Bob Dylan conduttore radiofonico. Ascolta il sesto episodio di «Theme Time Radio Hour»

Terzo episodio di Theme Time Radio Hour, programma radiofonico satellitare condotto originariamente ogni settimana da Bob Dylan per tre stagioni, dal 3 maggio 2006 fino al 15 aprile 2009.
Per questa sesta puntata, trasmessa il 7 giugno 2006, il tema scelto dal cantautore di Duluth è Jail. Buon ascolto. (La redazione)
Playlist
- “Folsom Prison Blues” – Johnny Cash (1956)
- “21 Days in Jail” – Magic Sam (1958)
- “Send Me to the ‘Lectric Chair” – Bessie Smith (1927)
- “Prisoner’s Song” – Warren Storm (1958)
- “Back on the Chain Gang” – The Pretenders (1982)
- “Jail Bait” – Andre Williams (1956)
- “Prison Wall Blues” – Cannon’s Jug Stompers (1930)
- “Columbus Stockade Blues” – Kenny Lane & His Bull Dogs (1960)
- “Nine Pound Steel” – Joe Simon (1968)
- “Okie’s in the Pokie” – Jimmy Patton (1960)
- “Christmas in Prison” – John Prine (1973)
- “In the Jailhouse Now” – Sir Douglas Quintet (1965)
- “Jailbird Love Song” – The Mississippi Sheiks (1930)
- “Riot in Cell Block #9” – Wanda Jackson (1960)
- “Sing Me Back Home” – Merle Haggard (1968)
- “Last Meal” – Hurricane Harry (1956)
