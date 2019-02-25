Ci ha lasciato Mark Hollis dei Talk Talk | Notizie

LunedÃ¬, 25 Febbraio 2019

Mark Hollis
Oggi 25 febbraio, all’eta di 64 anni, ci ha lasciato Mark David Hollis, voce della storica formazione inglese Talk Talk.

Al momento non si hanno notizie circa la causa del decesso. Di seguito i tweet di Timothy Pope e Anthony Costello che danno il triste annuncio. (La redazione)

