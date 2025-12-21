Il 2026 promette un calendario musicale ricco di novità: album, EP, edizioni deluxe e ristampe. Dai grandi nomi internazionali agli artisti indipendenti, ecco tutte le uscite discografiche previste per mese, tra pop, rock, hip-hop, elettronica e molto altro ancora.
Il 2026 si preannuncia come un anno ricco di novità nel panorama musicale internazionale e italiano. Artisti emergenti e star consolidate stanno preparando nuove pubblicazioni, spaziando tra generi diversi come pop, rock, elettronica, hip-hop e musica indipendente. Tra album attesi, edizioni deluxe, EP e ristampe, ci sarà davvero l’imbarazzo della scelta per gli appassionati.
Dai nomi internazionali più famosi agli artisti indipendenti e di nicchia, il calendario delle uscite promette di arricchire le playlist di tutti i fan e di portare nuovi sound sulle radio e sulle piattaforme streaming. Andiamo a vedere quali sono le uscite discografiche del 2026 previste per mese per mese.
|Data
|Artista
|Titolo
|1/1
|Hoso
|Collectors Diary
|2/1
|Miya Folick
|Erotica Veronica (Deluxe)
|2/1
|Tony Boy
|Trauma
|9/1
|Alter Bridge
|Alter Bridge
|9/1
|Beyond The Black
|Break The Silence
|9/1
|Blue
|Reflections
|9/1
|DRAMA
|Platonic Romance
|9/1
|Jessica Baio
|SACRED
|9/1
|KIRINJI
|TOWN BEAT
|9/1
|lilbootycall
|pink++
|9/1
|Mon Rovîa
|Bloodline
|9/1
|The Cribs
|Selling A Vibe
|9/1
|The Kid LAROI
|BEFORE I FORGET
|9/1
|Zach Bryan
|With Heaven On Top
|10/1
|Lady Kabela
|MYSTERY
|16/1
|Alice Merton
|Visions
|16/1
|Cavetown
|Running With Scissors
|16/1
|Edenbridge
|Set The Dark On Fire
|16/1
|ENHYPEN
|E7*
|16/1
|Jordi
|Jordi
|16/1
|Langhorne Slim
|The Dreamin’ Kind
|16/1
|Lexa Gates
|I Am
|16/1
|Madison Beer
|locket
|16/1
|Nicole Dollanganger
|Natural Born Losers (Deluxe)
|16/1
|Pole.
|Punto 0
|16/1
|Sassy 009
|Dreamer+
|16/1
|Sleaford Mods
|The Demise of Planet X
|16/1
|Xiu Xiu
|Xiu Mutha Fuckin’ Xiu: Vol. 1
|16/1
|Ya Tseen
|Stand On My Shoulders
|16/1
|Geolier
|TUTTO È POSSIBILE
|21/1
|Reol
|Rhetorica
|23/1
|Ari Lennox
|Vacancy
|23/1
|Cat Power
|Redux (EP)
|23/1
|Louis Tomlinson
|How Did I Get Here?
|23/1
|Lucinda Williams
|World’s Gone Wrong
|23/1
|Megadeth
|Megadeth
|23/1
|Melissa Bonny
|Cherry Red Apocalypse
|23/1
|MIKA
|Hyperlove
|23/1
|Poppy
|Empty Hands
|23/1
|PVA
|No More Like This
|23/1
|Reba McEntire
|Starting Over (30th Anniversary Edition)
|23/1
|Searows
|Death in the Business of Whaling
|23/1
|The Format
|Boycott Heaven
|23/1
|The Paper Kites
|If You Go There, I Hope You Find It
|23/1
|Wincent Weiss
|Hast du kurz Zeit
|23/1
|XG
|THE CORE
|27/1
|MARO
|SO MUCH HAS CHANGED
|29/1
|Hello Seahorse!
|Montaña
|30/1
|Buzzcocks
|Attitude Adjustment
|30/1
|Cast
|Yeah Yeah Yeah
|30/1
|Jordan Ward
|BACKWARD
|30/1
|JOSEPH
|Closer to Happy
|30/1
|Joyce Manor
|I Used To Go To This Bar
|30/1
|Kula Shaker
|Wormslayer
|30/1
|Labrinth
|COSMIC OPERA ACT I
|30/1
|Sick Joy
|More Forever
|30/1
|Softcult
|When A Flower Doesn’t Grow
|30/1
|The Molotovs
|Wasted On Youth
|30/1
|Kid Yugi
|ANCHE GLI EROI MUOIONO
|Data
|Artista
|Titolo
|2/2
|Sophie Woodhouse
|SW6
|6/2
|Dream Nails
|You Wish
|6/2
|Ella Mai
|Do You Still Love Me?
|6/2
|ILLENIUM
|ODYSSEY
|6/2
|Joji
|Piss In The Wind
|6/2
|Keli Holiday
|Capital Fiction
|6/2
|Nick Jonas
|Sunday Best
|6/2
|Robbie Williams
|BRITPOP
|6/2
|Robbie Williams
|BRITPOP (Deluxe Edition)
|6/2
|Silversun Pickups
|Tenterhooks
|6/2
|Sydney Ross Mitchell
|Cynthia – EP
|6/2
|Yael Naim
|Solaire
|13/2
|Ásgeir
|Julia
|13/2
|Boy Golden
|Best of Our Possible Lives
|13/2
|Charli xcx
|Wuthering Heights
|13/2
|Chet Faker
|A Love For Strangers
|13/2
|Claire Rosinkranz
|My Lover
|13/2
|Colony House
|77 (Pt. 2)
|13/2
|Danny L Harle
|Cerulean
|13/2
|femtanyl
|MAN BITES DOG
|13/2
|hemlocke springs
|the apple tree under the sea
|13/2
|Max Prosa
|Der Garten
|13/2
|Mumford & Sons
|Prizefighter
|13/2
|panicbaby
|f u jonathan
|13/2
|Story of the Year
|A.R.S.O.N.
|13/2
|TX2
|End Of Us
|13/2
|WRABEL
|up above
|20/2
|Black Sea Dahu
|EVERYTHING
|20/2
|Clawfinger
|Before We All Die
|20/2
|Hilary Duff
|luck… or something
|20/2
|Leigh-Anne
|My Ego Told Me To
|20/2
|Leire Martínez
|Historias de aquella niña
|20/2
|MAY-A
|Goodbye (If You Call That Gone)
|20/2
|Megan Moroney
|Cloud 9
|20/2
|New Found Glory
|Listen Up!
|20/2
|Peaches
|No Lube So Rude
|20/2
|The Veer Union
|Reinvention
|26/2
|IXXXY
|ATM (DELUXE)
|27/2
|Gorillaz
|The Mountain
|27/2
|Rob Zombie
|The Great Satan
|27/2
|Telenova
|THE WARNING
