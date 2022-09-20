The Smashing Pumpkins. I concerti della band di Billy Corgan

Gli Smashing Pumpkins sono una band americana di rock alternativo formatasi nel 1988 a Chicago per iniziativa del cantante Billy Corgan assieme al bassista D’arcy Wretzky, il chitarrista James Iha e il batterista Jimmy Chamberlin.
Nel corso degli anni il gruppo ha subito diversi cambi di formazione e attualmente comprende Corgan, Chamberlin, Iha e Jeff Schroeder.
Con un dodicesimo album in studio in arrivo il 23 aprile 2023, gli Smashing Pumpkins si apprestano a intraprendere un nuovo tour che partirà questa sera, 20 settembre 2022, da Chicago. (La redazione)
- Mar Set 20 2022The Smashing Pumpkins
Metro, Chicago, IL, US
- Dom Ott 02 2022The Smashing Pumpkins, Jane's Addiction, Poppy
American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX, US
- Lun Ott 03 2022The Smashing Pumpkins, Jane's Addiction, Poppy
Toyota Center, Houston, TX, US
- Mer Ott 05 2022The Smashing Pumpkins, Jane's Addiction, Poppy
Moody Center, Austin, TX, US
- Ven Ott 07 2022The Smashing Pumpkins, Jane's Addiction, Poppy
Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL, US
- Sab Ott 08 2022The Smashing Pumpkins, Jane's Addiction, Poppy
Hard Rock Live, Hollywood, FL, US
- Lun Ott 10 2022The Smashing Pumpkins, Jane's Addiction, Poppy
Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN, US
- Mar Ott 11 2022The Smashing Pumpkins, Jane's Addiction, Poppy
State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA, US
- Gio Ott 13 2022The Smashing Pumpkins, Jane's Addiction, Poppy
Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT, US
- Ven Ott 14 2022The Smashing Pumpkins
UBS Arena, Elmont, NY, US
- Dom Ott 16 2022The Smashing Pumpkins, Jane's Addiction, Poppy
TD Garden, Boston, MA, US
- Mar Ott 18 2022The Smashing Pumpkins, Jane's Addiction, Poppy
Capital One Arena, Washington, DC, US
- Mer Ott 19 2022The Smashing Pumpkins, Jane's Addiction, Poppy
Madison Square Garden, New York (NYC), NY, US
- Ven Ott 21 2022The Smashing Pumpkins, Jane's Addiction, Poppy
Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA, US
- Sab Ott 22 2022The Smashing Pumpkins, Jane's Addiction, Meg Myers
PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA, US
- Lun Ott 24 2022The Smashing Pumpkins
Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON, Canada
- Mer Ott 26 2022The Smashing Pumpkins
Bell Centre, Montreal, QC, Canada
- Gio Ott 27 2022The Smashing Pumpkins
Centre Videotron, Québec, QC, Canada
- Sab Ott 29 2022The Smashing Pumpkins, Jane's Addiction, Meg Myers
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH, US
- Dom Ott 30 2022The Smashing Pumpkins, Jane's Addiction, Poppy
Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI, US
