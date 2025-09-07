Concerti e festival: calendario con date aggiornate ad oggi

Concerti e festival in programma Robbie Williams at O2 arena (07 Sep 25) with The Lottery Winners live Sunday 7 September 2025 – O2 arena, Ocelarska ul. 460/2, 19000, Prague, Czech Republic

live Sunday 7 September 2025 – O2 arena, Ocelarska ul. 460/2, 19000, Prague, Czech Republic Fred Again at Piazza del Plebiscito (07 Sep 25) live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Piazza del Plebiscito, 80132, Naples, I

live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Piazza del Plebiscito, 80132, Naples, I Jackson Browne at Humphreys Concerts by the Bay (07 Sep 25) live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Humphreys Concerts by the Bay, 2241 Shelter Island Dr., 92106

live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Humphreys Concerts by the Bay, 2241 Shelter Island Dr., 92106 Trentemøller at Grosse Freiheit 36 (07 Sep 25) with Howl Baby Howl live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Grosse Freiheit 36, Große Freiheit 36, 22767, Hamburg, German

live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Grosse Freiheit 36, Große Freiheit 36, 22767, Hamburg, German Throwing Muses at La Marbrerie (07 Sep 25) live Sunday 7 September 2025 – La Marbrerie, 21 rue Alexis Lepère, 93100, Montreuil, France

live Sunday 7 September 2025 – La Marbrerie, 21 rue Alexis Lepère, 93100, Montreuil, France Dennis at Kesselhaus in der Kulturbrauerei (07 Sep 25) live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Kesselhaus in der Kulturbrauerei, Knaackstraße 97 / U2 Eberswald

live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Kesselhaus in der Kulturbrauerei, Knaackstraße 97 / U2 Eberswald Osunlade at Djoon (07 Sep 25) live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Djoon, 22 Boulevard Vincent Auriol, 75013, Paris, France

live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Djoon, 22 Boulevard Vincent Auriol, 75013, Paris, France New Candys and Rosegarden Funeral Party at MS Stubnitz (07 Sep 25) live Sunday 7 September 2025 – MS Stubnitz, HafenCity - Kirchenpauerkai 29 - Elbbrücken (U/S)

live Sunday 7 September 2025 – MS Stubnitz, HafenCity - Kirchenpauerkai 29 - Elbbrücken (U/S) Stealing Sheep at Birkenhead Library (07 Sep 25) live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Birkenhead Library, Borough Road, Birkenhead, CH41 2XB, Birken

live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Birkenhead Library, Borough Road, Birkenhead, CH41 2XB, Birken Section 25 at Voodoo Rooms (07 Sep 25) with Sons Of The Descent live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Voodoo Rooms, 19A W. Register St, EH2 2AA, Edinburgh, UK

live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Voodoo Rooms, 19A W. Register St, EH2 2AA, Edinburgh, UK Bootleg Beatles at Gorilla (07 Sep 25) live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Gorilla, 54-56 Whitworth Street West, M1 5WW, Manchester, UK

live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Gorilla, 54-56 Whitworth Street West, M1 5WW, Manchester, UK Peter Hook at Memorial Hall, Sheffield City Hall (07 Sep 25) live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Memorial Hall, Sheffield City Hall, Barker's Pool, S1 2JA, She

live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Memorial Hall, Sheffield City Hall, Barker's Pool, S1 2JA, She NASKA at Parco di Serravalle (07 Sep 25) live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Parco di Serravalle, Via Serravalle a S. Martino, 50053, Empoli

live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Parco di Serravalle, Via Serravalle a S. Martino, 50053, Empoli Coca Puma, Collettivo Immaginario, Gilles Peterson, and Rainer T live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Mercati Generali, Contrada Jungetto, 95100, Catania, Italy

live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Mercati Generali, Contrada Jungetto, 95100, Catania, Italy Gill Landry at The Chapel at The Angel Microbrewery (07 Sep 25) live Sunday 7 September 2025 – The Chapel at The Angel Microbrewery, 7 Stoney St, NG11LG, Nott 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17

Concerti della settimana Robbie Williams at O2 arena (07 Sep 25) with The Lottery Winners live Sunday 7 September 2025 – O2 arena, Ocelarska ul. 460/2, 19000, Prague, Czech Republic

live Sunday 7 September 2025 – O2 arena, Ocelarska ul. 460/2, 19000, Prague, Czech Republic Fred Again at Piazza del Plebiscito (07 Sep 25) live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Piazza del Plebiscito, 80132, Naples, I

live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Piazza del Plebiscito, 80132, Naples, I Jackson Browne at Humphreys Concerts by the Bay (07 Sep 25) live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Humphreys Concerts by the Bay, 2241 Shelter Island Dr., 92106

live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Humphreys Concerts by the Bay, 2241 Shelter Island Dr., 92106 Trentemøller at Grosse Freiheit 36 (07 Sep 25) with Howl Baby Howl live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Grosse Freiheit 36, Große Freiheit 36, 22767, Hamburg, German

live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Grosse Freiheit 36, Große Freiheit 36, 22767, Hamburg, German Throwing Muses at La Marbrerie (07 Sep 25) live Sunday 7 September 2025 – La Marbrerie, 21 rue Alexis Lepère, 93100, Montreuil, France

live Sunday 7 September 2025 – La Marbrerie, 21 rue Alexis Lepère, 93100, Montreuil, France Dennis at Kesselhaus in der Kulturbrauerei (07 Sep 25) live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Kesselhaus in der Kulturbrauerei, Knaackstraße 97 / U2 Eberswald

live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Kesselhaus in der Kulturbrauerei, Knaackstraße 97 / U2 Eberswald Osunlade at Djoon (07 Sep 25) live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Djoon, 22 Boulevard Vincent Auriol, 75013, Paris, France

live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Djoon, 22 Boulevard Vincent Auriol, 75013, Paris, France New Candys and Rosegarden Funeral Party at MS Stubnitz (07 Sep 25) live Sunday 7 September 2025 – MS Stubnitz, HafenCity - Kirchenpauerkai 29 - Elbbrücken (U/S)

live Sunday 7 September 2025 – MS Stubnitz, HafenCity - Kirchenpauerkai 29 - Elbbrücken (U/S) Stealing Sheep at Birkenhead Library (07 Sep 25) live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Birkenhead Library, Borough Road, Birkenhead, CH41 2XB, Birken

live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Birkenhead Library, Borough Road, Birkenhead, CH41 2XB, Birken Section 25 at Voodoo Rooms (07 Sep 25) with Sons Of The Descent live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Voodoo Rooms, 19A W. Register St, EH2 2AA, Edinburgh, UK

live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Voodoo Rooms, 19A W. Register St, EH2 2AA, Edinburgh, UK Bootleg Beatles at Gorilla (07 Sep 25) live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Gorilla, 54-56 Whitworth Street West, M1 5WW, Manchester, UK

live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Gorilla, 54-56 Whitworth Street West, M1 5WW, Manchester, UK Peter Hook at Memorial Hall, Sheffield City Hall (07 Sep 25) live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Memorial Hall, Sheffield City Hall, Barker's Pool, S1 2JA, She

