«Fear of the Dawn» è il nuovo album di Jack White

1 Minuto

127 Parole

Fear of the Dawn è il quarto album in studio del musicista e cantante statunitense Jack White, già membro fondatore dei gruppi The White Stripes, The Raconteurs e The Dead Wather.

Fedele alle sue radici “Fai da te”, il disco è stato registrato nel 2021 da Joshua V. Smith, Bill Skibbe e dallo stesso Jack White al Third Man Studio di Nashville (Tennessee).

In attesa della pubblicazione, prevista l’8 aprile 2022 su Third Man Records, Fear of the Dawn è stato anticipato da tre singoli: Taking me back, Fear of the dawn e Hi-De-Ho. (La redazione)

CLICCA QUI E ASCOLTA

<a href="https://officialjackwhite.bandcamp.com/album/fear-of-the-dawn">FEAR OF THE DAWN by Jack White</a>