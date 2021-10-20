Categorie
Concerti e Festival (date) Musica Streaming Ultime Notizie

Nuovo album in arrivo per i Red Hot Chili Peppers. Annunciata anche una tournée mondiale nel 2022.

Ad annunciare il nuovo album della band californiana è il batterista Chad Smith. Nel 2022 i Red Hot Chili Peppers faranno anche un tournée mondiale.

Red Hot Chili Peppers (ph. Clara Balzary)
Listen to this article

Nuovo album in arrivo per i Red Hot Chili Peppers con John Frusciante che torna a suonare con la storica formazione funk rock della California.

A dare la notizia è stato il batterista Chad Smith in una intervista rilasciata a Rolling Stone.

La band di Los Angeles ha annunciato anche un tour mondiale di 35 date che partirà a Siviglia (Spagna) il 4 giugno 2022 e terminerà ad Arlington (Texas) il 18 settembre 2022.

I Red Hot Chili Peppers saranno anche in Italia, precisamente a Firenze, il 18 giugno 2022. (La redazione)

Concerti Red Hot Chili Peppers

Concerts by Songkick
Home » Ultime Notizie » Nuovo album in arrivo per i Red Hot Chili Peppers. Annunciata anche una tournée mondiale nel 2022.

Lascia un commento

PAGINA CONTATTI ISCRIZIONE NEWSLETTER DONAZIONE VIA PAYPAL

Pubblicità

ARTICOLI RECENTI

Bodega. Nuovo album e tour per la band post-punk di New York.
Aiazzi e Maroccolo portano in scena il nuovo progetto «Mephisto Ballad»
«Tempu d'Amuri» è il nuovo singolo e video di Manuel Castro