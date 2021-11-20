Le nomination degli American Music Awards 2021. Candidati anche i Måneskin.

5 Minuti

Domenica 21 novembre 2021 si terrà al Microsoft Theater di Los Angeles la 49esima edizione degli American Music Awards (in sigla AMAs).

Tra le candidature annunciate, compaiono anche gli italiani Måneskin nella sezione “Favorite Trending Song” per il brano Beggin’, mentre Olivia Rodrigo è l’artista con più nomination (sette).

Ospite della cerimonia sarà la rapper Cardi B, con3 candidature.

Per questa edizione 2021 sono state introdotte tre nuove categorie: “Favorite Trending Song”, “Favorite Latin Duo or Group” e “Favorite Gospel Artist”.

LE NOMINATION DEGLI AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS 2021

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande, BTS, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd.

New Artist of the Year

24kGoldn, GIVĒON, Masked Wolf, Olivia Rodrigo, The Kid LAROI.

Collaboration of the Year

24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”, Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DÁKITI”, Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”, Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”, Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON “Peaches”.

Favorite Trending Song

Erica Banks “Buss It”, Måneskin “Beggin’”, Megan Thee Stallion “Body”, Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”, Popp Hunna “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)”

Favorite Music Video

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”, Cardi B “Up”, Lil Nas X “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”, Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”, The Weeknd “Save Your Tears”.

Favorite Male Pop Artist

Drake, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, The Weeknd.

Favorite Female Pop Artist

Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift.

Favorite Pop Duo or Group

AJR, BTS, Glass Animals, Maroon 5, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak).

Favorite Pop Album

Ariana Grande “Positions”, Dua Lipa “Future Nostalgia”, Olivia Rodrigo “SOUR”, Taylor Swift “evermore”, The Kid LAROI “F*CK LOVE”.

Favorite Pop Song

BTS “Butter”, Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”, Dua Lipa “Levitating”, Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”, The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears (Remix)”.

Favorite Male Country Artist

Chris Stapleton, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen.

Favorite Female Country Artist

Carrie Underwood, Gabby Barrett, Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert.

Favorite Country Duo or Group

Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Lady A, Old Dominion, Zac Brown Band.

Favorite Country Album

Chris Stapleton “Starting Over”, Gabby Barrett “Goldmine”, Lee Brice “Hey World”, Luke Bryan “Born Here Live Here Die Here”, Morgan Wallen “Dangerous: The Double Album”.

Favorite Country Song

Chris Stapleton “Starting Over”, Chris Young & Kane Brown “Famous Friends”, Gabby Barrett “The Good Ones”, Luke Combs “Forever After All”, Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”.

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist

Drake, Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo, Polo G, Pop Smoke.

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B, Coi Leray, Erica Banks, Megan Thee Stallion, Saweetie.

Favorite Hip-Hop Album

Drake “Certified Lover Boy”, Juice WRLD “Legends Never Die”, Megan Thee Stallion “Good News”, Pop Smoke “Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon”, Rod Wave “SoulFly”.

Favorite Hip-Hop Song

Cardi B “Up”, Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV “Lemonade”, Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK “Calling My Phone”, Polo G “RAPSTAR”, Pop Smoke “What You Know Bout Love”.

Favorite Male R&B Artist

Chris Brown, GIVĒON, Tank, The Weeknd, Usher.

Favorite Female R&B Artist

Doja Cat, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Jhené Aiko, SZA.

Favorite R&B Album

Doja Cat “Planet Her”, GIVĒON “When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time”, H.E.R. “Back of My Mind”, Jazmine Sullivan “Heaux Tales”, Queen Naija “missunderstood”.

Favorite R&B Song

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”, Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”, GIVĒON “Heartbreak Anniversary”, H.E.R. “Damage”, Jazmine Sullivan “Pick Up Your Feelings”.

Favorite Male Latin Artist

Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Maluma, Ozuna, Rauw Alejandro.

Favorite Female Latin Artist

Becky G, Kali Uchis, KAROL G, Natti Natasha, ROSALÍA.

Favorite Latin Duo or Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga, Calibre 50, Eslabon Armado, La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho, Los Dos Carnales.

Favorite Latin Album

Bad Bunny “EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO”, Kali Uchis “Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)”, KAROL G “KG0516”, Maluma “PAPI JUANCHO”, Rauw Alejandro “Afrodisíaco”.

Favorite Latin Song

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DÁKITI”, Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA “LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE”, Farruko “Pepas”, Kali Uchis “telepatía”, Maluma & The Weeknd “Hawái (Remix)”.

Favorite Rock Artist

AJR, All Time Low, All Time Low, Foo Fighters, Glass Animals, Machine Gun Kelly.

Favorite Inspirational Artist

CAIN, Carrie Underwood, Elevation Worship, Lauren Daigle, Zach Williams.

Favorite Gospel Artist

Kanye West, Kirk Franklin, Koryn Hawthorne, Maverick City Music, Tasha Cobbs Leonard.

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist

David Guetta, ILLENIUM, Marshmello, Regard, Tiësto.

Dopo Olivia Rodrigo, tra gli artisti ad aver ricevuto il maggior numero di nomination, ci sono Weeknd con sei e Bad Bunny, Doja Cat e Giveon con cinque.

L’appuntamento con gli American Music Awards è dunque per domenica 21 novembre alle ore 20 di Los Angeles sull’emittente televisiva ABC.

