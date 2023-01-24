Oscar 2023, l’elenco completo delle nomination

È stata svelata la lista completa dei candidati alla 95ª edizione dei premi Oscar

«Everything Everywhere All at Once»
«Everything Everywhere All at Once»
L’Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences ha annunciato le nomination alla 95esima edizione degli Oscar, il premio cinematografico più prestigioso e antico al mondo.

Everything Everywhere All at Once è il film con più nomination dell’anno, con 11 nomination totali, tra cui “Miglior film”, “Miglior regia” e quattro nomination per la recitazione. Seguono All Quiet on the Western Front e The Banshees of Inisherin con nove nomination ciascuno.

I vincitori saranno annunciati domenica 12 marzo 2023 con una cerimonia che sarà trasmessa in diretta TV in più di 200 Paesi del mondo dal Dolby Theatre di Hollywood, California.

LA LISTA COMPLETA DELLE NOMINATION

Best Picture

  • All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)
    Malte Grunert, Producer
  • Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios)
    James Cameron and Jon Landau, Producers
  • The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures)
    Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, Producers
  • Elvis (Warner Bros)
    Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss, Producers
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)
    Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang, Producers
  • The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures)
    Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, Producers
  • Tár (Focus Features)
    Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert, Producers
  • Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)
    Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison and Jerry Bruckheimer, Producers
  • Triangle of Sadness (NEON)
    Erik Hemmendorff and Philippe Bober, Producers
  • Women Talking (United Artists Releasing/Orion Pictures)
    Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Frances McDormand, Producers

Actor in a Leading Role

  • Austin Butler in Elvis
  • Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brendan Fraser in The Whale
  • Paul Mescal in Aftersun
  • Bill Nighy in Living

Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brian Tyree Henry in Causeway
  • Judd Hirsch in The Fabelmans
  • Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All at Once

Actress in a Leading Role

  • Cate Blanchett in Tár
  • Ana de Armas in Blonde
  • Andrea Riseborough in To Leslie
  • Michelle Williams in The Fabelmans
  • Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once

Actress in a Supporting Role

  • Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Hong Chau in The Whale
  • Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Stephanie Hsu in Everything Everywhere All at Once

Animated Feature Film

  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
    Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley
  • Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
    Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey
  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
    Joel Crawford and Mark Swift
  • The Sea Beast
    Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger
  • Turning Red
    Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins

Cinematography

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
    James Friend
  • Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
    Darius Khondji
  • Elvis
    Mandy Walker
  • Empire of Light
    Roger Deakins
  • Tár
    Florian Hoffmeister

Costume Design

  • Babylon
    Mary Zophres
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
    Ruth Carter
  • Elvis
    Catherine Martin
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
    Shirley Kurata
  • Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
    Jenny Beavan

Directing

  • Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures)
  • Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)
  • Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures)
  • Todd Field, Tár (Focus Features)
  • Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness (NEON)

Documentary Feature Film

  • All That Breathes
    Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer
  • All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
    Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov
  • Fire of Love
    Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman
  • A House Made of Splinters
    Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellström
  • Navalny
    Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris

Documentary Short Film

  • The Elephant Whisperers
    Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga
  • Haulout
    Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev
  • How Do You Measure a Year?
    Jay Rosenblatt
  • The Martha Mitchell Effect
    Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison
  • Stranger at the Gate
    Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones

Film Editing

  • The Banshees of Inisherin
    Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
  • Elvis
    Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
    Paul Rogers
  • Tár
    Monika Willi
  • Top Gun: Maverick
    Eddie Hamilton

International Feature Film

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
    Germany
  • Argentina, 1985
    Argentina
  • Close
    Belgium
  • EO
    Poland
  • The Quiet Girl
    Ireland

Makeup and Hairstyling

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
    Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová
  • The Batman
    Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
    Camille Friend and Joel Harlow
  • Elvis
    Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti
  • The Whale
    Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley

Music (Original Score)

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
    Volker Bertelmann
  • Babylon
    Justin Hurwitz
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
    Carter Burwell
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
    Son Lux
  • The Fabelmans
    John Williams

Music (Original Song)

  • “Applause” from Tell It like a Woman
    Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
  • “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick
    Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop
  • “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
    Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler
  • “Naatu Naatu” from RRR
    Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose
  • “This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once
    Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne

Production Design

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
    Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
    Production Design: Dylan Cole and Ben Procter; Set Decoration: Vanessa Cole
  • Babylon
    Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino
  • Elvis
    Production Design: Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy; Set Decoration: Bev Dunn
  • The Fabelmans
    Production Design: Rick Carter; Set Decoration: Karen O’Hara

Animated Short Film

  • The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
    Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud
  • The Flying Sailor
    Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby
  • Ice Merchants
    João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano
  • My Year of Dicks
    Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon
  • An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
    Lachlan Pendragon

Live Action Short Film

  • An Irish Goodbye
    Tom Berkeley and Ross White
  • Ivalu
    Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan
  • Le Pupille
    Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarón
  • Night Ride
    Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen
  • The Red Suitcase
    Cyrus Neshvad

Sound

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
    Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
    Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges
  • The Batman
    Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson
  • Elvis
    David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller
  • Top Gun: Maverick
    Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

Visual Effects

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
    Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
    Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett
  • The Batman
    Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
    Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick
  • Top Gun: Maverick
    Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
    Screenplay by Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
    Written by Rian Johnson
  • Living
    Written by Kazuo Ishiguro
  • Top Gun: Maverick
    Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie; Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks
  • Women Talking
    Screenplay by Sarah Polley

Writing (Original Screenplay)

  • The Banshees of Inisherin
    Written by Martin McDonagh
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
    Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
  • The Fabelmans
    Written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner
  • Tár
    Written by Todd Field
  • Triangle of Sadness
    Written by Ruben Östlund

La cerimonia dei Premi Oscar 2023 sarà condotta dall’attore e presentatore televisivo Jimmy Kimmel. (La redazione)