live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Memorial Hall, Sheffield City Hall, Barker's Pool, S1 2JA, She NASKA at Parco di Serravalle (07 Sep 25) live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Parco di Serravalle, Via Serravalle a S. Martino, 50053, Empoli

live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Parco di Serravalle, Via Serravalle a S. Martino, 50053, Empoli Coca Puma, Collettivo Immaginario, Gilles Peterson, and Rainer T live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Mercati Generali, Contrada Jungetto, 95100, Catania, Italy

live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Mercati Generali, Contrada Jungetto, 95100, Catania, Italy Gill Landry at The Chapel at The Angel Microbrewery (07 Sep 25) live Sunday 7 September 2025 – The Chapel at The Angel Microbrewery, 7 Stoney St, NG11LG, Nott

live Sunday 7 September 2025 – The Chapel at The Angel Microbrewery, 7 Stoney St, NG11LG, Nott Phora at Inferno (07 Sep 25) live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Inferno, 505 Main Street, 92227, Brawley, CA, US

live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Inferno, 505 Main Street, 92227, Brawley, CA, US SenzaFiltro: Sinigallia Stella Leopardvjolet 2025 live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Casilino Sky Park, Viale della Bella Villa, 106, 00172, Rome

Concerti di September 2025 Robbie Williams at O2 arena (07 Sep 25) with The Lottery Winners live Sunday 7 September 2025 – O2 arena, Ocelarska ul. 460/2, 19000, Prague, Czech Republic

live Sunday 7 September 2025 – O2 arena, Ocelarska ul. 460/2, 19000, Prague, Czech Republic Fred Again at Piazza del Plebiscito (07 Sep 25) live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Piazza del Plebiscito, 80132, Naples, I

live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Piazza del Plebiscito, 80132, Naples, I Jackson Browne at Humphreys Concerts by the Bay (07 Sep 25) live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Humphreys Concerts by the Bay, 2241 Shelter Island Dr., 92106

live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Humphreys Concerts by the Bay, 2241 Shelter Island Dr., 92106 Trentemøller at Grosse Freiheit 36 (07 Sep 25) with Howl Baby Howl live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Grosse Freiheit 36, Große Freiheit 36, 22767, Hamburg, German

live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Grosse Freiheit 36, Große Freiheit 36, 22767, Hamburg, German Throwing Muses at La Marbrerie (07 Sep 25) live Sunday 7 September 2025 – La Marbrerie, 21 rue Alexis Lepère, 93100, Montreuil, France

live Sunday 7 September 2025 – La Marbrerie, 21 rue Alexis Lepère, 93100, Montreuil, France Dennis at Kesselhaus in der Kulturbrauerei (07 Sep 25) live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Kesselhaus in der Kulturbrauerei, Knaackstraße 97 / U2 Eberswald

live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Kesselhaus in der Kulturbrauerei, Knaackstraße 97 / U2 Eberswald Osunlade at Djoon (07 Sep 25) live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Djoon, 22 Boulevard Vincent Auriol, 75013, Paris, France

live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Djoon, 22 Boulevard Vincent Auriol, 75013, Paris, France New Candys and Rosegarden Funeral Party at MS Stubnitz (07 Sep 25) live Sunday 7 September 2025 – MS Stubnitz, HafenCity - Kirchenpauerkai 29 - Elbbrücken (U/S)

live Sunday 7 September 2025 – MS Stubnitz, HafenCity - Kirchenpauerkai 29 - Elbbrücken (U/S) Stealing Sheep at Birkenhead Library (07 Sep 25) live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Birkenhead Library, Borough Road, Birkenhead, CH41 2XB, Birken

live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Birkenhead Library, Borough Road, Birkenhead, CH41 2XB, Birken Section 25 at Voodoo Rooms (07 Sep 25) with Sons Of The Descent live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Voodoo Rooms, 19A W. Register St, EH2 2AA, Edinburgh, UK

live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Voodoo Rooms, 19A W. Register St, EH2 2AA, Edinburgh, UK Bootleg Beatles at Gorilla (07 Sep 25) live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Gorilla, 54-56 Whitworth Street West, M1 5WW, Manchester, UK

live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Gorilla, 54-56 Whitworth Street West, M1 5WW, Manchester, UK Peter Hook at Memorial Hall, Sheffield City Hall (07 Sep 25) live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Memorial Hall, Sheffield City Hall, Barker's Pool, S1 2JA, She

live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Memorial Hall, Sheffield City Hall, Barker's Pool, S1 2JA, She NASKA at Parco di Serravalle (07 Sep 25) live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Parco di Serravalle, Via Serravalle a S. Martino, 50053, Empoli

live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Parco di Serravalle, Via Serravalle a S. Martino, 50053, Empoli Coca Puma, Collettivo Immaginario, Gilles Peterson, and Rainer T live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Mercati Generali, Contrada Jungetto, 95100, Catania, Italy

live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Mercati Generali, Contrada Jungetto, 95100, Catania, Italy Gill Landry at The Chapel at The Angel Microbrewery (07 Sep 25) live Sunday 7 September 2025 – The Chapel at The Angel Microbrewery, 7 Stoney St, NG11LG, Nott

live Sunday 7 September 2025 – The Chapel at The Angel Microbrewery, 7 Stoney St, NG11LG, Nott Phora at Inferno (07 Sep 25) live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Inferno, 505 Main Street, 92227, Brawley, CA, US

live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Inferno, 505 Main Street, 92227, Brawley, CA, US SenzaFiltro: Sinigallia Stella Leopardvjolet 2025 live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Casilino Sky Park, Viale della Bella Villa, 106, 00172, Rome

live Sunday 7 September 2025 – Casilino Sky Park, Viale della Bella Villa, 106, 00172, Rome Drake at Accor Arena (08 Sep 25) live Monday 8 September 2025 – Accor Arena, 8, boulevard de Bercy, 75012, Paris, France

live Monday 8 September 2025 – Accor Arena, 8, boulevard de Bercy, 75012, Paris, France Lord Huron at Tempodrom (08 Sep 25) with Pillow Queens live Monday 8 September 2025 – Tempodrom, Möckernstraße 10, 10963, Berlin, Germany

live Monday 8 September 2025 – Tempodrom, Möckernstraße 10, 10963, Berlin, Germany Yusuf / Cat Stevens and Yusuf at Bristol Beacon (08 Sep 25) live Monday 8 September 2025 – Bristol Beacon, Trenchard St, BS1 5AR, Bristol, UK

live Monday 8 September 2025 – Bristol Beacon, Trenchard St, BS1 5AR, Bristol, UK David Guetta at Ushuaïa Ibiza (08 Sep 25) live Monday 8 September 2025 – Ushuaïa Ibiza, Ctra. de Platja d'en Bossa, 10, 07817, Sant Jo

live Monday 8 September 2025 – Ushuaïa Ibiza, Ctra. de Platja d'en Bossa, 10, 07817, Sant Jo CANCELED: Mulatu Astatke and Winiary Bookings at Palladium (08 Sep live Monday 8 September 2025 – Palladium, Złota 9, 02-089, Warsaw, Poland

