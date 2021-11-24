I più bei dischi di Natale

Una selezione davvero alternativa dei più bei dischi di Natale. Da A Christmas album di Amerigo Gazaway a Quiet Christmas di Jeremy Fisher, passando per A Very She & Him Christmas di She & Him.
Ce ne sono per tutti i gusti (o quasi).
Nella lista non poteva mancare Song for Christmas di Sufjan Stevens. Buon ascolto. (La redazione)
BEST CHRISTMAS ALBUMS
Amerigo Gazaway ★ A Christmas album (2018)
Sufjan Stevens ★ Songs for Christmas (2006)
She & Him ★ A Very She & Him Christmas (2011)
Low ★ Christmas (1999)
Woody Goss Trio ★ A Very Vulfy Christmas (2019)
Manchester Orchestra ★ Christmas Songs Vol. 1 (2020)
Parenthetical Girls ★ Christmas (2010)
Castle Island Hymns ★ Christmas (2011)
Jeremy Fisher ★ Quiet Christmas (2020)
Cynthia Lin ★ Cozy Christmas (2017)
