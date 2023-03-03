L’album tributo a Nick Drake. Ascolta «Cello Song» dei Fontaines D.C.

Si intitola «The Endless Coloured Ways» l’album dedicato al grande cantautore britannico Nick Drake in uscita il 7 luglio 2023 su Chrysalis.

Nick Drake (ph. Keith Morris)
Si intitola The Endless Coloured Ways l’album dedicato al grande cantautore britannico Nick Drake in uscita il 7 luglio 2023 su Chrysalis.

Il disco tributo vede la partecipazione dei Fontaines D.C., Bombay Bicycle Club, John Parish, Feist, John Grant, Aldous Harding, Ben Harper, Liz Phair, Emelì Sandè e molti altri.

The Endless Coloured Ways. The Songs of Nick Drake nasce da un’idea di Cally Callomon, manager della Nick Drake Estate, e Jeremy Lascelles, co-fondatore di Blue Raincoat Music e CEO di Chrysalis Records.

Cally e io abbiamo parlato del progetto in modo semplice a tutti gli artisti coinvolti, chiedendo di ignorare l’originale di Nick Drake e reinventare il brano in modo personale. Tutti erano contenti di prendere parte a questo progetto e ci hanno detto quanto fosse stata importante per loro la musica di Nick Drake. Siamo stai entusiasti del risultato per l’orginalità dimostrata da ogni singolo artista, visto che tutti avevano fatto esattamente ciò che speravamo: fare propria la canzone.

Jeremy Lascelles

Nick Drake non era così preoccupato di promuovere se stesso come artista, ma penso che sarebbe stato felicissimo di sentire la sua musica rivisitata da artisti di questo talento. Jeremy e io abbiamo ritenuto fondamentale che l’album fluisse come un’esperienza di ascolto coerente, al contrario di una galleria di quadri separati tra loro. Siamo onorati e grati a tutti i nostri amici, vecchi e nuovi, che hanno preso parte alla realizzazione di questo bellissimo album.

Cally Callomon

La tracklist di The Endless Coloured Ways. The Songs of Nick Drake

  • 01) The Wandering Hearts – Voice From A Mountain (prelude)
  • 02) Fontaines DC – ‘Cello Song
  • 03) Camille – Hazey Jane II
  • 04) Mike Lindsay feat. Guy Garvey – Saturday Sun
  • 05) Bombay Bicycle Club and The Staves – Road
  • 06) Let’s Eat Grandma – From The Morning
  • 07) David Gray – Place To Be
  • 08) John Parish and Aldous Harding – Three Hours
  • 09) Stick In The Wheel – Parasite
  • 10) Ben Harper – Time Has Told Me
  • 11) Emeli Sandé – One Of These Things First
  • 12) Karine Polwart and Kris Drever – Northern Sky
  • 13) Craig Armstrong feat. Self Esteem – Black Eyed Dog
  • 14) Bombay Bicycle Club and The Staves – Road (reprise)
  • 15) Nadia Reid – Poor Boy
  • 16) Christian Lee Hutson feat. Elanor Moss – Which Will
  • 17) Skullcrusher and Gia Margaret – Harvest Breed
  • 18) Katherine Priddy – I Think They’re Leaving Me Behind
  • 19) AURORA – Pink Moon
  • 20) Joe Henry and Meshell Ndegeocello – Time Of No Reply
  • 21) Feist – River Man
  • 22) Liz Phair – Free Ride
  • 23) Philip Selway – Fly
  • 24) John Grant – Day Is Done
  • 25) The Wandering Hearts – Voice From A Mountain

A partire da oggi è possibile ascoltare Cello Song reinterpretata dai Fontaines D.C. (La redazione)

