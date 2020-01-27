Grammy Awards 2020: tutti i vincitori della 62esima edizione del premio statunitense dedicato alla musica



Si Ã¨ tenuto lo scorso 26 gennaio allo Staples Center di Los Angeles la 62esima edizione dei Grammy Awards. A fare mambassa dei premi Ã¨ stata la diciottenne cantautrice statunitense Billie Eilish alla quale sono andati i riconoscimenti come best new artist, record of the year, album of the year, song of the year, best pop vocal album.

Tanti i premi assegnati, tra questi segnaliamo il Best Dance/Electronic Album a No Geography dei Chemical Brothers, il Best Rock Performance a This Land di Gary Clark Jr., il Best Alternative Music Album a Father of the Bride dei Vampire Weekend, il Best Spoken Word Album a Becoming di Michelle Obama e, infine, il Best World Music Album a Celia di AngÃ©lique Kidjo.

Per AngÃ©lique Kidjo, autrice tra l’altro della prefazione del nuovo libro Musica migrante del nostro direttore, Ã¨ il quarto Grammy della carriera. Di seguito i vincitori di tutte le categorie dei Grammy Awards 2020. (La redazione)

Tutti i vincitori della 62esima edizione dei Grammy Awards 2020

Record of the Year

“Bad Guy” â€“ Billie Eilish

Album of the Year

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? â€“ Billie Eilish

Song of the Year

“Bad Guy” â€“ Billie Eilish

Best New Artist

Billie Eilish

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Truth Hurts” â€“ Lizzo

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Look Now â€“ Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Best Pop Vocal Album

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? â€“ Billie Eilish

Best Dance Recording

“Got to Keep On” â€“ The Chemical Brothers

Best Dance/Electronic Album

No Geography â€“ The Chemical Brothers

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Mettavolution â€“ Rodrigo y Gabriela

Best Rock Performance

“This Land” â€“ Gary Clark Jr.

Best Metal Performance

“7empest” â€“ Tool

Best Rock Song

“This Land”- Gary Clark Jr.

Best Rock Album

Social Cues â€“ Cage the Elephant

Best Alternative Music Album

Father of the Bride â€“ Vampire Weekend

Best R&B Performance

“Come Home” â€“ Anderson Paak featuring AndrÃ© 3000

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Jerome” â€“ Lizzo

Best R&B Song

“Say So” - PJ Morton

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) â€“ Lizzo

Best R&B Album

Ventura â€“ Anderson Paak

Best Rap Performance

“Racks in the Middle” â€“ Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

Best Rap/Sung Performance

“Higher” â€“ DJ Khaled

Best Rap Song

“A Lot” - Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White

Best Rap Album

Igor â€“ Tyler, the Creator

Best Country Solo Performance

“Ride Me Back Home” â€“ Willie Nelson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Speechless” - Dan + Shay

Best Country Song

“Bring My Flowers Now” - Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker

Best Country Album

While I’m Livin’ â€“ Tanya Tucker

Best New Age Album

Wings â€“ Peter Kater

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

“Sozinho” â€“ Randy Brecker, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album

12 Little Spells â€“ Esperanza Spalding

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Finding Gabriel â€“ Brad Mehldau

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

The Omni-American Book Club â€“ Brian Lynch Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

Antidote â€“ Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Love Theory” - Kirk Franklin



Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“God Only Knows” - Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom

Best Gospel Album

Long Live Love â€“ Kirk Franklin

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Burn the Ships â€“ for KING & COUNTRY

Best Roots Gospel Album

Testimony â€“ Gloria Gaynor

Best Latin Pop Album

El Disco â€“ Alejandro Sanz

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

El Mal Querer â€“ RosalÃ­a

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

De Ayer Para siempre â€“ Mariachi los Camperos

Best Tropical Latin Album

Opus â€“ Marc Anthony (TIE)

Best American Roots Performance

“Saint Honesty” â€“ Sara Bareilles

Best American Roots Song

“Call My Name” - Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan & Sara Watkins

Best Americana Album

Oklahoma â€“ Keb’ Mo’

Best Bluegrass Album

Tall Fiddler â€“ Michael Cleveland

Best Traditional Blues Album

Tall, Dark, and Handsome â€“ Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men

Best Contemporary Blues Album

This Land â€“ Gary Clark Jr.

Best Folk Album

Patty Griffin â€“ Patty Griffin

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Good Time â€“ Ranky Tanky

Best Reggae Album

Rapture â€“ Koffee

Best World Music Album

Celia â€“ AngÃ©lique Kidjo

Best Children’s Album

Ageless: Songs for the Child Archetype â€“ Jon Samson

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

Becoming â€“ Michelle Obama

Best Comedy Album

Sticks & Stones â€“ Dave Chappelle

Best Musical Theater Album

Hadestown â€“ Reeve Carney, AndrÃ© De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada & Patrick Page, principal soloists; Mara Isaacs, David Lai, AnaÃ¯s Mitchell & Todd Sickafoose

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

A Star Is Born â€“ Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Chernobyl â€“ Hildur GuÃ°nadÃ³ttir,

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version)” (from A Star is Born)

Best Instrumental Composition

Star Wars: “Galaxy’s Edge (Symphonic Suite)”

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

“Moon River” - Jacob Collier

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

All Night Long - Jacob Collier

Best Recording Package

Chris Cornell - Barry Ament

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Woodstock: Back to the Garden â€“ The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive

Best Album Notes

Stax ‘68: A Memphis Story - Steve Greenberg

Best Historical Album

Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? - Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Finneas - When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (Billie Eilish)

Best Remixed Recording

“I Rise” (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix)

Best Immersive Audio Album

Lux - Morten Lindberg

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Riley: Sun Rings - Leslie Ann Jones

Producer of the Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

Best Orchestral Performance

Norman: Sustain - Gustavo Dudamel

Best Opera Recording

Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox - Gil Rose

Best Choral Performance

DuruflÃ©: Complete Choral Works - Robert Simpson



Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Shaw: Orange â€“ Attacca Quartet

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite - Nicola Benedetti; Cristian MÄƒcelaru



Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Songplay - Joyce DiDonato; Chuck Israels, Jimmy Madison, Charlie Porter & Craig Terry

Best Classical Compendium

The Poetry of Places - Nadia Shpachenko; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Higdon: Harp Concerto - Jennifer Higdon

Best Music Video

“Old Town Road” (Official Movie) â€“ Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

Best Music Film

Homecoming â€“ BeyoncÃ©