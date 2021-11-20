Il tour mondiale di Ben Harper

1 Minuto

138 Parole

Ben Harper è considerato come uno degli autori e performer più incisivi e influenti di sempre, in grado di trascendere i generi musicali e parlare di temi personali così come di argomenti politici.

Dopo il suo album di debutto Welcome to the Cruel World del 1994, il musicista e cantante statunitense ha pubblicato diversi album in studio come Fight For Your Mind, The Will to Live, Burn to Shine, Diamonds on the Inside, Lifeline e Call It What It Is.

Ben Harper annuncia il suo tour mondiale che toccherà anche l’Italia.

Ad accompagnare dal vivo il rocker americano ci sarà come sempre la sua band The Innocent Criminals. (La redazione)