Album in uscita nel 2023, in aggiornamento

Ecco le date delle principali uscite discografiche in programma nel 2023. Il calendario delle pubblicazioni è in continuo aggiornamento.

Attraverso questa tabella è possibile consultare le principali uscite discografiche del 2023

Le date di pubblicazione degli album possono subire delle variazioni.

Vi informiamo infine che il calendario è in continuo aggiornamento. (La redazione)

CALENDARIO USCITE DISCOGRAFICHE ANNO 2023

28 APRIL 2023
GabrielsAngels & Queens
Neil GaimanSigns of Life
21 APRIL 2023
The Smashing PumpkinsAtum
14 APRIL 2023
Kid KoalaCreatures Of The Late Afternoon
Metallica72 Seasons
31 MARCH 2023
Louis VIEARTHLINGS
24 MARCH 2023
BabymetalThe Other One
KeleThe Flames Pt. 2
Liturgy93696
The HIRS CollectiveWe’re Still Here
Willie J HealeyBunny
17 MARCH 2023
100 gecs10,000 gecs
Black HoneyA Fistful Of Peaches
10 MARCH 2023
Dutch UnclesTrue Entertainment
Fever RayRadical Romantics
Lana Del ReyDid You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Boulevard
3 MARCH 2023
Kate NVWOW
24 FEBRUARY 2023
AlgiersShook
BegoniaPowder Blue
Big Bravenature morte
David BrewisThe Soft Struggles
Gina BirchI Play My Bass Loud
GorillazCracker Island
Philip SelwayStrange Dance
ShameFood For Worms
17 FEBRUARY 2023
Anna B Savagein|FLUX
InhalerCuts & Bruises
P!nkTrustfall
PileAll Fiction
Ron SexsmithThe Vivian Line
Secret MachinesThe Moth, The Lizard, And The Secret Machines
14 FEBRUARY 2023
Caroline PolachekDesire, I Want To Turn Into You
10 FEBRUARY 2023
Amber ArcadesBarefoot On Diamond Road
Andy ShaufNorm
KelelaRAVEN
MapsCounter Melodies
ParamoreThis Is Why
QuasiBreaking The Balls Of History
TennisPOLLEN
Yo La TengoThis Stupid World
3 FEBRUARY 2023
Ellie GouldingHigher Than Heaven
John Frusciante. I :
John Frusciante: I I .
Shania TwainQueen Of Me
Sunny WarAnarchist Gospel
The Go! TeamGet Up Sequences Part Two
Young FathersHeavy Heavy
27 JANUARY 2023
Complete Mountain AlmanacComplete Mountain Almanac
Fucked UpOne Day
King TuffSmalltown Stardust
Meg BairdFurling
Sam SmithGloria
SamiaHoney
SG LewisAudioLust & HigherLove
The ArcsElectrophonic Chronic
White ReaperAsking For A Ride
You Me at SixTruth Decay
20 JANUARY 2023
Dave RowntreeRadio Songs
Guided by VoicesLa La Land
John CaleMercy
July TalkRemember Never Before
LadytronTime’s Arrow
LåpsleyCautionary Tales Of Youth
MåneskinRush!
The Bad EndsThe Power And The Glory
The C.I.A.Surgery Channel
We Are ScientistsLobes
17 JANUARY 2023
Ryuichi Sakamoto12
13 JANUARY 2023
Margo PriceStrays
ObituaryDying Of Everything
06 JANUARY 2023
Anti-FlagLies They Tell Our Children
Iggy PopEvery Loser
Fonte: Metacritic

