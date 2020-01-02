David Byrne presenta: Orchestral Jazz. La sua personale playlist d’inizio 2020 | Streaming



Con l’arrivo del nuovo anno David Byrne ha stilato una lista di classici del jazz per inaugurare con intensitÃ e bellezza questo inizio di 2020. La playlist dell’ex Talking Heads si intitola Orchestral Jazz ed Ã¨ in streaming sul nostro blog.

- Miles Ahead, by Miles Davis

- Concierto de Aranjuez (Adagio) [Master], by Miles Davis

- What Reason Could I Give, by Ornette Coleman

- The Queen’s Suite: Lightning Bugs and Frogs, by Duke Ellington and His Orchestra

- Oclupaca, by Duke Ellington and His Orchestra

- Arabesque Cookie (Arabian Dance), by Duke Ellington

- Skies of America, by Ornette Coleman & London Symphony Orchestra

- The Good Life, by Ornette Coleman & London Symphony Orchestra

- Just Friends, by Charlie Parker

- The Blue Necklace (Remastered), by The Modern Jazz Quartet

- The Jasmin Tree (2010 Remastered), by The Modern Jazz Quartet

- Stolen Moments, by Oliver Nelson

- Overture, by Duke Ellington

- Sugar Rum Cherry (Dance Of The Sugar Plum Fairy), by Duke Ellington

- We Shall Overcome, by Charlie Haden

- Thelonious (Complete Version Bonus Track), by Thelonious Monk Orchestra

- Symphonique #6 (Good for Goodie) [Instrumental], by Moondog