live Monday 8 September 2025 – Palladium, Złota 9, 02-089, Warsaw, Poland Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners and HAFFWAY at Le Hasard Ludique (08 live Monday 8 September 2025 – Le Hasard Ludique, 128 Avenue de Saint-Ouen, 75018, Paris, Fra

live Monday 8 September 2025 – Le Hasard Ludique, 128 Avenue de Saint-Ouen, 75018, Paris, Fra Nick Mulvey at Vicar Street (08 Sep 25) with Annika Kilkenny live Monday 8 September 2025 – Vicar Street, Thomas Street, D08 C8Y6, Dublin, Ireland

live Monday 8 September 2025 – Vicar Street, Thomas Street, D08 C8Y6, Dublin, Ireland Florist at Maravillas Club (08 Sep 25) live Monday 8 September 2025 – Maravillas Club, San Vicente Ferrer 33, 28004, Madrid, Spain

live Monday 8 September 2025 – Maravillas Club, San Vicente Ferrer 33, 28004, Madrid, Spain Matt Berninger at Grosse Freiheit 36 (08 Sep 25) live Monday 8 September 2025 – Grosse Freiheit 36, Große Freiheit 36, 22767, Hamburg, German

live Monday 8 September 2025 – Grosse Freiheit 36, Große Freiheit 36, 22767, Hamburg, German Ed Harcourt at Fulford Arms (08 Sep 25) live Monday 8 September 2025 – Fulford Arms, 121 Fulford Road, Fulford, York, YO10 4EX

live Monday 8 September 2025 – Fulford Arms, 121 Fulford Road, Fulford, York, YO10 4EX Cave In at Petit Bain (08 Sep 25) with Toru live Monday 8 September 2025 – Petit Bain, 7 port de la Gare, 75013, Paris, France

live Monday 8 September 2025 – Petit Bain, 7 port de la Gare, 75013, Paris, France Engelbert Humperdinck at Bournemouth Pavilion (08 Sep 25) live Monday 8 September 2025 – Bournemouth Pavilion, Westover Road, BH1 2BU, Bournemouth, UK

live Monday 8 September 2025 – Bournemouth Pavilion, Westover Road, BH1 2BU, Bournemouth, UK Lord Huron and Pillow Queens at Klub Stodoła (09 Sep 25) live Tuesday 9 September 2025 – Klub Stodoła, Stefana Batorego 10, 02-591, Warsaw, Poland

live Tuesday 9 September 2025 – Klub Stodoła, Stefana Batorego 10, 02-591, Warsaw, Poland Black Lips, Jaguar No me, and Diamante Negro at Bi Nuu (09 Sep 25 live Tuesday 9 September 2025 – Bi Nuu, Im U-Bhf. Schlesisches Tor, 10997, Berlin, Germany

live Tuesday 9 September 2025 – Bi Nuu, Im U-Bhf. Schlesisches Tor, 10997, Berlin, Germany Saint Motel at Columbia Theater (09 Sep 25) live Tuesday 9 September 2025 – Columbia Theater, Columbiadamm 9-11, 10965, Berlin, Germany

live Tuesday 9 September 2025 – Columbia Theater, Columbiadamm 9-11, 10965, Berlin, Germany Tom Grennan at Utilita Arena Cardiff (09 Sep 25) with Tom Walker live Tuesday 9 September 2025 – Utilita Arena Cardiff, Mary Ann Street, CF10 2EQ, Cardiff, UK

live Tuesday 9 September 2025 – Utilita Arena Cardiff, Mary Ann Street, CF10 2EQ, Cardiff, UK The Horrors at Le Trabendo (09 Sep 25) with MNNQNS live Tuesday 9 September 2025 – Le Trabendo, Parc de la Villette - 211, avenue Jean Jaurès, 75

live Tuesday 9 September 2025 – Le Trabendo, Parc de la Villette - 211, avenue Jean Jaurès, 75 Faithless at Jacaranda Baltic (09 Sep 25) live Tuesday 9 September 2025 – Jacaranda Baltic, Cains Brewery Village, Stan

live Tuesday 9 September 2025 – Jacaranda Baltic, Cains Brewery Village, Stan Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners at Paradiso (09 Sep 25) live Tuesday 9 September 2025 – Paradiso, Weteringschans 6-8, 1017 SG, Amsterdam, Netherlands

live Tuesday 9 September 2025 – Paradiso, Weteringschans 6-8, 1017 SG, Amsterdam, Netherlands Real Estate at Belly Up (09 Sep 25) with Jawdropped live Tuesday 9 September 2025 – Belly Up, 143 S. Cedros Ave, 92075, Solana Beach, CA, US

live Tuesday 9 September 2025 – Belly Up, 143 S. Cedros Ave, 92075, Solana Beach, CA, US Slow Pulp at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU (09 Se live Tuesday 9 September 2025 – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU, 5500 Campanile D

live Tuesday 9 September 2025 – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU, 5500 Campanile D Lauren Spencer Smith, Conor Burns, and Henry Moodie at AFAS Live live Tuesday 9 September 2025 – AFAS Live, Johan Cruijff Boulevard 590, 1101DS, Amsterdam, Net

live Tuesday 9 September 2025 – AFAS Live, Johan Cruijff Boulevard 590, 1101DS, Amsterdam, Net Belinda Carlisle at Usher Hall (09 Sep 25) live Tuesday 9 September 2025 – Usher Hall, Lothiam Road, Edinburgh, EH1 2EA, UK

live Tuesday 9 September 2025 – Usher Hall, Lothiam Road, Edinburgh, EH1 2EA, UK Lucy Dacus at Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater (09 Sep 25) live Tuesday 9 September 2025 – Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater, 5500 Campanile Dr, 92182

live Tuesday 9 September 2025 – Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater, 5500 Campanile Dr, 92182 The Lemonheads at Luxor (09 Sep 25) live Tuesday 9 September 2025 – Luxor, Luxemburger Straße 40, 50674, Cologne, Germany

live Tuesday 9 September 2025 – Luxor, Luxemburger Straße 40, 50674, Cologne, Germany Florist at Razzmatazz 3 (09 Sep 25) live Tuesday 9 September 2025 – Razzmatazz 3, Pamplona 88, 08018, Barcelona, Spain

live Tuesday 9 September 2025 – Razzmatazz 3, Pamplona 88, 08018, Barcelona, Spain Nick Mulvey at Vicar Street (09 Sep 25) with Annika Kilkenny live Tuesday 9 September 2025 – Vicar Street, Thomas Street, D08 C8Y6, Dublin, Ireland

live Tuesday 9 September 2025 – Vicar Street, Thomas Street, D08 C8Y6, Dublin, Ireland Sophie Ellis-Bextor at The Dome (09 Sep 25) live Tuesday 9 September 2025 – The Dome, 35 Renshaw Street, L1 2SF, Liverpool, UK

live Tuesday 9 September 2025 – The Dome, 35 Renshaw Street, L1 2SF, Liverpool, UK Ghostwoman at Rough Trade Berlin (09 Sep 25) live Tuesday 9 September 2025 – Rough Trade Berlin, 101 Karl-Marx-Straße, 12043, Berlin, Germ

