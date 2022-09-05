Bob Dylan conduttore radiofonico. Ascolta il quattordicesimo episodio di «Theme Time Radio Hour»

Terzo episodio di Theme Time Radio Hour, programma radiofonico satellitare condotto originariamente ogni settimana da Bob Dylan per tre stagioni, dal 3 maggio 2006 fino al 15 aprile 2009.
Per questa quattordicesima puntata, trasmessa il 2 agosto 2006, il tema scelto dal cantautore di Duluth è Devil. Buon ascolto. (La redazione)
Playlist
- “Me and the Devil Blues” – Robert Johnson (1936)
- “Satan is Real” – The Louvin Brothers (1958)
- “Friend of the Devil” – Grateful Dead (1970)
- Devil In Disguise – Elvis Presley (1963)
- The Devil Ain’t Lazy – Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys (193 ?)
- Christine’s Tune (The Devil in Disguise) – The Flying Burrito Brothers (1969)
- Suzanne Beware of the Devil – Dandy Livingston (1972)
- Devil In His Heart – The Donays (1962)
- Must Have been the Devil – Otis Spann (1954)
- Devil’s Hot Rod – Johnny Tyler (1955)
- Devil Got My Woman – Skip James (1931)
- Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea – Count Basie & His Orchestra with Helen Humes (1939)
- Devil With A Blue Dress On – Shorty Long (1964)
- Devil’s Haircut – Beck (1996)
- “Race With the Devil” – Gene Vincent (1956)
- “Way Down In The Hole” – Tom Waits (1987)
- “Go Devil Go” – Sister Lille Mae Littlejohn (1948)
