I più bei dischi di Natale

2 Minuti

468 Parole

Una selezione davvero alternativa dei più bei dischi di Natale. Da A Christmas album di Amerigo Gazaway a Quiet Christmas di Jeremy Fisher, passando per A Very She & Him Christmas di She & Him.

Ce ne sono per tutti i gusti (o quasi).

Nella lista non poteva mancare Song for Christmas di Sufjan Stevens. Buon ascolto. (La redazione)

BEST CHRISTMAS ALBUMS

Amerigo Gazaway ★ A Christmas album (2018)

<a href="https://amerigo.bandcamp.com/album/a-christmas-album">A Christmas Album by Amerigo Gazaway</a>

Sufjan Stevens ★ Songs for Christmas (2006)

<a href="https://music.sufjan.com/album/songs-for-christmas">Songs for Christmas by Sufjan Stevens</a>

She & Him ★ A Very She & Him Christmas (2011)

<a href="https://sheandhim.bandcamp.com/album/a-very-she-him-christmas">A Very She & Him Christmas by She & Him</a>

Low ★ Christmas (1999)

<a href="https://lowtheband.bandcamp.com/album/christmas">Christmas by Low</a>

Woody Goss Trio ★ A Very Vulfy Christmas (2019)

<a href="https://woodygoss.bandcamp.com/album/a-very-vulfy-christmas">A Very Vulfy Christmas by Woody Goss Trio</a>

Manchester Orchestra ★ Christmas Songs Vol. 1 (2020)

<a href="https://manchesterorchestramusic.bandcamp.com/album/christmas-songs-vol-1">Christmas Songs Vol. 1 by manchester orchestra</a>

Parenthetical Girls ★ Christmas (2010)

<a href="https://parentheticalgirls.bandcamp.com/album/christmas">Christmas. by Parenthetical Girls</a>

Castle Island Hymns ★ Christmas (2011)

<a href="https://castleislandhymns.bandcamp.com/album/christmas">Christmas by Castle Island Hymns</a>

Jeremy Fisher ★ Quiet Christmas (2020)

<a href="https://jeremyfisher.bandcamp.com/album/quiet-christmas">Quiet Christmas by Jeremy Fisher</a>

Cynthia Lin ★ Cozy Christmas (2017)

<a href="https://music.cynthialin.com/album/cozy-christmas">Cozy Christmas by Cynthia Lin</a>