live Tuesday 9 September 2025 – Rough Trade Berlin, 101 Karl-Marx-Straße, 12043, Berlin, Germ Ed Harcourt at New Adelphi (09 Sep 25) live Tuesday 9 September 2025 – New Adelphi, 89 De Grey St, HU5 2RU, Hull, UK

live Tuesday 9 September 2025 – New Adelphi, 89 De Grey St, HU5 2RU, Hull, UK Six Organs of Admittance at Blah Blah (09 Sep 25) live Tuesday 9 September 2025 – Blah Blah, Via Po 21, 10124, Turin, Italy

live Tuesday 9 September 2025 – Blah Blah, Via Po 21, 10124, Turin, Italy David Ramirez at John Dee (09 Sep 25) live Tuesday 9 September 2025 – John Dee, Torggata 16, 0181, Oslo, Norway

live Tuesday 9 September 2025 – John Dee, Torggata 16, 0181, Oslo, Norway The Burning Hell and Jon McKiel at The Joiners (09 Sep 25) live Tuesday 9 September 2025 – The Joiners, 141 St Mary St, SO14 1NS, Southampton, UK

live Tuesday 9 September 2025 – The Joiners, 141 St Mary St, SO14 1NS, Southampton, UK Bob Log III at The 1865 (09 Sep 25) live Tuesday 9 September 2025 – The 1865, Brunswick Sq., SO14 3AR, Southampton, UK

live Tuesday 9 September 2025 – The 1865, Brunswick Sq., SO14 3AR, Southampton, UK Gill Landry at Old Woollen (09 Sep 25) live Tuesday 9 September 2025 – Old Woollen, Sunny Bank Mills, Town Street, Farsley, LS28 5UJ

live Tuesday 9 September 2025 – Old Woollen, Sunny Bank Mills, Town Street, Farsley, LS28 5UJ Lord Huron at Raiffeisen Halle, Gasometer (10 Sep 25) live Wednesday 10 September 2025 – Raiffeisen Halle, Gasometer, Guglgasse 8, 1110, Vienna, Austr

live Wednesday 10 September 2025 – Raiffeisen Halle, Gasometer, Guglgasse 8, 1110, Vienna, Austr Tyga at House of Blues - San Diego (10 Sep 25) live Wednesday 10 September 2025 – House of Blues - San Diego, 1055 Fifth Ave., 92101, San Diego

live Wednesday 10 September 2025 – House of Blues - San Diego, 1055 Fifth Ave., 92101, San Diego Clap Your Hands Say Yeah at Sala Apolo (10 Sep 25) live Wednesday 10 September 2025 – Sala Apolo, Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 113, 08004, Barcelona, S

live Wednesday 10 September 2025 – Sala Apolo, Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 113, 08004, Barcelona, S Saint Motel at Bürgerhaus Stollwerck (10 Sep 25) live Wednesday 10 September 2025 – Bürgerhaus Stollwerck, Dreikönigenstraße 23, 50678, Cologne

live Wednesday 10 September 2025 – Bürgerhaus Stollwerck, Dreikönigenstraße 23, 50678, Cologne Tom Grennan at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham (10 Sep 25) with Tom Wal live Wednesday 10 September 2025 – Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, Bolero Square, NG1 1LA, Nottingham

live Wednesday 10 September 2025 – Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, Bolero Square, NG1 1LA, Nottingham Belinda Carlisle at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall (10 Sep 25) live Wednesday 10 September 2025 – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, 2 Sauchiehall St, G2 3NY, Glasgow

live Wednesday 10 September 2025 – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, 2 Sauchiehall St, G2 3NY, Glasgow Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners at Botanique (10 Sep 25) with HAFFWAY live Wednesday 10 September 2025 – Botanique, Rue Royale, 236, 1210, Brussels, Belgium

live Wednesday 10 September 2025 – Botanique, Rue Royale, 236, 1210, Brussels, Belgium Cass McCombs and Kolumbo at Casbah (10 Sep 25) live Wednesday 10 September 2025 – Casbah, 2501 Kettner Blvd, 92101, San Diego, CA, US

live Wednesday 10 September 2025 – Casbah, 2501 Kettner Blvd, 92101, San Diego, CA, US Lauren Spencer Smith, Henry Moodie, and Conor Burns at Inselpark live Wednesday 10 September 2025 – Inselpark Arena, Kurt-Emmerich-Platz 10-12, 21109, Hamburg, Ge

live Wednesday 10 September 2025 – Inselpark Arena, Kurt-Emmerich-Platz 10-12, 21109, Hamburg, Ge Black Uhuru at Belly Up Tavern (10 Sep 25) live Wednesday 10 September 2025 – Belly Up Tavern, 143 S. Cedros Ave., 92075, Solana Beach, CA

live Wednesday 10 September 2025 – Belly Up Tavern, 143 S. Cedros Ave., 92075, Solana Beach, CA Rhiannon Giddens at National Concert Hall (10 Sep 25) with Francesc live Wednesday 10 September 2025 – National Concert Hall, Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin 2, Dublin, Ir

live Wednesday 10 September 2025 – National Concert Hall, Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin 2, Dublin, Ir Gruff Rhys at The Crescent (10 Sep 25) live Wednesday 10 September 2025 – The Crescent, 8, York, YO24 1AW, UK

live Wednesday 10 September 2025 – The Crescent, 8, York, YO24 1AW, UK Alabaster DePlume, L’Eclair, Jacco Gardner, Ko Shin Moon, Tom live Wednesday 10 September 2025 – Import Export, Schwere-Reiter-Straße 2h, 80636, Munich, Germa

live Wednesday 10 September 2025 – Import Export, Schwere-Reiter-Straße 2h, 80636, Munich, Germa Engelbert Humperdinck at Liverpool Philharmonic Hall (10 Sep 25) live Wednesday 10 September 2025 – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, Hope Street, L1 9BP, Liverpool, U

live Wednesday 10 September 2025 – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, Hope Street, L1 9BP, Liverpool, U Bob Log III at Billy Bootleggers (10 Sep 25) with Jimmy Bo' Weevil live Wednesday 10 September 2025 – Billy Bootleggers, 13-15 Weekday Cross, NG1 2GB, Nottingham, U

live Wednesday 10 September 2025 – Billy Bootleggers, 13-15 Weekday Cross, NG1 2GB, Nottingham, U The Burning Hell at Tiny Rebel (10 Sep 25) with Jon McKiel live Wednesday 10 September 2025 – Tiny Rebel, 25 WESTGATE STREET, CARDIFF, CF101DD, Cardiff, UK

live Wednesday 10 September 2025 – Tiny Rebel, 25 WESTGATE STREET, CARDIFF, CF101DD, Cardiff, UK Pop X at Iren Green Park Arena - Aeroporto Di Reggio Emilia (10 Sep live Wednesday 10 September 2025 – Iren Green Park Arena - Aeroporto Di Reggio Emilia, Via Dell'Aero

live Wednesday 10 September 2025 – Iren Green Park Arena - Aeroporto Di Reggio Emilia, Via Dell'Aero Gill Landry at Cluny 2 (10 Sep 25) live Wednesday 10 September 2025 – Cluny 2, 36 Lime Street, Ouseburn, Newcastle, NE1 2PQ, Newc

