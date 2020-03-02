Damien Jurado con il nuovo album What’s New, Tomboy? Ascolta il primo singolo Birds Tricked into the Trees



What’s New, Tomboy? Ã¨ il quindicesimo album in studio del cantautore americano Damien Jurado, nuovo disco che segue In the Shape of a Storm del 2019.

Tracklist

1. Birds Tricked into the Trees

2. Ochoa

3. Alice Hyatt

4. Arthur Aware

5. Francine

6. Fool Maria

7. When You Were Few

8. Sandra

9. The End of the Road

10. Frankie

Whatâ€™s New, Tomboy?, che sarÃ pubblicato il 1Â° maggio da Loose Music, Ã¨ anticipato dal primo singolo Birds Tricked into the Trees. Buon ascolto. (La redazione)