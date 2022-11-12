La musica soul di Bruce Springsteen

Dopo We Shall Overcome: The Seeger Sessions del 2006, Bruce Springsteen torna con un nuovo album di cover questa volta estrapolate dal repertorio soul.
Si intitola Only the Strong Survive e contiene 15 grandi successi della musica soul reinterpretati dall’artista americano.
Un lavoro discografico che celebra i leggendari cataloghi di Motown, Stax e Gamble and Huff e che, oltre l’inconfondibile voce del Boss, vede la partecipazione degli E Street Horns, gli arrangiamenti degli archi di Rob Mathes e i cori di Soozie Tyrell, Lisa Lowell, Michelle Moore, Curtis King Jr., Dennis Collins e Fonzi Thornton.
Tracklist
- Only the Strong Survive – 2:59 (Jerry Butler, Kenny Gamble, Leon Huff)
- Soul Days (featuring Sam Moore) – 3:58 (Jonnie Barnett)
- Nightshift – 4:56 (Walter Orange, Dennis Lambert, Franne Golde)
- Do I Love You (Indeed I Do) – 2:27 (Frank Wilson)
- The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore – 3:44 (Bob Crewe, Bob Gaudio)
- Turn Back the Hands of Time – 3:07 (Jack Daniels, Bonnie Thompson)
- When She Was My Girl – 3:17 (Larry Gottlieb, Marc Blatte)
- Hey, Western Union Man – 3:53 (Butler, Gamble, Huff)
- I Wish It Would Rain – 3:24 (Norman Whitfield, Barrett Strong, Rodger Penzabene)
- Don’t Play That Song – 3:34 (Ahmet Ertegun, Betty Nelson)
- Any Other Way – 2:54 (William Bell)
- I Forgot to Be Your Lover (featuring Sam Moore) – 2:28 (Bell, Booker T. Jones)
- 7 Rooms of Gloom – 2:39 (Brian Holland, Lamont Dozier, Eddie Holland)
- What Becomes of the Brokenhearted – 3:31 (William Weatherspoon, Paul Riser, James Dean)
- Someday We’ll Be Together – 3:33 (Johnny Bristol, Jackey Beavers, Harvey Fuqua)
Realizzato al Thrill Hill Recording in New Jersey, Only the Strong Survive è il 21° album di Bruce Springsteen uscito l’11 novembre 2022 da Columbia Records. Un disco prodotto da Ron Aniello con Rob Lebret come ingegnere del suono e Jon Landau in qualità di produttore esecutivo. (La redazione)
