Homesoul: la playlist ai tempi del coronavirus | Streaming



Ecco la nostra playlist di musica soul da ascoltare comodamente a casa ai tempi della quarantena dovuta alla pandemia da coronavirus (covid19).

L’abbiamo intitolata Homesoul e racchiude 25 classici del soul che in qualche modo vi riscalderanno il cuore.

01. Marvin Gaye - Lets get it on

02. Curtis Mayfield - Pusherman

03. Donny Hathaway - I Love You More Than You’ll Ever Know

04. Al Green - Let’s Stay Together

05. Eddie Kendricks - Intimate friends

06. Otis Redding - I Got Dreams to Remember

07. James Brown - Try me

08. Sam Cooke - It’s All Right

09. Mary Wells - You Beat Me to the Punch

10. The Spinners - I’ll Be Around

11. Aretha Franklin - That’s The Way I Feel About Cha

12. Martha Reeves & the Vandellas - Jimmy Mack

13. Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes - Wake Up Everybody

14. Roberta Flack - Bridge over Troubled Water

15. The Marvelettes - Don’t mess with Bill

16. Wilson Pickett - Soul Dance Number Three

17. The Emotions - Flowers

18. The Manhattans - Shinning Star

19. The Staple Singers - Respect Yourself

20. Sam & Dave - Soothe Me

21. Ike & Tina Turner - Workin’ Together

22. Eddie Floyd - Knock On Wood

23. Etta James - At Last

24. Carla Thomas - A Woman’s Love

25. Betty Davis - Special People