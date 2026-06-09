mercoledì 10 giugno 2026

Concerti e festival in programma CANCELED: Fabrizio Rat at Cavea Roma (09 Jun 26) live martedì 9 giugno 2026 – Cavea Roma, Via di Salone 290, Roma, 00131, Rome, Italy

live martedì 9 giugno 2026 – Cavea Roma, Via di Salone 290, Roma, 00131, Rome, Italy Download Festival 2026 live mercoledì 10 giugno 2026 – Donington Park, Castle Donington, DE74 2RP, Derby, UK

live mercoledì 10 giugno 2026 – Donington Park, Castle Donington, DE74 2RP, Derby, UK Legs On Wheels at Castle Hotel (11 Jun 26) with Mango Thomas live giovedì 11 giugno 2026 – Castle Hotel, 66 Oldham St, M4 1LE, Manchester, UK

live giovedì 11 giugno 2026 – Castle Hotel, 66 Oldham St, M4 1LE, Manchester, UK Cast at Picturedrome (11 Jun 26) live giovedì 11 giugno 2026 – Picturedrome, Market Walk, HD9 7DA, Holmfirth, UK

live giovedì 11 giugno 2026 – Picturedrome, Market Walk, HD9 7DA, Holmfirth, UK Valla, The Harbours, and Jeanine at Gullivers (12 Jun 26) live venerdì 12 giugno 2026 – Gullivers, 109 Oldham Street, M4 1LW, Manchester, UK

live venerdì 12 giugno 2026 – Gullivers, 109 Oldham Street, M4 1LW, Manchester, UK Bedroom Vacation at Gorilla Studio (12 Jun 26) live venerdì 12 giugno 2026 – Gorilla Studio, 54-56 Whitworth Street West, M1 5WW, Manchester

live venerdì 12 giugno 2026 – Gorilla Studio, 54-56 Whitworth Street West, M1 5WW, Manchester Piknik I Parken 2026 live venerdì 12 giugno 2026 – Sofienbergparken, 0558, Oslo, Norway

live venerdì 12 giugno 2026 – Sofienbergparken, 0558, Oslo, Norway The Flaming Lips at Gasometer (15 Jun 26) live lunedì 15 giugno 2026 – Gasometer, Guglgasse 6, 1110, Vienna, Austria

live lunedì 15 giugno 2026 – Gasometer, Guglgasse 6, 1110, Vienna, Austria TRNSMT Festival 2026 live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Glasgow Green, Greendyke Street, G40 1AT, Glasgow, UK

live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Glasgow Green, Greendyke Street, G40 1AT, Glasgow, UK Leftfield at Hare & Hounds (19 Jun 26) live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Hare & Hounds, 106 High St, B14 7JZ, Kings Heath, UK

live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Hare & Hounds, 106 High St, B14 7JZ, Kings Heath, UK Metronome Festival Prague 2026 live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Letňany Airport / Letiště Letňany, Hůlkova 35, 19700, Prag

live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Letňany Airport / Letiště Letňany, Hůlkova 35, 19700, Prag Gorillaz at Plateía Neroú / Πλατεία Νερού (25 Jun 26) live giovedì 25 giugno 2026 – Plateía Neroú / Πλατεία Νερού, Leof. Posidonos 2616

live giovedì 25 giugno 2026 – Plateía Neroú / Πλατεία Νερού, Leof. Posidonos 2616 Papa V and Latrelle at Testaccio Estate (25 Jun 26) live giovedì 25 giugno 2026 – Testaccio Estate, Largo Dino Frisullo, 00153, Rome, Italy

live giovedì 25 giugno 2026 – Testaccio Estate, Largo Dino Frisullo, 00153, Rome, Italy Goldheart Assembly at The Strines Nightingale (26 Jun 26) live venerdì 26 giugno 2026 – The Strines Nightingale, 105 St, SK6 7GE, Stockport, UK

live venerdì 26 giugno 2026 – The Strines Nightingale, 105 St, SK6 7GE, Stockport, UK Dead Space Chamber Music and Trianglecuts at The Peer Hat Mancheste live venerdì 26 giugno 2026 – The Peer Hat Manchester, M1 1BE, Manchester, UK 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

