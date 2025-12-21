Home ARTICOLI Le uscite discografiche del 2026
Le uscite discografiche del 2026

Il 2026 promette un calendario musicale ricco di novità: album, EP, edizioni deluxe e ristampe. Dai grandi nomi internazionali agli artisti indipendenti, ecco tutte le uscite discografiche previste per mese, tra pop, rock, hip-hop, elettronica e molto altro ancora.

21 Dicembre 2025

2026

Il 2026 si preannuncia come un anno ricco di novità nel panorama musicale internazionale e italiano. Artisti emergenti e star consolidate stanno preparando nuove pubblicazioni, spaziando tra generi diversi come pop, rock, elettronica, hip-hop e musica indipendente. Tra album attesi, edizioni deluxe, EP e ristampe, ci sarà davvero l’imbarazzo della scelta per gli appassionati.

Dai nomi internazionali più famosi agli artisti indipendenti e di nicchia, il calendario delle uscite promette di arricchire le playlist di tutti i fan e di portare nuovi sound sulle radio e sulle piattaforme streaming. Andiamo a vedere quali sono le uscite discografiche del 2026 previste per mese per mese.

GENNAIO 2026

DataArtistaTitolo
1/1HosoCollectors Diary
2/1Miya FolickErotica Veronica (Deluxe)
2/1Tony BoyTrauma
9/1Alter BridgeAlter Bridge
9/1Beyond The BlackBreak The Silence
9/1BlueReflections
9/1DRAMAPlatonic Romance
9/1Jessica BaioSACRED
9/1KIRINJITOWN BEAT
9/1lilbootycallpink++
9/1Mon RovîaBloodline
9/1The CribsSelling A Vibe
9/1The Kid LAROIBEFORE I FORGET
9/1Zach BryanWith Heaven On Top
10/1Lady KabelaMYSTERY
16/1Alice MertonVisions
16/1CavetownRunning With Scissors
16/1EdenbridgeSet The Dark On Fire
16/1ENHYPENE7*
16/1JordiJordi
16/1Langhorne SlimThe Dreamin’ Kind
16/1Lexa GatesI Am
16/1Madison Beerlocket
16/1Nicole DollangangerNatural Born Losers (Deluxe)
16/1Pole.Punto 0
16/1Sassy 009Dreamer+
16/1Sleaford ModsThe Demise of Planet X
16/1Xiu XiuXiu Mutha Fuckin’ Xiu: Vol. 1
16/1Ya TseenStand On My Shoulders
16/1GeolierTUTTO È POSSIBILE
21/1ReolRhetorica
23/1Ari LennoxVacancy
23/1Cat PowerRedux (EP)
23/1Louis TomlinsonHow Did I Get Here?
23/1Lucinda WilliamsWorld’s Gone Wrong
23/1MegadethMegadeth
23/1Melissa BonnyCherry Red Apocalypse
23/1MIKAHyperlove
23/1PoppyEmpty Hands
23/1PVANo More Like This
23/1Reba McEntireStarting Over (30th Anniversary Edition)
23/1SearowsDeath in the Business of Whaling
23/1The FormatBoycott Heaven
23/1The Paper KitesIf You Go There, I Hope You Find It
23/1Wincent WeissHast du kurz Zeit
23/1XGTHE CORE
27/1MAROSO MUCH HAS CHANGED
29/1Hello Seahorse!Montaña
30/1BuzzcocksAttitude Adjustment
30/1CastYeah Yeah Yeah
30/1Jordan WardBACKWARD
30/1JOSEPHCloser to Happy
30/1Joyce ManorI Used To Go To This Bar
30/1Kula ShakerWormslayer
30/1LabrinthCOSMIC OPERA ACT I
30/1Sick JoyMore Forever
30/1SoftcultWhen A Flower Doesn’t Grow
30/1The MolotovsWasted On Youth
30/1Kid YugiANCHE GLI EROI MUOIONO

FEBBRAIO 2026

DataArtistaTitolo
2/2Sophie WoodhouseSW6
6/2Dream NailsYou Wish
6/2Ella MaiDo You Still Love Me?
6/2ILLENIUMODYSSEY
6/2JojiPiss In The Wind
6/2Keli HolidayCapital Fiction
6/2Nick JonasSunday Best
6/2Robbie WilliamsBRITPOP
6/2Robbie WilliamsBRITPOP (Deluxe Edition)
6/2Silversun PickupsTenterhooks
6/2Sydney Ross MitchellCynthia – EP
6/2Yael NaimSolaire
13/2ÁsgeirJulia
13/2Boy GoldenBest of Our Possible Lives
13/2Charli xcxWuthering Heights
13/2Chet FakerA Love For Strangers
13/2Claire RosinkranzMy Lover
13/2Colony House77 (Pt. 2)
13/2Danny L HarleCerulean
13/2femtanylMAN BITES DOG
13/2hemlocke springsthe apple tree under the sea
13/2Max ProsaDer Garten
13/2Mumford & SonsPrizefighter
13/2panicbabyf u jonathan
13/2Story of the YearA.R.S.O.N.
13/2TX2End Of Us
13/2WRABELup above
20/2Black Sea DahuEVERYTHING
20/2ClawfingerBefore We All Die
20/2Hilary Duffluck… or something
20/2Leigh-AnneMy Ego Told Me To
20/2Leire MartínezHistorias de aquella niña
20/2MAY-AGoodbye (If You Call That Gone)
20/2Megan MoroneyCloud 9
20/2New Found GloryListen Up!
20/2PeachesNo Lube So Rude
20/2The Veer UnionReinvention
26/2IXXXYATM (DELUXE)
27/2GorillazThe Mountain
27/2Rob ZombieThe Great Satan
27/2TelenovaTHE WARNING

Conclusione

Un calendario musicale 2026 ricco di novità: album, EP, edizioni deluxe e ristampe. Dai grandi nomi internazionali agli artisti indipendenti, ecco tutte le uscite previste per mese, tra pop, rock, hip-hop, elettronica e molto altro ancora.

