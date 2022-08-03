Bob Dylan conduttore radiofonico. Ascolta il quinto episodio

Terzo episodio di Theme Time Radio Hour, programma radiofonico satellitare condotto originariamente ogni settimana da Bob Dylan per tre stagioni, dal 3 maggio 2006 fino al 15 aprile 2009.
Per questa quinta puntata, trasmessa il 31 maggio 2006, il tema scelto dal cantautore di Duluth è Coffee. Buon ascolto. (La redazione)
Tracklist
- “Java Jive” – The Ink Spots (1940)
- “One Cup of Coffee and a Cigarette” – Jerry Irby (1947)
- “The Coffee Song” – Frank Sinatra (1961)
- “Black Coffee in Bed” – Squeeze (1982)
- “Cigarettes and Coffee” – Otis Redding (1966)
- “Caffeine and Nicotine” – Curtis Gordon (1954)
- “Cigarettes and Coffee Blues” – Lefty Frizzell (1958)
- “Coffee Blues” – Lightnin’ Hopkins (1951)
- “Keep That Coffee Hot” – Scatman Crothers (1955)
- “Coffee Cigarettes and Tears” – The Larks (1951)
- “Black Coffee” – Bobby Darin (1959)
- “Raindrops In My Coffee” – Sexsmith and Kerr (2005)
- “Coffee and TV” – Blur (1999)
- “Forty Cups of Coffee” – Ella Mae Morse (1953)
- “Let’s Have Another Cup of Coffee” – Glenn Miller Orchestra (1942)
- “Heart” – Damn Yankees Original Broadway Cast (1955)