Concerti della settimana CANCELED: Fabrizio Rat at Cavea Roma (09 Jun 26) live martedì 9 giugno 2026 – Cavea Roma, Via di Salone 290, Roma, 00131, Rome, Italy

live martedì 9 giugno 2026 – Cavea Roma, Via di Salone 290, Roma, 00131, Rome, Italy Download Festival 2026 live mercoledì 10 giugno 2026 – Donington Park, Castle Donington, DE74 2RP, Derby, UK

live mercoledì 10 giugno 2026 – Donington Park, Castle Donington, DE74 2RP, Derby, UK Legs On Wheels at Castle Hotel (11 Jun 26) with Mango Thomas live giovedì 11 giugno 2026 – Castle Hotel, 66 Oldham St, M4 1LE, Manchester, UK

live giovedì 11 giugno 2026 – Castle Hotel, 66 Oldham St, M4 1LE, Manchester, UK Cast at Picturedrome (11 Jun 26) live giovedì 11 giugno 2026 – Picturedrome, Market Walk, HD9 7DA, Holmfirth, UK

live giovedì 11 giugno 2026 – Picturedrome, Market Walk, HD9 7DA, Holmfirth, UK Valla, The Harbours, and Jeanine at Gullivers (12 Jun 26) live venerdì 12 giugno 2026 – Gullivers, 109 Oldham Street, M4 1LW, Manchester, UK

live venerdì 12 giugno 2026 – Gullivers, 109 Oldham Street, M4 1LW, Manchester, UK Bedroom Vacation at Gorilla Studio (12 Jun 26) live venerdì 12 giugno 2026 – Gorilla Studio, 54-56 Whitworth Street West, M1 5WW, Manchester

live venerdì 12 giugno 2026 – Gorilla Studio, 54-56 Whitworth Street West, M1 5WW, Manchester Piknik I Parken 2026 live venerdì 12 giugno 2026 – Sofienbergparken, 0558, Oslo, Norway

Concerti di giugno 2026 CANCELED: Fabrizio Rat at Cavea Roma (09 Jun 26) live martedì 9 giugno 2026 – Cavea Roma, Via di Salone 290, Roma, 00131, Rome, Italy

live martedì 9 giugno 2026 – Cavea Roma, Via di Salone 290, Roma, 00131, Rome, Italy Download Festival 2026 live mercoledì 10 giugno 2026 – Donington Park, Castle Donington, DE74 2RP, Derby, UK

live mercoledì 10 giugno 2026 – Donington Park, Castle Donington, DE74 2RP, Derby, UK Legs On Wheels at Castle Hotel (11 Jun 26) with Mango Thomas live giovedì 11 giugno 2026 – Castle Hotel, 66 Oldham St, M4 1LE, Manchester, UK

live giovedì 11 giugno 2026 – Castle Hotel, 66 Oldham St, M4 1LE, Manchester, UK Cast at Picturedrome (11 Jun 26) live giovedì 11 giugno 2026 – Picturedrome, Market Walk, HD9 7DA, Holmfirth, UK

live giovedì 11 giugno 2026 – Picturedrome, Market Walk, HD9 7DA, Holmfirth, UK Valla, The Harbours, and Jeanine at Gullivers (12 Jun 26) live venerdì 12 giugno 2026 – Gullivers, 109 Oldham Street, M4 1LW, Manchester, UK

live venerdì 12 giugno 2026 – Gullivers, 109 Oldham Street, M4 1LW, Manchester, UK Bedroom Vacation at Gorilla Studio (12 Jun 26) live venerdì 12 giugno 2026 – Gorilla Studio, 54-56 Whitworth Street West, M1 5WW, Manchester

