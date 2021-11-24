I più bei dischi di Natale

I dischi più belli di Natale da ascoltare in streaming

Una selezione davvero alternativa dei più bei dischi di Natale. Da A Christmas album di Amerigo Gazaway a Quiet Christmas di Jeremy Fisher, passando per A Very She & Him Christmas di She & Him.

Ce ne sono per tutti i gusti (o quasi).

Nella lista non poteva mancare Song for Christmas di Sufjan Stevens. Buon ascolto. (La redazione)

Amerigo Gazaway A Christmas album (2018)

Sufjan Stevens Songs for Christmas (2006)

She & Him A Very She & Him Christmas (2011)

Low Christmas (1999)

Woody Goss Trio A Very Vulfy Christmas (2019)

Manchester Orchestra Christmas Songs Vol. 1 (2020)

Parenthetical Girls Christmas (2010)

Castle Island Hymns Christmas (2011)

Jeremy Fisher Quiet Christmas (2020)

Cynthia Lin Cozy Christmas (2017)

