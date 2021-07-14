Concerti e festival di artisti italiani e internazionali della scena musicale indipendente e mainstream.
Le date degli eventi dal vivo (live) vengono inserite automaticamente tramite il servizio Songkick, pertanto sono sempre in continuo aggiornamento.
Trattasi prevalentemente di concerti e festival in Italia. Tuttavia sono segnalati anche molti eventi europei e internazionali. (La redazione)
Calendario (date dei live in continuo aggiornamento)
- Lun Giu 14 - 01 2021IL LEGEND SIETE VOI 2021
Legend Club, Milan, Italy
- Sab Giu 19 - 31 2021Artico Festival 2021
Bra, Italy
- Gio Giu 24 - 01 2021Memorabilia Festival 2021
Centro Culturale Fonti San Lorenzo, Recanati, Italy
- Sab Giu 26 - 31 2021Ginzburg Park Festival 2021
Giardini Ginzburg, Turin, Italy
- Dom Lug 04 - 01 2021IL LEGEND SIETE VOI 2021
Legend Club, Milan, Italy
- Mer Lug 07 - 28 2021Festival delle colline 2021
Prato, Italy
- Gio Lug 08 - 06 2021Femminile Singolare 2021
Valdagno, Italy
- Ven Lug 09 - 17 2021Spring Attitude Festival 2021
Teatro India, Rome, Italy
- Lun Lug 12 - 15 2021Laziosound Festival 2021
Castello di Santa Severa, Civitavecchia, Italy
- Mer Lug 14 2021Flowmingos
Kismet Garden at the Turk's Inn (rooftop), Brooklyn, NY, US
- Mer Lug 14 2021Tom Sanders
The Lexington, London, UK
- Mer Lug 14 2021Max Gazzè
Parco della Certosa, Collegno, Italy
- Mer Lug 14 2021Alora Crucible
Tv Eye, Ridgewood, NY, US
- Mer Lug 14 2021Tiziano Ferro
Stadio Euganeo, Padua, Italy
- Mer Lug 14 2021Branford Marsalis
Arena Santa Giuliana, Perugia, Italy
- Mer Lug 14 2021Davide Shorty
Castello Sforzesco, Milan, Italy
- Mer Lug 14 2021Dominic Miller
Casa Tolentino, Naples, Italy
- Mer Lug 14 2021Frah Quintale
Ippodromo Capannelle, Rome, Italy
- Mer Lug 14 2021The Zen Circus
Genoa Arena del Mare, Genoa, Italy
- Mer Lug 14 2021Jozef Van Wissem
Piazza Martiri, Carpi, Italy
- Mer Lug 14 2021Zucchero
Piazza Medford, Alba, Italy
- Mer Lug 14 2021COMA_COSE
Castello Visconteo, Pavia, Italy
- Mer Lug 14 2021VIACCIA FESTIVAL 2021
Prato, Italy
- Mer Lug 14 2021Pistoia Blues Festival 2021
Piazza Duomo, Pistoia, Italy
- Mer Lug 14 2021Mark Kavuma
London Jazz Cafe, London, UK
- Mer Lug 14 2021Johnny Hates Jazz
Boisdale, Canary Wharf, London, UK
- Mer Lug 14 2021Till Brönner
Philharmonie im Gasteig, Munich, Germany
- Mer Lug 14 2021Phoebe Katis
Bowery Electric, New York (NYC), NY, US
- Mer Lug 14 2021Devendra Banhart
Teatro Romano di Ostia Antica, Ostia, Italy
- Mer Lug 14 2021Jorge Drexler
Jardins del Palau Reial de Pedralbes, Barcelona, Spain
Lascia un commento