Oscar 2023, l’elenco completo delle nomination

6 Minuti

1251 Parole

L’Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences ha annunciato le nomination alla 95esima edizione degli Oscar, il premio cinematografico più prestigioso e antico al mondo.

Everything Everywhere All at Once è il film con più nomination dell’anno, con 11 nomination totali, tra cui “Miglior film”, “Miglior regia” e quattro nomination per la recitazione. Seguono All Quiet on the Western Front e The Banshees of Inisherin con nove nomination ciascuno.

I vincitori saranno annunciati domenica 12 marzo 2023 con una cerimonia che sarà trasmessa in diretta TV in più di 200 Paesi del mondo dal Dolby Theatre di Hollywood, California.

LA LISTA COMPLETA DELLE NOMINATION

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)

Malte Grunert, Producer

Malte Grunert, Producer Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios)

James Cameron and Jon Landau, Producers

James Cameron and Jon Landau, Producers The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures)

Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, Producers

Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, Producers Elvis (Warner Bros)

Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss, Producers

Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss, Producers Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang, Producers

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang, Producers The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures)

Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, Producers

Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, Producers Tár (Focus Features)

Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert, Producers

Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert, Producers Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)

Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison and Jerry Bruckheimer, Producers

Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison and Jerry Bruckheimer, Producers Triangle of Sadness (NEON)

Erik Hemmendorff and Philippe Bober, Producers

Erik Hemmendorff and Philippe Bober, Producers Women Talking (United Artists Releasing/Orion Pictures)

Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Frances McDormand, Producers

Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler in Elvis

Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser in The Whale

Paul Mescal in Aftersun

Bill Nighy in Living

Actor in a Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry in Causeway

Judd Hirsch in The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All at Once

Actress in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett in Tár

Ana de Armas in Blonde

Andrea Riseborough in To Leslie

Michelle Williams in The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once

Actress in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau in The Whale

Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu in Everything Everywhere All at Once

Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley

Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey

Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Joel Crawford and Mark Swift

Joel Crawford and Mark Swift The Sea Beast

Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger

Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger Turning Red

Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins

Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

James Friend

James Friend Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Darius Khondji

Darius Khondji Elvis

Mandy Walker

Mandy Walker Empire of Light

Roger Deakins

Roger Deakins Tár

Florian Hoffmeister

Costume Design

Babylon

Mary Zophres

Mary Zophres Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Ruth Carter

Ruth Carter Elvis

Catherine Martin

Catherine Martin Everything Everywhere All at Once

Shirley Kurata

Shirley Kurata Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Jenny Beavan

Directing

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures)

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures)

Todd Field, Tár (Focus Features)

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness (NEON)

Documentary Feature Film

All That Breathes

Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer

Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov

Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov Fire of Love

Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman

Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman A House Made of Splinters

Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellström

Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellström Navalny

Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris

Documentary Short Film

The Elephant Whisperers

Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga

Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga Haulout

Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev

Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev How Do You Measure a Year?

Jay Rosenblatt

Jay Rosenblatt The Martha Mitchell Effect

Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison

Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison Stranger at the Gate

Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones

Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

Mikkel E.G. Nielsen Elvis

Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond

Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond Everything Everywhere All at Once

Paul Rogers

Paul Rogers Tár

Monika Willi

Monika Willi Top Gun: Maverick

Eddie Hamilton

International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Germany

Germany Argentina, 1985

Argentina

Argentina Close

Belgium

Belgium EO

Poland

Poland The Quiet Girl

Ireland

Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová

Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová The Batman

Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine

Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Camille Friend and Joel Harlow

Camille Friend and Joel Harlow Elvis

Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti

Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti The Whale

Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley

Music (Original Score)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Volker Bertelmann

Volker Bertelmann Babylon

Justin Hurwitz

Justin Hurwitz The Banshees of Inisherin

Carter Burwell

Carter Burwell Everything Everywhere All at Once

Son Lux

Son Lux The Fabelmans

John Williams

Music (Original Song)

“Applause” from Tell It like a Woman

Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

Music and Lyric by Diane Warren “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick

Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop

Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler

Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler “Naatu Naatu” from RRR

Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose

Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose “This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once

Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne

Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper

Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper Avatar: The Way of Water

Production Design: Dylan Cole and Ben Procter; Set Decoration: Vanessa Cole

Production Design: Dylan Cole and Ben Procter; Set Decoration: Vanessa Cole Babylon

Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino

Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino Elvis

Production Design: Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy; Set Decoration: Bev Dunn

Production Design: Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy; Set Decoration: Bev Dunn The Fabelmans

Production Design: Rick Carter; Set Decoration: Karen O’Hara

Animated Short Film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud

Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud The Flying Sailor

Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby

Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby Ice Merchants

João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano

João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano My Year of Dicks

Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon

Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Lachlan Pendragon

Live Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye

Tom Berkeley and Ross White

Tom Berkeley and Ross White Ivalu

Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan

Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan Le Pupille

Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarón

Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarón Night Ride

Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen

Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen The Red Suitcase

Cyrus Neshvad

Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte

Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte Avatar: The Way of Water

Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges

Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges The Batman

Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson

Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson Elvis

David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller

David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller Top Gun: Maverick

Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar

Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar Avatar: The Way of Water

Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett

Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett The Batman

Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy

Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick

Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick Top Gun: Maverick

Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Screenplay by Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell

Screenplay by Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Written by Rian Johnson

Written by Rian Johnson Living

Written by Kazuo Ishiguro

Written by Kazuo Ishiguro Top Gun: Maverick

Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie; Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks

Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie; Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks Women Talking

Screenplay by Sarah Polley

Writing (Original Screenplay)

The Banshees of Inisherin

Written by Martin McDonagh

Written by Martin McDonagh Everything Everywhere All at Once

Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert The Fabelmans

Written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner

Written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner Tár

Written by Todd Field

Written by Todd Field Triangle of Sadness

Written by Ruben Östlund

La cerimonia dei Premi Oscar 2023 sarà condotta dall’attore e presentatore televisivo Jimmy Kimmel. (La redazione)



