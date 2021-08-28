Dai brani hip hop ante litteram Here Comes The Judge di Pigmeat Markham e Doriella Du Fontaine dei Last Poets, ai più recenti King Kunta di Kendrick Lamar e The Corner di Common, passando per il padre del “break” DJ Kool Herc (nel pezzo scelto in compagnia di Mr. Green) e dei grandi dell’old school rap come DJ Hollywood, The Sugarhill Gang, Kurtis Blow, Grandmaster Flash e Afrika Bambaataa.
Non mancano poi pezzi di Public Enemy, RUN DMC, Yo-Yo, Geto Boys, Queen Latifah, Outkast, Pete Rock e molti altri ancora per un totale di 21 tracce.
Le canzoni scelte si possono ascoltare traccia dopo traccia su YouTube. (La redazione)
Pigmeat Markham – Here Comes The Judge
The Last Poets – Doriella Du Fontaine
Grandmaster Flash – The Message
The Sugarhill Gang – Rapper’s Delight
Afrika Bambaataa & The Soulsonic Force – Planet Rock
Mr. Green & DJ Kool Herc – Technology
DJ Hollywood – To Whom It May Concern
Kurtis Blow – The Breaks
Public Enemy – Fight The Power
RUN DMC – Run’s House
Kendrick Lamar – King Kunta
Outkast – Ms. Jackson
Common – The Corner (feat. The Last Poets)
Queen Latifah – U.N.I.T.Y.
Yo-Yo – You Can’t Play With My Yo Yo
Geto Boys – Mind Playing Tricks On Me
Pete Rock – Set Up
The Notorious B.I.G. – Juicy
Dr. Dre – Nuthin’ But A G Thang (feat. Snoop Dogg)
Eric B. & Rakim – Paid In Full
Wu-Tang Clan – C.R.E.A.M.