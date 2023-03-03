L’album tributo a Nick Drake. Ascolta «Cello Song» dei Fontaines D.C.

3 Minuti

Si intitola The Endless Coloured Ways l’album dedicato al grande cantautore britannico Nick Drake in uscita il 7 luglio 2023 su Chrysalis.

Il disco tributo vede la partecipazione dei Fontaines D.C., Bombay Bicycle Club, John Parish, Feist, John Grant, Aldous Harding, Ben Harper, Liz Phair, Emelì Sandè e molti altri.

The Endless Coloured Ways. The Songs of Nick Drake nasce da un’idea di Cally Callomon, manager della Nick Drake Estate, e Jeremy Lascelles, co-fondatore di Blue Raincoat Music e CEO di Chrysalis Records.

Cally e io abbiamo parlato del progetto in modo semplice a tutti gli artisti coinvolti, chiedendo di ignorare l’originale di Nick Drake e reinventare il brano in modo personale. Tutti erano contenti di prendere parte a questo progetto e ci hanno detto quanto fosse stata importante per loro la musica di Nick Drake. Siamo stai entusiasti del risultato per l’orginalità dimostrata da ogni singolo artista, visto che tutti avevano fatto esattamente ciò che speravamo: fare propria la canzone. Jeremy Lascelles

Nick Drake non era così preoccupato di promuovere se stesso come artista, ma penso che sarebbe stato felicissimo di sentire la sua musica rivisitata da artisti di questo talento. Jeremy e io abbiamo ritenuto fondamentale che l’album fluisse come un’esperienza di ascolto coerente, al contrario di una galleria di quadri separati tra loro. Siamo onorati e grati a tutti i nostri amici, vecchi e nuovi, che hanno preso parte alla realizzazione di questo bellissimo album. Cally Callomon

La tracklist di The Endless Coloured Ways. The Songs of Nick Drake

01) The Wandering Hearts – Voice From A Mountain (prelude)

02) Fontaines DC – ‘Cello Song

03) Camille – Hazey Jane II

04) Mike Lindsay feat. Guy Garvey – Saturday Sun

05) Bombay Bicycle Club and The Staves – Road

06) Let’s Eat Grandma – From The Morning

07) David Gray – Place To Be

08) John Parish and Aldous Harding – Three Hours

09) Stick In The Wheel – Parasite

10) Ben Harper – Time Has Told Me

11) Emeli Sandé – One Of These Things First

12) Karine Polwart and Kris Drever – Northern Sky

13) Craig Armstrong feat. Self Esteem – Black Eyed Dog

14) Bombay Bicycle Club and The Staves – Road (reprise)

15) Nadia Reid – Poor Boy

16) Christian Lee Hutson feat. Elanor Moss – Which Will

17) Skullcrusher and Gia Margaret – Harvest Breed

18) Katherine Priddy – I Think They’re Leaving Me Behind

19) AURORA – Pink Moon

20) Joe Henry and Meshell Ndegeocello – Time Of No Reply

21) Feist – River Man

22) Liz Phair – Free Ride

23) Philip Selway – Fly

24) John Grant – Day Is Done

25) The Wandering Hearts – Voice From A Mountain

A partire da oggi è possibile ascoltare Cello Song reinterpretata dai Fontaines D.C. (La redazione)

