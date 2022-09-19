Bob Dylan conduttore radiofonico. Ascolta il sedicesimo episodio di «Theme Time Radio Hour»

Terzo episodio di Theme Time Radio Hour, programma radiofonico satellitare condotto originariamente ogni settimana da Bob Dylan per tre stagioni, dal 3 maggio 2006 fino al 15 aprile 2009.
Per questa sedicesima puntata, trasmessa il 16 agosto 2006, il tema scelto dal cantautore di Duluth è Dog. Buon ascolto. (La redazione)
Playlist
- “Serenade To A Poodle” – Slim Gaillard (1948)
- “(How Much Is) That Doggie in the Window” – Patti Page (1953)
- “Ain’t I’m A Dog?” – Ronnie Self (1957)
- “Stop Kickin’ My Dog Around” – Rufus Thomas (1963)
- Dog – Bob Dorough (1966)
- I’ll Take the Dog – Jean Shepard and Ray Pillow (1966)
- Old Shep – Red Foley (1956)
- “How Come My Bulldog Don’t Bark?” – Howard Tate (1967)
- “Bird Dog” – The Everly Brothers (1958)
- A New Salty Dog – Allen Brothers (1930)
- Hound Dog – Freddie Bell and The Bellboys (1955)
- “The Dog House Boogie” – Hawkshaw Hawkins (1948)
- “I Wanna Be Your Dog” – Uncle Tupelo (1992)
- “Russian Satellite” – The Mighty Sparrow (1958)
- “I’m Walking The Dog” – Webb Pierce (1955)
- “Lassie” – Theme from TV series
