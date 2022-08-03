Bob Dylan conduttore radiofonico. Ascolta il quinto episodio

«Theme Time Radio Hour» è stato un programma radiofonico condotto ogni settimana da Bob Dylan. Ascolta il quarto episodio: Baseball.

Theme Time Radio Hour
Theme Time Radio Hour Poster
Terzo episodio di Theme Time Radio Hour, programma radiofonico satellitare condotto originariamente ogni settimana da Bob Dylan per tre stagioni, dal 3 maggio 2006 fino al 15 aprile 2009.

Per questa quinta puntata, trasmessa il 31 maggio 2006, il tema scelto dal cantautore di Duluth è Coffee. Buon ascolto. (La redazione)

Episode 5: Coffee Theme Time Radio Hour Archive

CLICCA QUI E ASCOLTA

Tracklist

  • “Java Jive” – The Ink Spots (1940)
  • “One Cup of Coffee and a Cigarette” – Jerry Irby (1947)
  • “The Coffee Song” – Frank Sinatra (1961)
  • “Black Coffee in Bed” – Squeeze (1982)
  • “Cigarettes and Coffee” – Otis Redding (1966)
  • “Caffeine and Nicotine” – Curtis Gordon (1954)
  • “Cigarettes and Coffee Blues” – Lefty Frizzell (1958)
  • “Coffee Blues” – Lightnin’ Hopkins (1951)
  • “Keep That Coffee Hot” – Scatman Crothers (1955)
  • “Coffee Cigarettes and Tears” – The Larks (1951)
  • “Black Coffee” – Bobby Darin (1959)
  • “Raindrops In My Coffee” – Sexsmith and Kerr (2005)
  • “Coffee and TV” – Blur (1999)
  • “Forty Cups of Coffee” – Ella Mae Morse (1953)
  • “Let’s Have Another Cup of Coffee” – Glenn Miller Orchestra (1942)
  • “Heart” – Damn Yankees Original Broadway Cast (1955)

