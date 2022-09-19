Bob Dylan conduttore radiofonico. Ascolta il sedicesimo episodio di «Theme Time Radio Hour»

«Theme Time Radio Hour» è stato un programma radiofonico condotto ogni settimana da Bob Dylan. Ascolta il sedicesimo episodio: Dogs.

Theme Time Radio Hour
Theme Time Radio Hour Poster
Terzo episodio di Theme Time Radio Hour, programma radiofonico satellitare condotto originariamente ogni settimana da Bob Dylan per tre stagioni, dal 3 maggio 2006 fino al 15 aprile 2009.

Per questa sedicesima puntata, trasmessa il 16 agosto 2006, il tema scelto dal cantautore di Duluth è Dog. Buon ascolto. (La redazione)

Episode 16: Dogs Theme Time Radio Hour Archive

Playlist

  • “Serenade To A Poodle” – Slim Gaillard (1948)
  • “(How Much Is) That Doggie in the Window” – Patti Page (1953)
  • “Ain’t I’m A Dog?” – Ronnie Self (1957)
  • “Stop Kickin’ My Dog Around” – Rufus Thomas (1963)
  • Dog – Bob Dorough (1966)
  • I’ll Take the Dog – Jean Shepard and Ray Pillow (1966)
  • Old Shep – Red Foley (1956)
  • “How Come My Bulldog Don’t Bark?” – Howard Tate (1967)
  • “Bird Dog” – The Everly Brothers (1958)
  • A New Salty Dog – Allen Brothers (1930)
  • Hound Dog – Freddie Bell and The Bellboys (1955)
  • “The Dog House Boogie” – Hawkshaw Hawkins (1948)
  • “I Wanna Be Your Dog” – Uncle Tupelo (1992)
  • “Russian Satellite” – The Mighty Sparrow (1958)
  • “I’m Walking The Dog” – Webb Pierce (1955)
  • “Lassie” – Theme from TV series

