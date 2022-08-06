Bob Dylan conduttore radiofonico. Ascolta il sesto episodio di «Theme Time Radio Hour»

«Theme Time Radio Hour» è stato un programma radiofonico condotto ogni settimana da Bob Dylan. Ascolta il sesto episodio: Jail.

Theme Time Radio Hour
Theme Time Radio Hour Poster
  • 1Minuto
  • 186Parole

Terzo episodio di Theme Time Radio Hour, programma radiofonico satellitare condotto originariamente ogni settimana da Bob Dylan per tre stagioni, dal 3 maggio 2006 fino al 15 aprile 2009.

Per questa sesta puntata, trasmessa il 7 giugno 2006, il tema scelto dal cantautore di Duluth è Jail. Buon ascolto. (La redazione)

Episode 6: Jail Theme Time Radio Hour Archive

CLICCA QUI E ASCOLTA

Playlist

  • “Folsom Prison Blues” – Johnny Cash (1956)
  • “21 Days in Jail” – Magic Sam (1958)
  • “Send Me to the ‘Lectric Chair” – Bessie Smith (1927)
  • “Prisoner’s Song” – Warren Storm (1958)
  • “Back on the Chain Gang” – The Pretenders (1982)
  • “Jail Bait” – Andre Williams (1956)
  • “Prison Wall Blues” – Cannon’s Jug Stompers (1930)
  • “Columbus Stockade Blues” – Kenny Lane & His Bull Dogs (1960)
  • “Nine Pound Steel” – Joe Simon (1968)
  • “Okie’s in the Pokie” – Jimmy Patton (1960)
  • “Christmas in Prison” – John Prine (1973)
  • “In the Jailhouse Now” – Sir Douglas Quintet (1965)
  • “Jailbird Love Song” – The Mississippi Sheiks (1930)
  • “Riot in Cell Block #9” – Wanda Jackson (1960)
  • “Sing Me Back Home” – Merle Haggard (1968)
  • “Last Meal” – Hurricane Harry (1956)

Stiamo caricando...

Se ti è piaciuto questo articolo, non possiamo che esserne felici. Tuttavia, per continuare a fare questo tipo di informazione in maniera libera e indipendente è importante anche (soprattutto) il tuo sostegno economico. Per questo motivo ti invitiamo a supportarci con una libera donazione via PayPal. Questo è il link per sostenerci. Grazie.