Rhye e Interpol al Sexto ‘Nplugged 2018 | News



Alla sedicesima edizione del Sexto â€˜Nplugged, festival estivo di musica che si tiene ogni anno a Sesto al Reghena in provincia di Pordenone, due saranno le esclusive nazionali: Interpol (foto in alto) il 26 giugno e Rhye il 7 agosto 2018.

Nelle passate edizioni hanno calcato il palco di Sexto â€˜Nplugged artisti come Air, Antony and the Johnsons, St. Vincent, The War on Drugs, Belle and Sebastian, EinstÃ¼rzende Neubauten, Goldfrapp e Apparat. (La redazione)