live Wednesday 10 September 2025 – Cluny 2, 36 Lime Street, Ouseburn, Newcastle, NE1 2PQ, Newc Steve Hackett at Palacongressi (10 Sep 25) live Wednesday 10 September 2025 – Palacongressi, Villaggio Mose', 92100, Agrigento, Italy

live Wednesday 10 September 2025 – Palacongressi, Villaggio Mose', 92100, Agrigento, Italy Antonello Venditti at Teatro di Verdura (10 Sep 25) live Wednesday 10 September 2025 – Teatro di Verdura, Viale del Fante 70/B, 90146, Palermo, Italy

live Wednesday 10 September 2025 – Teatro di Verdura, Viale del Fante 70/B, 90146, Palermo, Italy PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake at Uber Arena (11 Sep 25) live Thursday 11 September 2025 – Uber Arena, Uber Platz, 10243, Berlin, Germany

live Thursday 11 September 2025 – Uber Arena, Uber Platz, 10243, Berlin, Germany Mogwai at Progresja Scena Letnia (11 Sep 25) with Kathryn Joseph live Thursday 11 September 2025 – Progresja Scena Letnia, Fort Wola 22, 01-258, Warsaw, Poland

live Thursday 11 September 2025 – Progresja Scena Letnia, Fort Wola 22, 01-258, Warsaw, Poland Mogwai at Klub Progresja (11 Sep 25) with Kathryn Joseph live Thursday 11 September 2025 – Klub Progresja, Ul. Fort Wola 22, 01-258, Warsaw, Poland

live Thursday 11 September 2025 – Klub Progresja, Ul. Fort Wola 22, 01-258, Warsaw, Poland Jethro Tull at Cirque Royal (11 Sep 25) live Thursday 11 September 2025 – Cirque Royal, Rue de l'Enseignement 81, 1000, Brussels, Belgiu

live Thursday 11 September 2025 – Cirque Royal, Rue de l'Enseignement 81, 1000, Brussels, Belgiu Clap Your Hands Say Yeah at Lula Club (11 Sep 25) live Thursday 11 September 2025 – Lula Club, 28013, Madrid, Spain

live Thursday 11 September 2025 – Lula Club, 28013, Madrid, Spain Tom Grennan at OVO Hydro (11 Sep 25) with Tom Walker live Thursday 11 September 2025 – OVO Hydro, Exhibition Way, Stobcross Rd, G3 8YW, Glasgow, UK

live Thursday 11 September 2025 – OVO Hydro, Exhibition Way, Stobcross Rd, G3 8YW, Glasgow, UK Yusuf / Cat Stevens and Yusuf at The Alexandra (11 Sep 25) live Thursday 11 September 2025 – The Alexandra, Suffolk Street Queensway, Birmingham, B5 4DS, B

live Thursday 11 September 2025 – The Alexandra, Suffolk Street Queensway, Birmingham, B5 4DS, B Black Country, New Road at Nottingham Rock City (11 Sep 25) live Thursday 11 September 2025 – Nottingham Rock City, 8 Talbot Street, NG1, Nottingham, UK

live Thursday 11 September 2025 – Nottingham Rock City, 8 Talbot Street, NG1, Nottingham, UK Mulatu Astatke at Elbphilharmonie (11 Sep 25) live Thursday 11 September 2025 – Elbphilharmonie, Platz der Deutschen Einheit 1, 20457, Hamburg

live Thursday 11 September 2025 – Elbphilharmonie, Platz der Deutschen Einheit 1, 20457, Hamburg The Lemonheads at FRANNZ Club (11 Sep 25) live Thursday 11 September 2025 – FRANNZ Club, Schönhauser Allee 36, 10435, Berlin, Germany

live Thursday 11 September 2025 – FRANNZ Club, Schönhauser Allee 36, 10435, Berlin, Germany Jessie Reyez and Tamera at 3Olympia Theatre (11 Sep 25) live Thursday 11 September 2025 – 3Olympia Theatre, 72 Dame Street, D02 K135, Dublin, Ireland

live Thursday 11 September 2025 – 3Olympia Theatre, 72 Dame Street, D02 K135, Dublin, Ireland Black Lips at Slaktkyrkan (11 Sep 25) live Thursday 11 September 2025 – Slaktkyrkan, Styckmästargatan 10, 121 62, Johanneshov, Sweden

live Thursday 11 September 2025 – Slaktkyrkan, Styckmästargatan 10, 121 62, Johanneshov, Sweden Saxon at Zénith de Paris - La Villette (11 Sep 25) live Thursday 11 September 2025 – Zénith de Paris - La Villette, Parking Porte de la Villette, 75

live Thursday 11 September 2025 – Zénith de Paris - La Villette, Parking Porte de la Villette, 75 Pendulum at Camp And Furnace (11 Sep 25) live Thursday 11 September 2025 – Camp And Furnace, 67 Greenland St, L1 0BY, Liverpool, UK

live Thursday 11 September 2025 – Camp And Furnace, 67 Greenland St, L1 0BY, Liverpool, UK Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Vincent Mason, and Mackenzie Ca live Thursday 11 September 2025 – Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs, 75702 Varner Rd., 92211

live Thursday 11 September 2025 – Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs, 75702 Varner Rd., 92211 Grandaddy at Observatory North Park (11 Sep 25) with Pedro the Lion live Thursday 11 September 2025 – Observatory North Park, 2891 University Ave., 92104, San Diego

live Thursday 11 September 2025 – Observatory North Park, 2891 University Ave., 92104, San Diego Grand Funk Railroad at Humphreys Concerts by the Bay (11 Sep 25) live Thursday 11 September 2025 – Humphreys Concerts by the Bay, 2241 Shelter Island Dr., 92106

live Thursday 11 September 2025 – Humphreys Concerts by the Bay, 2241 Shelter Island Dr., 92106 Mavis Staples at Belly Up Tavern (11 Sep 25) live Thursday 11 September 2025 – Belly Up Tavern, 143 S. Cedros Ave., 92075, Solana Beach, CA

live Thursday 11 September 2025 – Belly Up Tavern, 143 S. Cedros Ave., 92075, Solana Beach, CA The Selecter at SO36 (11 Sep 25) live Thursday 11 September 2025 – SO36, Oranienstrasse 190, Kreuzberg, 10999, Berlin, Germany

live Thursday 11 September 2025 – SO36, Oranienstrasse 190, Kreuzberg, 10999, Berlin, Germany Poison the Well at The Garage (11 Sep 25) live Thursday 11 September 2025 – The Garage, 490 Sauchie Hall Street, Glasgow, G2 3LG

live Thursday 11 September 2025 – The Garage, 490 Sauchie Hall Street, Glasgow, G2 3LG Steven Wilson at The Magnolia (11 Sep 25) live Thursday 11 September 2025 – The Magnolia, 210 E. Main St., 92020, El Cajon, CA, US

live Thursday 11 September 2025 – The Magnolia, 210 E. Main St., 92020, El Cajon, CA, US Torche at Electric Bristol (11 Sep 25) with Helms Alee live Thursday 11 September 2025 – Electric Bristol, 15 Nelson St., BS1 2JY, Bristol, UK

