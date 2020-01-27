LunedÃ¬, 27 Gennaio 2020
Grammy Awards 2020: tutti i vincitori della 62esima edizione del premio statunitense dedicato alla musica
Si Ã¨ tenuto lo scorso 26 gennaio allo Staples Center di Los Angeles la 62esima edizione dei Grammy Awards. A fare mambassa dei premi Ã¨ stata la diciottenne cantautrice statunitense Billie Eilish alla quale sono andati i riconoscimenti come best new artist, record of the year, album of the year, song of the year, best pop vocal album.
Tanti i premi assegnati, tra questi segnaliamo il Best Dance/Electronic Album a No Geography dei Chemical Brothers, il Best Rock Performance a This Land di Gary Clark Jr., il Best Alternative Music Album a Father of the Bride dei Vampire Weekend, il Best Spoken Word Album a Becoming di Michelle Obama e, infine, il Best World Music Album a Celia di AngÃ©lique Kidjo.
Per AngÃ©lique Kidjo, autrice tra l’altro della prefazione del nuovo libro Musica migrante del nostro direttore, Ã¨ il quarto Grammy della carriera. Di seguito i vincitori di tutte le categorie dei Grammy Awards 2020. (La redazione)
Tutti i vincitori della 62esima edizione dei Grammy Awards 2020
Record of the Year
“Bad Guy” â€“ Billie Eilish
Album of the Year
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? â€“ Billie Eilish
Song of the Year
“Bad Guy” â€“ Billie Eilish
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Truth Hurts” â€“ Lizzo
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Look Now â€“ Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Best Pop Vocal Album
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? â€“ Billie Eilish
Best Dance Recording
“Got to Keep On” â€“ The Chemical Brothers
Best Dance/Electronic Album
No Geography â€“ The Chemical Brothers
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Mettavolution â€“ Rodrigo y Gabriela
Best Rock Performance
“This Land” â€“ Gary Clark Jr.
Best Metal Performance
“7empest” â€“ Tool
Best Rock Song
“This Land”- Gary Clark Jr.
Best Rock Album
Social Cues â€“ Cage the Elephant
Best Alternative Music Album
Father of the Bride â€“ Vampire Weekend
Best R&B Performance
“Come Home” â€“ Anderson Paak featuring AndrÃ© 3000
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Jerome” â€“ Lizzo
Best R&B Song
“Say So” - PJ Morton
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) â€“ Lizzo
Best R&B Album
Ventura â€“ Anderson Paak
Best Rap Performance
“Racks in the Middle” â€“ Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
Best Rap/Sung Performance
“Higher” â€“ DJ Khaled
Best Rap Song
“A Lot” - Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White
Best Rap Album
Igor â€“ Tyler, the Creator
Best Country Solo Performance
“Ride Me Back Home” â€“ Willie Nelson
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“Speechless” - Dan + Shay
Best Country Song
“Bring My Flowers Now” - Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker
Best Country Album
While I’m Livin’ â€“ Tanya Tucker
Best New Age Album
Wings â€“ Peter Kater
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
“Sozinho” â€“ Randy Brecker, soloist
Best Jazz Vocal Album
12 Little Spells â€“ Esperanza Spalding
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Finding Gabriel â€“ Brad Mehldau
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
The Omni-American Book Club â€“ Brian Lynch Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album
Antidote â€“ Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band
Best Gospel Performance/Song
“Love Theory” - Kirk Franklin
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
“God Only Knows” - Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom
Best Gospel Album
Long Live Love â€“ Kirk Franklin
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Burn the Ships â€“ for KING & COUNTRY
Best Roots Gospel Album
Testimony â€“ Gloria Gaynor
Best Latin Pop Album
El Disco â€“ Alejandro Sanz
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
El Mal Querer â€“ RosalÃa
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
De Ayer Para siempre â€“ Mariachi los Camperos
Best Tropical Latin Album
Opus â€“ Marc Anthony (TIE)
Best American Roots Performance
“Saint Honesty” â€“ Sara Bareilles
Best American Roots Song
“Call My Name” - Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan & Sara Watkins
Best Americana Album
Oklahoma â€“ Keb’ Mo’
Best Bluegrass Album
Tall Fiddler â€“ Michael Cleveland
Best Traditional Blues Album
Tall, Dark, and Handsome â€“ Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men
Best Contemporary Blues Album
This Land â€“ Gary Clark Jr.
Best Folk Album
Patty Griffin â€“ Patty Griffin
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Good Time â€“ Ranky Tanky
Best Reggae Album
Rapture â€“ Koffee
Best World Music Album
Celia â€“ AngÃ©lique Kidjo
Best Children’s Album
Ageless: Songs for the Child Archetype â€“ Jon Samson
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
Becoming â€“ Michelle Obama
Best Comedy Album
Sticks & Stones â€“ Dave Chappelle
Best Musical Theater Album
Hadestown â€“ Reeve Carney, AndrÃ© De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada & Patrick Page, principal soloists; Mara Isaacs, David Lai, AnaÃ¯s Mitchell & Todd Sickafoose
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
A Star Is Born â€“ Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Chernobyl â€“ Hildur GuÃ°nadÃ³ttir,
Best Song Written for Visual Media
“I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version)” (from A Star is Born)
Best Instrumental Composition
Star Wars: “Galaxy’s Edge (Symphonic Suite)”
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
“Moon River” - Jacob Collier
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
All Night Long - Jacob Collier
Best Recording Package
Chris Cornell - Barry Ament
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Woodstock: Back to the Garden â€“ The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive
Best Album Notes
Stax ‘68: A Memphis Story - Steve Greenberg
Best Historical Album
Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? - Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Finneas - When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (Billie Eilish)
Best Remixed Recording
“I Rise” (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix)
Best Immersive Audio Album
Lux - Morten Lindberg
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Riley: Sun Rings - Leslie Ann Jones
Producer of the Year, Classical
Blanton Alspaugh
Best Orchestral Performance
Norman: Sustain - Gustavo Dudamel
Best Opera Recording
Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox - Gil Rose
Best Choral Performance
DuruflÃ©: Complete Choral Works - Robert Simpson
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Shaw: Orange â€“ Attacca Quartet
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite - Nicola Benedetti; Cristian MÄƒcelaru
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Songplay - Joyce DiDonato; Chuck Israels, Jimmy Madison, Charlie Porter & Craig Terry
Best Classical Compendium
The Poetry of Places - Nadia Shpachenko; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Higdon: Harp Concerto - Jennifer Higdon
Best Music Video
“Old Town Road” (Official Movie) â€“ Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
Best Music Film
Homecoming â€“ BeyoncÃ©