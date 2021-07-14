Concerti e festival ★

Concerti e festival di artisti italiani e internazionali della scena musicale indipendente e mainstream. 

Le date degli eventi dal vivo (live) vengono inserite automaticamente tramite il servizio Songkick, pertanto sono sempre in continuo aggiornamento.

Trattasi prevalentemente di concerti e festival in Italia. Tuttavia sono segnalati anche molti eventi europei e internazionali. (La redazione)

Calendario (date dei live in continuo aggiornamento)

Concerts by Songkick