live venerdì 12 giugno 2026 – Gorilla Studio, 54-56 Whitworth Street West, M1 5WW, Manchester Piknik I Parken 2026 live venerdì 12 giugno 2026 – Sofienbergparken, 0558, Oslo, Norway

live venerdì 12 giugno 2026 – Sofienbergparken, 0558, Oslo, Norway The Flaming Lips at Gasometer (15 Jun 26) live lunedì 15 giugno 2026 – Gasometer, Guglgasse 6, 1110, Vienna, Austria

live lunedì 15 giugno 2026 – Gasometer, Guglgasse 6, 1110, Vienna, Austria TRNSMT Festival 2026 live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Glasgow Green, Greendyke Street, G40 1AT, Glasgow, UK

live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Glasgow Green, Greendyke Street, G40 1AT, Glasgow, UK Leftfield at Hare & Hounds (19 Jun 26) live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Hare & Hounds, 106 High St, B14 7JZ, Kings Heath, UK

live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Hare & Hounds, 106 High St, B14 7JZ, Kings Heath, UK Metronome Festival Prague 2026 live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Letňany Airport / Letiště Letňany, Hůlkova 35, 19700, Prag

live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Letňany Airport / Letiště Letňany, Hůlkova 35, 19700, Prag Gorillaz at Plateía Neroú / Πλατεία Νερού (25 Jun 26) live giovedì 25 giugno 2026 – Plateía Neroú / Πλατεία Νερού, Leof. Posidonos 2616

live giovedì 25 giugno 2026 – Plateía Neroú / Πλατεία Νερού, Leof. Posidonos 2616 Papa V and Latrelle at Testaccio Estate (25 Jun 26) live giovedì 25 giugno 2026 – Testaccio Estate, Largo Dino Frisullo, 00153, Rome, Italy

live giovedì 25 giugno 2026 – Testaccio Estate, Largo Dino Frisullo, 00153, Rome, Italy Goldheart Assembly at The Strines Nightingale (26 Jun 26) live venerdì 26 giugno 2026 – The Strines Nightingale, 105 St, SK6 7GE, Stockport, UK

live venerdì 26 giugno 2026 – The Strines Nightingale, 105 St, SK6 7GE, Stockport, UK Dead Space Chamber Music and Trianglecuts at The Peer Hat Mancheste live venerdì 26 giugno 2026 – The Peer Hat Manchester, M1 1BE, Manchester, UK

live venerdì 26 giugno 2026 – The Peer Hat Manchester, M1 1BE, Manchester, UK Visions Of Disfigurement and Rumination at The Salty Dog (26 Jun 26 live venerdì 26 giugno 2026 – The Salty Dog, 23 High St, CW9 5BZ, Northwich, UK

live venerdì 26 giugno 2026 – The Salty Dog, 23 High St, CW9 5BZ, Northwich, UK Pietro Roffi at Cavea Roma (26 Jun 26) live venerdì 26 giugno 2026 – Cavea Roma, Via di Salone 290, Roma, 00131, Rome, Italy

live venerdì 26 giugno 2026 – Cavea Roma, Via di Salone 290, Roma, 00131, Rome, Italy Bones Shake at Cafe Blah (27 Jun 26) live sabato 27 giugno 2026 – Cafe Blah, 445 Wilmslow Road, M20 4AN, Manchester, UK

live sabato 27 giugno 2026 – Cafe Blah, 445 Wilmslow Road, M20 4AN, Manchester, UK Charlie Cooper at Matt & Phreds (27 Jun 26) live sabato 27 giugno 2026 – Matt & Phreds, 64 Tib St, M4 1LW, Manchester, UK

live sabato 27 giugno 2026 – Matt & Phreds, 64 Tib St, M4 1LW, Manchester, UK Farfisa at The Snug Coffee House (27 Jun 26) live sabato 27 giugno 2026 – The Snug Coffee House, 67A Market Street, Atherton, M46 0AD

