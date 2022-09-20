The Smashing Pumpkins. I concerti della band di Billy Corgan

Tutte le date dal vivo della band di Chicago

The Smashing Pumpkins (press photo)
The Smashing Pumpkins (press photo)
Gli Smashing Pumpkins sono una band americana di rock alternativo formatasi nel 1988 a Chicago per iniziativa del cantante Billy Corgan assieme al bassista D’arcy Wretzky, il chitarrista James Iha e il batterista Jimmy Chamberlin.

Nel corso degli anni il gruppo ha subito diversi cambi di formazione e attualmente comprende Corgan, Chamberlin, Iha e Jeff Schroeder.

Con un dodicesimo album in studio in arrivo il 23 aprile 2023, gli Smashing Pumpkins si apprestano a intraprendere un nuovo tour che partirà questa sera, 20 settembre 2022, da Chicago. (La redazione)

