LunedÃ¬, 2 Marzo 2020
Damien Jurado con il nuovo album What’s New, Tomboy? Ascolta il primo singolo Birds Tricked into the Trees
What’s New, Tomboy? Ã¨ il quindicesimo album in studio del cantautore americano Damien Jurado, nuovo disco che segue In the Shape of a Storm del 2019.
Tracklist
1. Birds Tricked into the Trees
2. Ochoa
3. Alice Hyatt
4. Arthur Aware
5. Francine
6. Fool Maria
7. When You Were Few
8. Sandra
9. The End of the Road
10. Frankie
Whatâ€™s New, Tomboy?, che sarÃ pubblicato il 1Â° maggio da Loose Music, Ã¨ anticipato dal primo singolo Birds Tricked into the Trees. Buon ascolto. (La redazione)