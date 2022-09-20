The Smashing Pumpkins. I concerti della band di Billy Corgan

Gli Smashing Pumpkins sono una band americana di rock alternativo formatasi nel 1988 a Chicago per iniziativa del cantante Billy Corgan assieme al bassista D’arcy Wretzky, il chitarrista James Iha e il batterista Jimmy Chamberlin.

Nel corso degli anni il gruppo ha subito diversi cambi di formazione e attualmente comprende Corgan, Chamberlin, Iha e Jeff Schroeder.

Con un dodicesimo album in studio in arrivo il 23 aprile 2023, gli Smashing Pumpkins si apprestano a intraprendere un nuovo tour che partirà questa sera, 20 settembre 2022, da Chicago. (La redazione)

