Ci ha lasciato Mark Hollis dei Talk Talk | Notizie



Oggi 25 febbraio, all’eta di 64 anni, ci ha lasciato Mark David Hollis, voce della storica formazione inglese Talk Talk.

Al momento non si hanno notizie circa la causa del decesso. Di seguito i tweet di Timothy Pope e Anthony Costello che danno il triste annuncio. (La redazione)

Goodbye to Mark Hollis of Talk Talk. Condolences to his lovely family. We had many, many laughs together. This is us being the nightmare interview from hell https://t.co/xzqfQnN4P6

— Tim PopeðŸŽ¥ (@timpopedirector) 25 febbraio 2019