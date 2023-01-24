Oscar 2023, l’elenco completo delle nomination

L’Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences ha annunciato le nomination alla 95esima edizione degli Oscar, il premio cinematografico più prestigioso e antico al mondo.
Everything Everywhere All at Once è il film con più nomination dell’anno, con 11 nomination totali, tra cui “Miglior film”, “Miglior regia” e quattro nomination per la recitazione. Seguono All Quiet on the Western Front e The Banshees of Inisherin con nove nomination ciascuno.
I vincitori saranno annunciati domenica 12 marzo 2023 con una cerimonia che sarà trasmessa in diretta TV in più di 200 Paesi del mondo dal Dolby Theatre di Hollywood, California.
LA LISTA COMPLETA DELLE NOMINATION
Best Picture
- All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)
Malte Grunert, Producer
- Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios)
James Cameron and Jon Landau, Producers
- The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures)
Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, Producers
- Elvis (Warner Bros)
Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss, Producers
- Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang, Producers
- The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures)
Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, Producers
- Tár (Focus Features)
Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert, Producers
- Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)
Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison and Jerry Bruckheimer, Producers
- Triangle of Sadness (NEON)
Erik Hemmendorff and Philippe Bober, Producers
- Women Talking (United Artists Releasing/Orion Pictures)
Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Frances McDormand, Producers
Actor in a Leading Role
- Austin Butler in Elvis
- Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser in The Whale
- Paul Mescal in Aftersun
- Bill Nighy in Living
Actor in a Supporting Role
- Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry in Causeway
- Judd Hirsch in The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All at Once
Actress in a Leading Role
- Cate Blanchett in Tár
- Ana de Armas in Blonde
- Andrea Riseborough in To Leslie
- Michelle Williams in The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once
Actress in a Supporting Role
- Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau in The Whale
- Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Stephanie Hsu in Everything Everywhere All at Once
Animated Feature Film
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley
- Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Joel Crawford and Mark Swift
- The Sea Beast
Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger
- Turning Red
Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins
Cinematography
- All Quiet on the Western Front
James Friend
- Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Darius Khondji
- Elvis
Mandy Walker
- Empire of Light
Roger Deakins
- Tár
Florian Hoffmeister
Costume Design
- Babylon
Mary Zophres
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Ruth Carter
- Elvis
Catherine Martin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
Shirley Kurata
- Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Jenny Beavan
Directing
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures)
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)
- Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures)
- Todd Field, Tár (Focus Features)
- Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness (NEON)
Documentary Feature Film
- All That Breathes
Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov
- Fire of Love
Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman
- A House Made of Splinters
Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellström
- Navalny
Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris
Documentary Short Film
- The Elephant Whisperers
Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga
- Haulout
Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev
- How Do You Measure a Year?
Jay Rosenblatt
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison
- Stranger at the Gate
Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones
Film Editing
- The Banshees of Inisherin
Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
- Elvis
Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
Paul Rogers
- Tár
Monika Willi
- Top Gun: Maverick
Eddie Hamilton
International Feature Film
- All Quiet on the Western Front
Germany
- Argentina, 1985
Argentina
- Close
Belgium
- EO
Poland
- The Quiet Girl
Ireland
Makeup and Hairstyling
- All Quiet on the Western Front
Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová
- The Batman
Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Camille Friend and Joel Harlow
- Elvis
Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti
- The Whale
Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley
Music (Original Score)
- All Quiet on the Western Front
Volker Bertelmann
- Babylon
Justin Hurwitz
- The Banshees of Inisherin
Carter Burwell
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
Son Lux
- The Fabelmans
John Williams
Music (Original Song)
- “Applause” from Tell It like a Woman
Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
- “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick
Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop
- “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler
- “Naatu Naatu” from RRR
Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose
- “This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once
Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne
Production Design
- All Quiet on the Western Front
Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper
- Avatar: The Way of Water
Production Design: Dylan Cole and Ben Procter; Set Decoration: Vanessa Cole
- Babylon
Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino
- Elvis
Production Design: Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy; Set Decoration: Bev Dunn
- The Fabelmans
Production Design: Rick Carter; Set Decoration: Karen O’Hara
Animated Short Film
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud
- The Flying Sailor
Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby
- Ice Merchants
João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano
- My Year of Dicks
Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon
- An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Lachlan Pendragon
Live Action Short Film
- An Irish Goodbye
Tom Berkeley and Ross White
- Ivalu
Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan
- Le Pupille
Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarón
- Night Ride
Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen
- The Red Suitcase
Cyrus Neshvad
Sound
- All Quiet on the Western Front
Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte
- Avatar: The Way of Water
Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges
- The Batman
Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson
- Elvis
David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor
Visual Effects
- All Quiet on the Western Front
Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar
- Avatar: The Way of Water
Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett
- The Batman
Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick
- Top Gun: Maverick
Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
- All Quiet on the Western Front
Screenplay by Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Written by Rian Johnson
- Living
Written by Kazuo Ishiguro
- Top Gun: Maverick
Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie; Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks
- Women Talking
Screenplay by Sarah Polley
Writing (Original Screenplay)
- The Banshees of Inisherin
Written by Martin McDonagh
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
- The Fabelmans
Written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner
- Tár
Written by Todd Field
- Triangle of Sadness
Written by Ruben Östlund
La cerimonia dei Premi Oscar 2023 sarà condotta dall’attore e presentatore televisivo Jimmy Kimmel. (La redazione)
