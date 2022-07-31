Bob Dylan conduttore radiofonico. Ascolta il secondo episodio

«Theme Time Radio Hour» è stato un programma radiofonico condotto ogni settimana da Bob Dylan. Ascolta il secondo episodio intitolato “Mothers”.

Theme Time Radio Hour
Theme Time Radio Hour Poster
Secondo episodio di Theme Time Radio Hour, programma radiofonico satellitare condotto originariamente ogni settimana da Bob Dylan per tre stagioni, dal 3 maggio 2006 fino al 15 aprile 2009.

Per questa seconda puntata, trasmessa il 10 maggio 2006, il tema scelto dal cantautore di Duluth è Mothers. Buon ascolto. (La redazione)

Episode 2. Mothers

Tracklist

  • “Mama Don’t Allow It” – Julia Lee (1947)
  • “Daddy Loves Mommy-O” – Tommy Duncan (1956)
  • “Mama Didn’t Lie” – Jan Bradley (1963)
  • “I’ll Go to the Church Again With Mama” – Buck Owens (1965)
  • “Mama Told Me Not to Come” – Randy Newman (1970)
  • “Mama Get the Hammer” – Bobby Peterson Quintet (1961)
  • “Mama Talk To Your Daughter” – J. B. Lenoir (1954)
  • “A Mother’s Love” – Earl King (1954)
  • “Mama He Treats Your Daughter Mean” – Ruth Brown (1953)
  • “Let Old Mother Nature Have Her Way” – Carl Smith (1951)
  • “Mother Earth” – Memphis Slim (1951)
  • “Mother-in-Law – Ernie K-Doe (1961)
  • “Mother In Law Blues – Little Junior Parker (1956)
  • “Mama Tried” – Merle Haggard (1968)
  • “Gonna Tell Your Mother – Jimmy McCracklin” (1955)
  • “Have You Seen Your Mother, Baby, Standing in the Shadow?” – Rolling Stones (1966)
  • “Mother Fuyer” – Dirty Red (1949)
  • “Mama Said Knock You Out” – LL Cool J (1990)

