022
- The latest full-length release for the Osees was recorded in frontman John Dwyer's basement and was inspired by the punk music they grew up with.Label: Castle FaceRelease Date: Aug 12, 2022
- This is the debut from full-length release for Oakland-based trio Art Moore that includes Boy Scouts' Taylor Vick, Sam Durkes and Trevor Brooks.Label: Anti-Release Date: Aug 05, 2022
- This is the second release in The Invisible Light trilogy from T-Bone Burnett, Jay Bellerose and Keefus Ciancia.Label: Verve ForecastRelease Date: Aug 05, 2022
- The first new studio album for Beyoncé since 2016's Lemonade features contributions from 070 Shake, A.G. Cook, Mike Dean, Drake, Jay-Z, Labrinth, Skrillex, Tems, The-Dream, and The Neptunes.Label: ColumbiaRelease Date: Jul 29, 2022
- The latest full-length solo release for Ty Segall was mostly self-recorded at his home studio.Label: Drag CityRelease Date: Jul 22, 2022
- The second full-length solo release in 2022 for Jack White features some acoustic songs about love.Label: Third Man RecordsRelease Date: Jul 22, 2022
- The two-track release from Stockholm-based composer Kali Malone features an ARP 2500 synthesizer, as well as trombone played by Mats Äleklint, and bass clarinet from Isak Hedjärn.Label: Portraits GRMRelease Date: Jul 08, 2022
- The latest full-length solo release for singer-songwriter Andrew Bird was recorded live and produced by Mike Viola.Label: Loma VistaRelease Date: Jun 03, 2022