live Thursday 11 September 2025 – Electric Bristol, 15 Nelson St., BS1 2JY, Bristol, UK Gruff Rhys at St Michael in the Hamlet Church (11 Sep 25) live Thursday 11 September 2025 – St Michael in the Hamlet Church, St Michaels Church Rd, L17 7BB

live Thursday 11 September 2025 – St Michael in the Hamlet Church, St Michaels Church Rd, L17 7BB Engelbert Humperdinck at Symphony Hall (11 Sep 25) live Thursday 11 September 2025 – Symphony Hall, B:Music Box Office, 8 Centenary Square, Birmingh

live Thursday 11 September 2025 – Symphony Hall, B:Music Box Office, 8 Centenary Square, Birmingh L’Eclair at Bogen F (11 Sep 25) with District Five live Thursday 11 September 2025 – Bogen F, Viaduktstrasse 97, 8005, Zürich, Switzerland

live Thursday 11 September 2025 – Bogen F, Viaduktstrasse 97, 8005, Zürich, Switzerland So!YoON!, Tereza, Binary Digit, F.I.P., Danilo Plessow, and Mo live Thursday 11 September 2025 – Monnaie De Paris, 11 Quai de Conti, 75006 Paris, France, 75006

live Thursday 11 September 2025 – Monnaie De Paris, 11 Quai de Conti, 75006 Paris, France, 75006 Snapped Ankles at Zentralwäscherei (11 Sep 25) live Thursday 11 September 2025 – Zentralwäscherei, Zürich, Switzerland

live Thursday 11 September 2025 – Zentralwäscherei, Zürich, Switzerland The Hidden Cameras at Rough Trade Berlin (11 Sep 25) live Thursday 11 September 2025 – Rough Trade Berlin, 101 Karl-Marx-Straße, 12043, Berlin, Germ

live Thursday 11 September 2025 – Rough Trade Berlin, 101 Karl-Marx-Straße, 12043, Berlin, Germ Six Organs of Admittance at Frida nel Parco (11 Sep 25) live Thursday 11 September 2025 – Frida nel Parco, Via Irnerio 2/4, 40126, Bologna, Italy

live Thursday 11 September 2025 – Frida nel Parco, Via Irnerio 2/4, 40126, Bologna, Italy Gabry Ponte at Giardini dell'Eden (11 Sep 25) live Thursday 11 September 2025 – Giardini dell'Eden, Piazzale dello Stadio Olimpico, 8, 00162

live Thursday 11 September 2025 – Giardini dell'Eden, Piazzale dello Stadio Olimpico, 8, 00162 Mucky Weekender 2025 live Thursday 11 September 2025 – Vicarage Farm, Woodmancott, SO21 3BL, Winchester, UK

live Thursday 11 September 2025 – Vicarage Farm, Woodmancott, SO21 3BL, Winchester, UK ItalyCUM Turbo Gathering 2025 live Thursday 11 September 2025 – Hana-Bi, Viale delle Nazioni, 72, 48122, Marina di Ravenna, I

live Thursday 11 September 2025 – Hana-Bi, Viale delle Nazioni, 72, 48122, Marina di Ravenna, I Post Malone and Jelly Roll at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys (12 S live Friday 12 September 2025 – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Passeig Olímpic 17-19, 08038

live Friday 12 September 2025 – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Passeig Olímpic 17-19, 08038 PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake at Uber Arena (12 Sep 25) live Friday 12 September 2025 – Uber Arena, Uber Platz, 10243, Berlin, Germany

live Friday 12 September 2025 – Uber Arena, Uber Platz, 10243, Berlin, Germany Lil Baby at Max-Schmeling-Halle (12 Sep 25) live Friday 12 September 2025 – Max-Schmeling-Halle, Falkplatz 1, 10437, Berlin, Germany

live Friday 12 September 2025 – Max-Schmeling-Halle, Falkplatz 1, 10437, Berlin, Germany Billy Idol and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts at Acrisure Arena at Gre live Friday 12 September 2025 – Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs, 75702 Varner Rd., 92211

live Friday 12 September 2025 – Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs, 75702 Varner Rd., 92211 Lost Frequencies at Duplex (12 Sep 25) live Friday 12 September 2025 – Duplex, Václavské náměstí 21, 110 00, Prague, Czech Repub

live Friday 12 September 2025 – Duplex, Václavské náměstí 21, 110 00, Prague, Czech Repub Saint Motel at Le Trabendo (12 Sep 25) live Friday 12 September 2025 – Le Trabendo, Parc de la Villette - 211, avenue Jean Jaurès, 75

live Friday 12 September 2025 – Le Trabendo, Parc de la Villette - 211, avenue Jean Jaurès, 75 Black Country, New Road at Albert Hall (12 Sep 25) live Friday 12 September 2025 – Albert Hall, 27 Peter St, M2 5QR, Manchester, UK

live Friday 12 September 2025 – Albert Hall, 27 Peter St, M2 5QR, Manchester, UK Leftfield at DOCUMENT Bristol (12 Sep 25) live Friday 12 September 2025 – DOCUMENT Bristol, 30-64 Pennywell Rd, St Jude's, BS5 0TL, Bris

live Friday 12 September 2025 – DOCUMENT Bristol, 30-64 Pennywell Rd, St Jude's, BS5 0TL, Bris Paul Kalkbrenner at Schloss Schönbrunn (12 Sep 25) live Friday 12 September 2025 – Schloss Schönbrunn, 1130, Vienna, Austria

live Friday 12 September 2025 – Schloss Schönbrunn, 1130, Vienna, Austria Gogol Bordello at Paradiso (12 Sep 25) with Bob Vylan live Friday 12 September 2025 – Paradiso, Weteringschans 6-8, 1017 SG, Amsterdam, Netherlands

live Friday 12 September 2025 – Paradiso, Weteringschans 6-8, 1017 SG, Amsterdam, Netherlands Paul Kalkbrenner at DAM / DAM (12 Sep 25) live Friday 12 September 2025 – DAM / DAM, Landstraßer Hauptstraße 2, 1030, Vienna, Austria

live Friday 12 September 2025 – DAM / DAM, Landstraßer Hauptstraße 2, 1030, Vienna, Austria Fred Again at Parco Archeologico Egnazia (12 Sep 25) live Friday 12 September 2025 – Parco Archeologico Egnazia, Via delle Carceri, 87, 72015, Fas

live Friday 12 September 2025 – Parco Archeologico Egnazia, Via delle Carceri, 87, 72015, Fas DJ Krush at La Maroquinerie (12 Sep 25) live Friday 12 September 2025 – La Maroquinerie, 23 Rue Boyer, 75020, Paris, France

live Friday 12 September 2025 – La Maroquinerie, 23 Rue Boyer, 75020, Paris, France Black Lips at John Dee (12 Sep 25) live Friday 12 September 2025 – John Dee, Torggata 16, 0181, Oslo, Norway

