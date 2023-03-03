L’album tributo a Nick Drake. Ascolta «Cello Song» dei Fontaines D.C.

Si intitola The Endless Coloured Ways l’album dedicato al grande cantautore britannico Nick Drake in uscita il 7 luglio 2023 su Chrysalis.
Il disco tributo vede la partecipazione dei Fontaines D.C., Bombay Bicycle Club, John Parish, Feist, John Grant, Aldous Harding, Ben Harper, Liz Phair, Emelì Sandè e molti altri.
The Endless Coloured Ways. The Songs of Nick Drake nasce da un’idea di Cally Callomon, manager della Nick Drake Estate, e Jeremy Lascelles, co-fondatore di Blue Raincoat Music e CEO di Chrysalis Records.
La tracklist di The Endless Coloured Ways. The Songs of Nick Drake
- 01) The Wandering Hearts – Voice From A Mountain (prelude)
- 02) Fontaines DC – ‘Cello Song
- 03) Camille – Hazey Jane II
- 04) Mike Lindsay feat. Guy Garvey – Saturday Sun
- 05) Bombay Bicycle Club and The Staves – Road
- 06) Let’s Eat Grandma – From The Morning
- 07) David Gray – Place To Be
- 08) John Parish and Aldous Harding – Three Hours
- 09) Stick In The Wheel – Parasite
- 10) Ben Harper – Time Has Told Me
- 11) Emeli Sandé – One Of These Things First
- 12) Karine Polwart and Kris Drever – Northern Sky
- 13) Craig Armstrong feat. Self Esteem – Black Eyed Dog
- 14) Bombay Bicycle Club and The Staves – Road (reprise)
- 15) Nadia Reid – Poor Boy
- 16) Christian Lee Hutson feat. Elanor Moss – Which Will
- 17) Skullcrusher and Gia Margaret – Harvest Breed
- 18) Katherine Priddy – I Think They’re Leaving Me Behind
- 19) AURORA – Pink Moon
- 20) Joe Henry and Meshell Ndegeocello – Time Of No Reply
- 21) Feist – River Man
- 22) Liz Phair – Free Ride
- 23) Philip Selway – Fly
- 24) John Grant – Day Is Done
- 25) The Wandering Hearts – Voice From A Mountain
A partire da oggi è possibile ascoltare Cello Song reinterpretata dai Fontaines D.C. (La redazione)
Un attimo di pazienza, la pagina è in fase di caricamento.
Se vuoi segnalarci un errore o dirci qualcosa, utilizza questo form. Se invece ti è piaciuto questo articolo, non possiamo che esserne felici. Tuttavia, per continuare a fare questo tipo di informazione in maniera libera e indipendente è importante anche (soprattutto) il tuo sostegno economico. Per questo motivo ti invitiamo a supportarci con una libera donazione via PayPal. Questo è il link per sostenerci. Grazie.