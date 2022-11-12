La musica soul di Bruce Springsteen

«Only the Strong Survive» è il 21° album di Bruce Springsteen. Un disco che celebra 15 grandi successi della musica soul.

Bruce Springsteen (press photo)
Bruce Springsteen (press photo)
Dopo We Shall Overcome: The Seeger Sessions del 2006, Bruce Springsteen torna con un nuovo album di cover questa volta estrapolate dal repertorio soul.

Si intitola Only the Strong Survive e contiene 15 grandi successi della musica soul reinterpretati dall’artista americano.

Un lavoro discografico che celebra i leggendari cataloghi di Motown, Stax e Gamble and Huff e che, oltre l’inconfondibile voce del Boss, vede la partecipazione degli E Street Horns, gli arrangiamenti degli archi di Rob Mathes e i cori di Soozie TyrellLisa LowellMichelle MooreCurtis King Jr.Dennis Collins e Fonzi Thornton.

 Volevo fare un album in cui cantare e bastaE quale musica migliore, per fare tutto questo, se non il repertorio americano degli anni sessanta e settanta? Ho preso ispirazione da Levi Stubbs, David Ruffin, Jimmy Ruffin, the Iceman Jerry Butler, Diana Ross, Dobie Gray, Scott Walker, tra gli altri. E ho provato a rendere giustizia a tutti loro e a tutti gli spettacolari autori di questa musica gloriosa. Il mio obiettivo è permettere al pubblico moderno di fare esperienza della bellezza e gioia di queste canzoni, così come ho fatto io fin dalla prima volta che le ho sentite. Spero che amiate ascoltarle tanto quanto ho amato io realizzarle.

Bruce Springsteen

Tracklist

  • Only the Strong Survive – 2:59 (Jerry Butler, Kenny Gamble, Leon Huff)
  • Soul Days (featuring Sam Moore) – 3:58 (Jonnie Barnett)
  • Nightshift – 4:56 (Walter Orange, Dennis Lambert, Franne Golde)
  • Do I Love You (Indeed I Do) – 2:27 (Frank Wilson)
  • The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore – 3:44 (Bob Crewe, Bob Gaudio)
  • Turn Back the Hands of Time – 3:07 (Jack Daniels, Bonnie Thompson)
  • When She Was My Girl – 3:17 (Larry Gottlieb, Marc Blatte)
  • Hey, Western Union Man – 3:53 (Butler, Gamble, Huff)
  • I Wish It Would Rain – 3:24 (Norman Whitfield, Barrett Strong, Rodger Penzabene)
  • Don’t Play That Song – 3:34 (Ahmet Ertegun, Betty Nelson)
  • Any Other Way – 2:54 (William Bell)
  • I Forgot to Be Your Lover (featuring Sam Moore) – 2:28 (Bell, Booker T. Jones)
  • 7 Rooms of Gloom – 2:39 (Brian Holland, Lamont Dozier, Eddie Holland)
  • What Becomes of the Brokenhearted – 3:31 (William Weatherspoon, Paul Riser, James Dean)
  • Someday We’ll Be Together – 3:33 (Johnny Bristol, Jackey Beavers, Harvey Fuqua)

Realizzato al Thrill Hill Recording in New Jersey, Only the Strong Survive è il 21° album di Bruce Springsteen uscito l’11 novembre 2022 da Columbia Records. Un disco prodotto da Ron Aniello con Rob Lebret come ingegnere del suono e Jon Landau in qualità di produttore esecutivo. (La redazione)