live Friday 12 September 2025 – John Dee, Torggata 16, 0181, Oslo, Norway Kölsch at La Clairière (12 Sep 25) live Friday 12 September 2025 – La Clairière, 1 Carrefour de Longchamp, 75016, Paris, France

live Friday 12 September 2025 – La Clairière, 1 Carrefour de Longchamp, 75016, Paris, France Cursive at Casbah (12 Sep 25) with miniaturized and Chris Crisci live Friday 12 September 2025 – Casbah, 2501 Kettner Blvd, 92101, San Diego, CA, US

live Friday 12 September 2025 – Casbah, 2501 Kettner Blvd, 92101, San Diego, CA, US Calogero at Carre Belle Feuille - Grand Carre (12 Sep 25) live Friday 12 September 2025 – Carre Belle Feuille - Grand Carre, 60 Rue De La Belle Feuille, 9

live Friday 12 September 2025 – Carre Belle Feuille - Grand Carre, 60 Rue De La Belle Feuille, 9 Chaos In The CBD and Lola Haro at FVTVR (12 Sep 25) live Friday 12 September 2025 – FVTVR, 34 quai d'Austerlitz, 75013, Paris, France

live Friday 12 September 2025 – FVTVR, 34 quai d'Austerlitz, 75013, Paris, France The Lemonheads at Klub Proxima (12 Sep 25) live Friday 12 September 2025 – Klub Proxima, Żwirki & Wigury 99A, 02-089, Warsaw, Poland

live Friday 12 September 2025 – Klub Proxima, Żwirki & Wigury 99A, 02-089, Warsaw, Poland And So I Watch You from Afar, Waldo's Gift, Torche, OMO, and go live Friday 12 September 2025 – Multiple Venues, MULTIPLE, G1 1GG, Glasgow, UK

live Friday 12 September 2025 – Multiple Venues, MULTIPLE, G1 1GG, Glasgow, UK Sophie Ellis-Bextor at O2 Academy2 Oxford (12 Sep 25) live Friday 12 September 2025 – O2 Academy2 Oxford, 190 Cowley Road, OX4 1UE, Oxford, UK

live Friday 12 September 2025 – O2 Academy2 Oxford, 190 Cowley Road, OX4 1UE, Oxford, UK Poison the Well at XOYO (12 Sep 25) live Friday 12 September 2025 – XOYO, Lower Trinity Street, B9 4AG, Birmingham, UK

live Friday 12 September 2025 – XOYO, Lower Trinity Street, B9 4AG, Birmingham, UK Matt Berninger and Ronboy at Cirque Royal (12 Sep 25) live Friday 12 September 2025 – Cirque Royal, Rue de l'Enseignement 81, 1000, Brussels, Belgiu

live Friday 12 September 2025 – Cirque Royal, Rue de l'Enseignement 81, 1000, Brussels, Belgiu Tokyo Tea Room at The Louisiana (12 Sep 25) live Friday 12 September 2025 – The Louisiana, Bathurst Parade, Wapping Road, Bristol, BS16UA

live Friday 12 September 2025 – The Louisiana, Bathurst Parade, Wapping Road, Bristol, BS16UA Cave In and Toru at Club Academy (12 Sep 25) live Friday 12 September 2025 – Club Academy, Basement, Manchester University Union, Oxford Roa

live Friday 12 September 2025 – Club Academy, Basement, Manchester University Union, Oxford Roa Danilo Plessow, Motor City Drum Ensemble, Sarayu, Ruede Hagelste live Friday 12 September 2025 – Else, Unter der Elesenbrücke, An den Treptowers 10, 12435, Be

live Friday 12 September 2025 – Else, Unter der Elesenbrücke, An den Treptowers 10, 12435, Be Acceptance, Watashi Wa, and The Early November at Observatory Nor live Friday 12 September 2025 – Observatory North Park, 2891 University Ave., 92104, San Diego

live Friday 12 September 2025 – Observatory North Park, 2891 University Ave., 92104, San Diego Ed Harcourt at St Michael-in-the-hamlet Church (12 Sep 25) live Friday 12 September 2025 – St Michael-in-the-hamlet Church, St Michaels Church Rd, Liverpoo

live Friday 12 September 2025 – St Michael-in-the-hamlet Church, St Michaels Church Rd, Liverpoo The Warlocks at Parkteatret Scene (12 Sep 25) live Friday 12 September 2025 – Parkteatret Scene, Olaf Ryes Plass 11, 0552, Oslo, Norway

live Friday 12 September 2025 – Parkteatret Scene, Olaf Ryes Plass 11, 0552, Oslo, Norway KinZ and DJ Antoine at Level Club (12 Sep 25) live Friday 12 September 2025 – Level Club, 49 rue de Ponthieu 75008, 75008, Paris, France

live Friday 12 September 2025 – Level Club, 49 rue de Ponthieu 75008, 75008, Paris, France The Fleshtones at Café de la Danse (12 Sep 25) live Friday 12 September 2025 – Café de la Danse, 5, passage Louis-Philippe, 75011, Paris, F

live Friday 12 September 2025 – Café de la Danse, 5, passage Louis-Philippe, 75011, Paris, F New Candys at Kollektivet Livet Bar & Sen (12 Sep 25) with The Jani live Friday 12 September 2025 – Kollektivet Livet Bar & Sen, Stadsgårdsterminalen, 116 45, Sto

live Friday 12 September 2025 – Kollektivet Livet Bar & Sen, Stadsgårdsterminalen, 116 45, Sto Midland (UK) at Viejas Casino & Resort - Concerts in the Park (12 S live Friday 12 September 2025 – Viejas Casino & Resort - Concerts in the Park, 91901, Alpine, C

live Friday 12 September 2025 – Viejas Casino & Resort - Concerts in the Park, 91901, Alpine, C Delicatoni, Giorgio Poi, Le Feste Antonacci, MIGLIO, and Mombao live Friday 12 September 2025 – Link, via Fantoni 21, 40128, Bologna, Italy

live Friday 12 September 2025 – Link, via Fantoni 21, 40128, Bologna, Italy The Burning Hell, Jon McKiel, and Antonio Panzera at Bodega (12 S live Friday 12 September 2025 – Bodega, 23 Pelham St, NG1 2ED, Nottingham, UK

live Friday 12 September 2025 – Bodega, 23 Pelham St, NG1 2ED, Nottingham, UK The Bluebells at The Pitt Market (12 Sep 25) with Sarah/Shaun and I live Friday 12 September 2025 – The Pitt Market, Pitt Street, EH6 4DE, Edinburgh, UK

live Friday 12 September 2025 – The Pitt Market, Pitt Street, EH6 4DE, Edinburgh, UK Odd Nordstoga at Lier kulturscene (12 Sep 25) live Friday 12 September 2025 – Lier kulturscene, Drammen, Norway

live Friday 12 September 2025 – Lier kulturscene, Drammen, Norway Gill Landry at Slay (12 Sep 25) live Friday 12 September 2025 – Slay, 20 Glassford St, G1 1UL, Glasgow, UK

live Friday 12 September 2025 – Slay, 20 Glassford St, G1 1UL, Glasgow, UK Völkerball at Batschkapp (12 Sep 25) live Friday 12 September 2025 – Batschkapp, Gwinnerstraße 5, 60388, Frankfurt, Germany

