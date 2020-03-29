Domenica, 29 Marzo 2020
Homesoul: la playlist ai tempi del coronavirus | Streaming
Ecco la nostra playlist di musica soul da ascoltare comodamente a casa ai tempi della quarantena dovuta alla pandemia da coronavirus (covid19).
L’abbiamo intitolata Homesoul e racchiude 25 classici del soul che in qualche modo vi riscalderanno il cuore.
01. Marvin Gaye - Lets get it on
02. Curtis Mayfield - Pusherman
03. Donny Hathaway - I Love You More Than You’ll Ever Know
04. Al Green - Let’s Stay Together
05. Eddie Kendricks - Intimate friends
06. Otis Redding - I Got Dreams to Remember
07. James Brown - Try me
08. Sam Cooke - It’s All Right
09. Mary Wells - You Beat Me to the Punch
10. The Spinners - I’ll Be Around
11. Aretha Franklin - That’s The Way I Feel About Cha
12. Martha Reeves & the Vandellas - Jimmy Mack
13. Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes - Wake Up Everybody
14. Roberta Flack - Bridge over Troubled Water
15. The Marvelettes - Don’t mess with Bill
16. Wilson Pickett - Soul Dance Number Three
17. The Emotions - Flowers
18. The Manhattans - Shinning Star
19. The Staple Singers - Respect Yourself
20. Sam & Dave - Soothe Me
21. Ike & Tina Turner - Workin’ Together
22. Eddie Floyd - Knock On Wood
23. Etta James - At Last
24. Carla Thomas - A Woman’s Love
25. Betty Davis - Special People
Buon ascolto e, come al solito, state a casa. (La redazione)