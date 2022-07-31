Bob Dylan conduttore radiofonico. Ascolta il secondo episodio

Secondo episodio di Theme Time Radio Hour, programma radiofonico satellitare condotto originariamente ogni settimana da Bob Dylan per tre stagioni, dal 3 maggio 2006 fino al 15 aprile 2009.
Per questa seconda puntata, trasmessa il 10 maggio 2006, il tema scelto dal cantautore di Duluth è Mothers. Buon ascolto. (La redazione)
Episode 2. Mothers
Tracklist
- “Mama Don’t Allow It” – Julia Lee (1947)
- “Daddy Loves Mommy-O” – Tommy Duncan (1956)
- “Mama Didn’t Lie” – Jan Bradley (1963)
- “I’ll Go to the Church Again With Mama” – Buck Owens (1965)
- “Mama Told Me Not to Come” – Randy Newman (1970)
- “Mama Get the Hammer” – Bobby Peterson Quintet (1961)
- “Mama Talk To Your Daughter” – J. B. Lenoir (1954)
- “A Mother’s Love” – Earl King (1954)
- “Mama He Treats Your Daughter Mean” – Ruth Brown (1953)
- “Let Old Mother Nature Have Her Way” – Carl Smith (1951)
- “Mother Earth” – Memphis Slim (1951)
- “Mother-in-Law – Ernie K-Doe (1961)
- “Mother In Law Blues – Little Junior Parker (1956)
- “Mama Tried” – Merle Haggard (1968)
- “Gonna Tell Your Mother – Jimmy McCracklin” (1955)
- “Have You Seen Your Mother, Baby, Standing in the Shadow?” – Rolling Stones (1966)
- “Mother Fuyer” – Dirty Red (1949)
- “Mama Said Knock You Out” – LL Cool J (1990)