live Friday 12 September 2025 – Batschkapp, Gwinnerstraße 5, 60388, Frankfurt, Germany Natalie Dessay at Le Bal Blomet (12 Sep 25) live Friday 12 September 2025 – Le Bal Blomet, 33 rue Blomet, 75015, Paris, France

live Friday 12 September 2025 – Le Bal Blomet, 33 rue Blomet, 75015, Paris, France Fred Again at Parco Archeologico Egnazia - Parcheggi (12 Sep 25) live Friday 12 September 2025 – Parco Archeologico Egnazia - Parcheggi, Parco Archeologico Egnazi

live Friday 12 September 2025 – Parco Archeologico Egnazia - Parcheggi, Parco Archeologico Egnazi Meganoidi at CON VOI 2025 FESTA DELLO SPORT (12 Sep 25) live Friday 12 September 2025 – CON VOI 2025 FESTA DELLO SPORT, Massa Lombarda, Italy

live Friday 12 September 2025 – CON VOI 2025 FESTA DELLO SPORT, Massa Lombarda, Italy Nadja at The Lubber Fiend (12 Sep 25) with Thraa and Drooping Finge live Friday 12 September 2025 – The Lubber Fiend, 79-83 Blandford Street, Newcastle Upon Tyne

live Friday 12 September 2025 – The Lubber Fiend, 79-83 Blandford Street, Newcastle Upon Tyne Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners - Colorado’s On Fire Again 2025 live Friday 12 September 2025 – Lido, Cuvrystr. 7, 10997, Berlin, Germany

live Friday 12 September 2025 – Lido, Cuvrystr. 7, 10997, Berlin, Germany Coca Cola Music Experience 2025 live Friday 12 September 2025 – Iberdrola Music, C. Laguna Dalga, 28021, Madrid, Spain

live Friday 12 September 2025 – Iberdrola Music, C. Laguna Dalga, 28021, Madrid, Spain Plissken Festival 2025 live Friday 12 September 2025 – Peiraios 260 - Stage E, Pireos 260, Ag. Ioannis Rentis, 17778

live Friday 12 September 2025 – Peiraios 260 - Stage E, Pireos 260, Ag. Ioannis Rentis, 17778 Voodoo Village festival 2025 live Friday 12 September 2025 – Voodoo Village, Warandestraat 100, 1851, Grimbergen, Belgium

live Friday 12 September 2025 – Voodoo Village, Warandestraat 100, 1851, Grimbergen, Belgium Fête de l'Humanité 2025 live Friday 12 September 2025 – Base Aérienne 217, Le Plessis-Pâté, 91220, Bretigny Sur Orge

live Friday 12 September 2025 – Base Aérienne 217, Le Plessis-Pâté, 91220, Bretigny Sur Orge Festiwal Skrzyżowanie Kultur 2025 live Friday 12 September 2025 – Teatr Dramatyczny-duża Scena, Pkin - Pl. Defilad 1, Warsaw, Po

live Friday 12 September 2025 – Teatr Dramatyczny-duża Scena, Pkin - Pl. Defilad 1, Warsaw, Po Core Festival 2025 live Friday 12 September 2025 – Woodside Halls, 36 Glenfarg Street, G20 7QE, Glasgow, UK

live Friday 12 September 2025 – Woodside Halls, 36 Glenfarg Street, G20 7QE, Glasgow, UK Lewis Capaldi at OVO Hydro (13 Sep 25) live Saturday 13 September 2025 – OVO Hydro, Exhibition Way, Stobcross Rd, G3 8YW, Glasgow, UK

live Saturday 13 September 2025 – OVO Hydro, Exhibition Way, Stobcross Rd, G3 8YW, Glasgow, UK Lord Huron at L'Olympia (13 Sep 25) live Saturday 13 September 2025 – L'Olympia, 28 Boulevard des Capucines, 75009, Paris, France

live Saturday 13 September 2025 – L'Olympia, 28 Boulevard des Capucines, 75009, Paris, France Gregory Alan Isakov at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at S live Saturday 13 September 2025 – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU, 5500 Campanile D

La musica dal vivo: date concerti e festival

La musica dal vivo è una delle esperienze più coinvolgenti e autentiche che si possano vivere. Il piacere di assistere a un concerto è un’emozione unica, che unisce il pubblico in un’atmosfera condivisa, dove il suono, la luce e l’energia del palco si mescolano in un’armonia irripetibile. Che si tratti di una piccola performance intima in un club o di un grande evento all’aperto, ogni concerto offre qualcosa di speciale, un’esperienza che va oltre la musica stessa. Scopri il calendario aggiornato dei concerti e dei festival: tutte le date dei live sono inserite in tempo reale. Controlla gli eventi dal vivo e consulta anche le previsioni meteo. Le informazioni sui concerti provengono da Songkick.com e possono essere soggette a modifiche o cancellazioni.

La tradizione dei festival italiani

L’Italia è rinomata in tutto il mondo per la sua ricca e variegata tradizione musicale, che spazia dalla musica classica a quella contemporanea, dal jazz al rock. Durante tutto l’anno, il paese ospita una vasta gamma di festival e eventi musicali di grande prestigio, che celebrano ogni genere musicale, offrendo un palcoscenico internazionale per artisti affermati e talenti emergenti.

Un’occasione per scoprire artisti affermati e nuovi talenti

Un altro aspetto affascinante dei concerti e dei festival è la possibilità di scoprire artisti affermati e nuovi talenti. Molti eventi offrono una piattaforma per artisti emergenti, che possono esibirsi davanti a un pubblico appassionato. In particolare, i festival indipendenti sono spesso il terreno fertile per band e cantanti che, partendo da piccole performance locali, possono arrivare a conquistare la scena internazionale.

La magia dei luoghi storici

In Italia, il concerto non è solo musica, ma anche un incontro con la storia e la cultura. Molti eventi si svolgono in location suggestive come antiche rovine romane, teatri all’aperto, castelli medievali o piazze storiche. L’ambientazione aggiunge un valore speciale all’esperienza, trasformando il concerto in un viaggio multisensoriale che coinvolge anche la vista e il cuore.

Un momento di condivisione e socialità

I concerti e i festival sono anche momenti di socialità e condivisione. Essere parte di un pubblico che condivide la stessa passione per la musica crea un legame unico, che rende l’esperienza ancora più intensa. In un’epoca di social media e comunicazioni virtuali, il contatto fisico, la vicinanza con gli altri spettatori e il sentirsi uniti in un’unica energia sono aspetti che non possono essere replicati da nessun’altra forma di intrattenimento.

Concerti e Festival in Italia

Nonostante le difficoltà che il mondo della musica dal vivo ha dovuto affrontare negli ultimi anni, l’amore per i concerti e i festival in Italia non è mai stato così forte. La passione per la musica dal vivo è viva e vibrante, pronta a crescere ancora di più. Con l’evoluzione delle tecnologie, nuovi spazi e nuove opportunità, il futuro dei concerti e dei festival in Italia promette di essere ancora più entusiasta e coinvolgente. (La redazione)