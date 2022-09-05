Bob Dylan conduttore radiofonico. Ascolta il quattordicesimo episodio di «Theme Time Radio Hour»

«Theme Time Radio Hour» è stato un programma radiofonico condotto ogni settimana da Bob Dylan. Ascolta il quattordicesimo episodio: Devil.

Theme Time Radio Hour
Theme Time Radio Hour Poster
Terzo episodio di Theme Time Radio Hour, programma radiofonico satellitare condotto originariamente ogni settimana da Bob Dylan per tre stagioni, dal 3 maggio 2006 fino al 15 aprile 2009.

Per questa quattordicesima puntata, trasmessa il 2 agosto 2006, il tema scelto dal cantautore di Duluth è Devil. Buon ascolto. (La redazione)

Episode 14: Devil Theme Time Radio Hour Archive

CLICCA QUI E ASCOLTA

Playlist

  • “Me and the Devil Blues” – Robert Johnson (1936)
  • “Satan is Real” – The Louvin Brothers (1958)
  • “Friend of the Devil” – Grateful Dead (1970)
  • Devil In Disguise – Elvis Presley (1963)
  • The Devil Ain’t Lazy – Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys (193 ?)
  • Christine’s Tune (The Devil in Disguise) – The Flying Burrito Brothers (1969)
  • Suzanne Beware of the Devil – Dandy Livingston (1972)
  • Devil In His Heart – The Donays (1962)
  • Must Have been the Devil – Otis Spann (1954)
  • Devil’s Hot Rod – Johnny Tyler (1955)
  • Devil Got My Woman – Skip James (1931)
  • Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea – Count Basie & His Orchestra with Helen Humes (1939)
  • Devil With A Blue Dress On – Shorty Long (1964)
  • Devil’s Haircut – Beck (1996)
  • “Race With the Devil” – Gene Vincent (1956)
  • “Way Down In The Hole” – Tom Waits (1987)
  • “Go Devil Go” – Sister Lille Mae Littlejohn (1948)