live sabato 27 giugno 2026 – The Snug Coffee House, 67A Market Street, Atherton, M46 0AD Maria Antonietta and Colombre at Testaccio Estate (27 Jun 26) with live sabato 27 giugno 2026 – Testaccio Estate, Largo Dino Frisullo, 00153, Rome, Italy

live sabato 27 giugno 2026 – Testaccio Estate, Largo Dino Frisullo, 00153, Rome, Italy Spangled at The Snug Coffee House (28 Jun 26) live domenica 28 giugno 2026 – The Snug Coffee House, 67A Market Street, Atherton, M46 0AD

live domenica 28 giugno 2026 – The Snug Coffee House, 67A Market Street, Atherton, M46 0AD Ketama at Testaccio Estate (28 Jun 26) with Le Feste Antonacci live domenica 28 giugno 2026 – Testaccio Estate, Largo Dino Frisullo, 00153, Rome, Italy

live domenica 28 giugno 2026 – Testaccio Estate, Largo Dino Frisullo, 00153, Rome, Italy Crowe Boys at The Deaf Institute (29 Jun 26) live lunedì 29 giugno 2026 – The Deaf Institute, 135 Grosvenor Street, M1 7HE, Manchester

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Introduzione

La musica dal vivo è un’esperienza che connette le persone, valorizza le emozioni e crea ricordi. Per questo avere un calendario affidabile e continuamente aggiornato è fondamentale per chi ama partecipare a concerti e festival. Questo articolo presenta un calendario generale con le date di spettacoli live, divise per settimana e per mese corrente. È incluso un motore di ricerca per trovare il musicista o la band preferita e sezioni specifiche con le date nazionali e internazionali.

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mercoledì, 10 giugno 2026

Il calendario dei concerti

Il calendario raccoglie tutte le date degli spettacoli musicali dal vivo, in Italia e all’estero. È uno strumento pratico e semplice da consultare, che mostra in un unico spazio eventi di artisti emergenti e grandi nomi della musica internazionale. Le informazioni vengono aggiornate costantemente per fornire un quadro sempre affidabile e ordinato.

Date divise per settimana

Per rendere la consultazione immediata, le date vengono presentate anche per settimana. Questo formato è pensato per chi desidera pianificare la propria agenda nel breve periodo. La divisione settimanale aiuta a confrontare gli eventi nelle diverse città e a capire subito quali spettacoli sono in programma nei giorni successivi.

Date divise per mese corrente

Chi preferisce una visione più ampia può consultare le date distribuite per mese. Questa suddivisione consente di programmare viaggi, weekend fuori porta e partecipazioni a festival. È particolarmente utile per chi intende assistere a più concerti nello stesso periodo o seguire un tour che attraversa diverse città.

Come usare la ricerca per trovare la tua band preferita

Il calendario integra un motore di ricerca che consente di inserire il nome dell’artista, della band o del genere musicale desiderato. In questo modo si accede subito alle date e alle location disponibili, senza dover scorrere l’intero elenco. Si tratta di una funzione pensata per chi ha già un obiettivo preciso e vuole acquistare i biglietti in modo rapido.

Suggerimenti per organizzarsi

Per vivere al meglio l’esperienza dei concerti e dei festival, conviene seguire alcune semplici regole:

segnare in agenda le date con anticipo,

acquistare i biglietti solo su canali ufficiali,

controllare eventuali cambi di programma,

valutare spese di viaggio e pernottamento per eventi fuori città,

monitorare le condizioni meteo per spettacoli all’aperto.

Conclusione

Un calendario aggiornato di concerti e festival è il compagno ideale per chi ama la musica dal vivo. Con la possibilità di consultare le date per settimana o mese e con un motore di ricerca interno, trovare gli eventi desiderati diventa semplice e immediato. In questo modo ogni appassionato può pianificare con sicurezza e non perdere nessuna occasione di vivere la magia dei live. Le date degli eventi sono caricate tramite Songkick e potrebbero subire variazioni. Si consiglia di verificare sempre con l’organizzatore ufficiale. (La redazione)

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