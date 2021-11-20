Il tour mondiale di Ben Harper

Ben Harper è considerato come uno degli autori e performer più incisivi e influenti di sempre, in grado di trascendere i generi musicali e parlare di temi personali così come di argomenti politici.
Dopo il suo album di debutto Welcome to the Cruel World del 1994, il musicista e cantante statunitense ha pubblicato diversi album in studio come Fight For Your Mind, The Will to Live, Burn to Shine, Diamonds on the Inside, Lifeline e Call It What It Is.
Ben Harper annuncia il suo tour mondiale che toccherà anche l’Italia.
Ad accompagnare dal vivo il rocker americano ci sarà come sempre la sua band The Innocent Criminals. (La redazione)
Concerti in programma di Ben Harper
- Gio Apr 21 - 24 2022Moon Crush Festivals presents "Moon Crush Pink Moon 2022" 2022
Seascape Resort, Miramar Beach, FL, US
- Dom Lug 10 2022Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals
Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Lun Lug 11 2022Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals
neimënster, Luxembourg, Luxembourg
- Ven Lug 15 2022Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals
ARENES DE NIMES, Nîmes, France
- Dom Lug 17 2022Guitare en Scene 2022
Guitare En Scene Festival, Saint-Julien-en-Genevois, France
- Dom Lug 17 2022Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals
Piazza Napoleone, Lucca, Italy
- Mer Lug 27 2022Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals
THEATRE JEAN DESCHAMPS, Carcassonne, France
- Mer Ago 03 2022Acieloaperto Festival 2022
Rocca Malatestiana, Cesena, Italy
- Gio Ago 04 2022Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals
Teatro Gabriele D'Annunzio, Pescara, Italy
- Sab Ago 06 2022Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals
Teatro Antico, Taormina, Italy
- Mar Ago 09 2022Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals
Parco dei Suoni, Oristano, Italy
- Gio Ago 11 2022Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals
Festa di Radio Onda d'Urto, Brescia, Italy
