GiovedÃ¬, 2 Gennaio 2020
David Byrne presenta: Orchestral Jazz. La sua personale playlist d’inizio 2020 | Streaming
Con l’arrivo del nuovo anno David Byrne ha stilato una lista di classici del jazz per inaugurare con intensitÃ e bellezza questo inizio di 2020. La playlist dell’ex Talking Heads si intitola Orchestral Jazz ed Ã¨ in streaming sul nostro blog.
- Miles Ahead, by Miles Davis
- Concierto de Aranjuez (Adagio) [Master], by Miles Davis
- What Reason Could I Give, by Ornette Coleman
- The Queen’s Suite: Lightning Bugs and Frogs, by Duke Ellington and His Orchestra
- Oclupaca, by Duke Ellington and His Orchestra
- Arabesque Cookie (Arabian Dance), by Duke Ellington
- Skies of America, by Ornette Coleman & London Symphony Orchestra
- The Good Life, by Ornette Coleman & London Symphony Orchestra
- Just Friends, by Charlie Parker
- The Blue Necklace (Remastered), by The Modern Jazz Quartet
- The Jasmin Tree (2010 Remastered), by The Modern Jazz Quartet
- Stolen Moments, by Oliver Nelson
- Overture, by Duke Ellington
- Sugar Rum Cherry (Dance Of The Sugar Plum Fairy), by Duke Ellington
- We Shall Overcome, by Charlie Haden
- Thelonious (Complete Version Bonus Track), by Thelonious Monk Orchestra
- Symphonique #6 (Good for Goodie) [Instrumental], by Moondog
Di seguito il widget e il pop-up per ascoltare la playlist Orchestra Jazz di David Byrne. (La redazione)