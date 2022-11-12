La musica soul di Bruce Springsteen

3 Minuti

425 Parole

Dopo We Shall Overcome: The Seeger Sessions del 2006, Bruce Springsteen torna con un nuovo album di cover questa volta estrapolate dal repertorio soul.

Si intitola Only the Strong Survive e contiene 15 grandi successi della musica soul reinterpretati dall’artista americano.

Un lavoro discografico che celebra i leggendari cataloghi di Motown, Stax e Gamble and Huff e che, oltre l’inconfondibile voce del Boss, vede la partecipazione degli E Street Horns, gli arrangiamenti degli archi di Rob Mathes e i cori di Soozie Tyrell, Lisa Lowell, Michelle Moore, Curtis King Jr., Dennis Collins e Fonzi Thornton.

Volevo fare un album in cui cantare e basta. E quale musica migliore, per fare tutto questo, se non il repertorio americano degli anni sessanta e settanta? Ho preso ispirazione da Levi Stubbs, David Ruffin, Jimmy Ruffin, the Iceman Jerry Butler, Diana Ross, Dobie Gray, Scott Walker, tra gli altri. E ho provato a rendere giustizia a tutti loro e a tutti gli spettacolari autori di questa musica gloriosa. Il mio obiettivo è permettere al pubblico moderno di fare esperienza della bellezza e gioia di queste canzoni, così come ho fatto io fin dalla prima volta che le ho sentite. Spero che amiate ascoltarle tanto quanto ho amato io realizzarle. Bruce Springsteen

Tracklist

Only the Strong Survive – 2:59 (Jerry Butler, Kenny Gamble, Leon Huff)

– 2:59 (Jerry Butler, Kenny Gamble, Leon Huff) Soul Days (featuring Sam Moore) – 3:58 (Jonnie Barnett)

(featuring Sam Moore) – 3:58 (Jonnie Barnett) Nightshift – 4:56 (Walter Orange, Dennis Lambert, Franne Golde)

– 4:56 (Walter Orange, Dennis Lambert, Franne Golde) Do I Love You (Indeed I Do) – 2:27 (Frank Wilson)

– 2:27 (Frank Wilson) The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore – 3:44 (Bob Crewe, Bob Gaudio)

– 3:44 (Bob Crewe, Bob Gaudio) Turn Back the Hands of Time – 3:07 (Jack Daniels, Bonnie Thompson)

– 3:07 (Jack Daniels, Bonnie Thompson) When She Was My Girl – 3:17 (Larry Gottlieb, Marc Blatte)

– 3:17 (Larry Gottlieb, Marc Blatte) Hey, Western Union Man – 3:53 (Butler, Gamble, Huff)

– 3:53 (Butler, Gamble, Huff) I Wish It Would Rain – 3:24 (Norman Whitfield, Barrett Strong, Rodger Penzabene)

– 3:24 (Norman Whitfield, Barrett Strong, Rodger Penzabene) Don’t Play That Song – 3:34 (Ahmet Ertegun, Betty Nelson)

– 3:34 (Ahmet Ertegun, Betty Nelson) Any Other Way – 2:54 (William Bell)

– 2:54 (William Bell) I Forgot to Be Your Lover (featuring Sam Moore) – 2:28 (Bell, Booker T. Jones)

(featuring Sam Moore) – 2:28 (Bell, Booker T. Jones) 7 Rooms of Gloom – 2:39 (Brian Holland, Lamont Dozier, Eddie Holland)

– 2:39 (Brian Holland, Lamont Dozier, Eddie Holland) What Becomes of the Brokenhearted – 3:31 (William Weatherspoon, Paul Riser, James Dean)

– 3:31 (William Weatherspoon, Paul Riser, James Dean) Someday We’ll Be Together – 3:33 (Johnny Bristol, Jackey Beavers, Harvey Fuqua)

Realizzato al Thrill Hill Recording in New Jersey, Only the Strong Survive è il 21° album di Bruce Springsteen uscito l’11 novembre 2022 da Columbia Records. Un disco prodotto da Ron Aniello con Rob Lebret come ingegnere del suono e Jon Landau in qualità di produttore esecutivo. (La redazione)

clicca qui e ascolta