«Fear of the Dawn» è il nuovo album di Jack White

Fear of the Dawn è il quarto album in studio del musicista e cantante statunitense Jack White, già membro fondatore dei gruppi The White Stripes, The Raconteurs e The Dead Wather.
Fedele alle sue radici “Fai da te”, il disco è stato registrato nel 2021 da Joshua V. Smith, Bill Skibbe e dallo stesso Jack White al Third Man Studio di Nashville (Tennessee).
In attesa della pubblicazione, prevista l’8 aprile 2022 su Third Man Records, Fear of the Dawn è stato anticipato da tre singoli: Taking me back, Fear of the dawn e Hi-De-Ho. (La redazione)
Stiamo caricando...