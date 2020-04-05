Domenica, 5 Aprile 2020
La cantante Pink guarisce dal covid-19 e dona un milione di dollari
La cantante e attrice statunitense Pink, pseudonimo di Alecia Beth Moore, ha annunciato su Instagram di aver contratto il coronavirus (covid-19) assieme a suo figlio di tre anni Jameson. Ora però, dopo la quarantena e le cure dei medici, i test sono risultati negativi.
“Due settimane fa, io e mio figlio di tre anni, Jameson, stavamo mostrando i sintomi da COVID-19. Fortunatamente, il nostro medico di base ha avuto accesso ai test e io sono risultata positiva. La mia famiglia era già chiusa in casa e abbiamo continuato a restarci per altre due settimane seguendo le istruzioni del nostro medico. Solo pochi giorni fa abbiamo rifatto il testo e per fortuna ora siamo negativi. È un’assoluta parodia l’incapacità del nostro governo di non rendere accessibile i test al maggior numero di persone. Questa malattia è grave e reale. Le persone devono sapere che la malattia colpisce giovani e anziani, sani e malsani, ricchi e poveri, e dobbiamo rendere i test gratuiti e più ampiamente accessibili per proteggere i nostri bambini, le nostre famiglie, i nostri amici e le nostre comunità. Nel tentativo di supportare gli operatori sanitari che ogni giorno combattono in prima linea, sto donando $ 500.000 al Fondo di emergenza dell’ospedale della Temple University a Filadelfia in onore di mia madre, Judy Moore, che ha lavorato lì per 18 anni nel Centro per la Cardiomiopatia e Trapianto del Cuore. Inoltre, sto donando $ 500.000 al fondo di crisi COVID-19 del sindaco della città di Los Angeles. GRAZIE a tutti i nostri professionisti sanitari e a tutte le persone del mondo che stanno lavorando così duramente per proteggere i nostri cari. Siete i nostri eroi! Le prossime due settimane sono cruciali: per favore, resta a casa. Per favore. Restate. A casa. (Pink, 4 aprile 2020)
Hurts 2B Human del 2019 è il suo ultimo album in studio. (La redazione)
