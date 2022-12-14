Album in uscita nel 2023, in aggiornamento

Attraverso questa tabella è possibile consultare le principali uscite discografiche del 2023
Le date di pubblicazione degli album possono subire delle variazioni.
Vi informiamo infine che il calendario è in continuo aggiornamento. (La redazione)
CALENDARIO USCITE DISCOGRAFICHE ANNO 2023
|28 APRIL 2023
|Gabriels
|Angels & Queens
|Neil Gaiman
|Signs of Life
|21 APRIL 2023
|The Smashing Pumpkins
|Atum
|14 APRIL 2023
|Kid Koala
|Creatures Of The Late Afternoon
|Metallica
|72 Seasons
|31 MARCH 2023
|Louis VI
|EARTHLINGS
|24 MARCH 2023
|Babymetal
|The Other One
|Kele
|The Flames Pt. 2
|Liturgy
|93696
|The HIRS Collective
|We’re Still Here
|Willie J Healey
|Bunny
|17 MARCH 2023
|100 gecs
|10,000 gecs
|Black Honey
|A Fistful Of Peaches
|10 MARCH 2023
|Dutch Uncles
|True Entertainment
|Fever Ray
|Radical Romantics
|Lana Del Rey
|Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Boulevard
|3 MARCH 2023
|Kate NV
|WOW
|24 FEBRUARY 2023
|Algiers
|Shook
|Begonia
|Powder Blue
|Big Brave
|nature morte
|David Brewis
|The Soft Struggles
|Gina Birch
|I Play My Bass Loud
|Gorillaz
|Cracker Island
|Philip Selway
|Strange Dance
|Shame
|Food For Worms
|17 FEBRUARY 2023
|Anna B Savage
|in|FLUX
|Inhaler
|Cuts & Bruises
|P!nk
|Trustfall
|Pile
|All Fiction
|Ron Sexsmith
|The Vivian Line
|Secret Machines
|The Moth, The Lizard, And The Secret Machines
|14 FEBRUARY 2023
|Caroline Polachek
|Desire, I Want To Turn Into You
|10 FEBRUARY 2023
|Amber Arcades
|Barefoot On Diamond Road
|Andy Shauf
|Norm
|Kelela
|RAVEN
|Maps
|Counter Melodies
|Paramore
|This Is Why
|Quasi
|Breaking The Balls Of History
|Tennis
|POLLEN
|Yo La Tengo
|This Stupid World
|3 FEBRUARY 2023
|Ellie Goulding
|Higher Than Heaven
|John Frusciante
|. I :
|John Frusciante
|: I I .
|Shania Twain
|Queen Of Me
|Sunny War
|Anarchist Gospel
|The Go! Team
|Get Up Sequences Part Two
|Young Fathers
|Heavy Heavy
|27 JANUARY 2023
|Complete Mountain Almanac
|Complete Mountain Almanac
|Fucked Up
|One Day
|King Tuff
|Smalltown Stardust
|Meg Baird
|Furling
|Sam Smith
|Gloria
|Samia
|Honey
|SG Lewis
|AudioLust & HigherLove
|The Arcs
|Electrophonic Chronic
|White Reaper
|Asking For A Ride
|You Me at Six
|Truth Decay
|20 JANUARY 2023
|Dave Rowntree
|Radio Songs
|Guided by Voices
|La La Land
|John Cale
|Mercy
|July Talk
|Remember Never Before
|Ladytron
|Time’s Arrow
|Låpsley
|Cautionary Tales Of Youth
|Måneskin
|Rush!
|The Bad Ends
|The Power And The Glory
|The C.I.A.
|Surgery Channel
|We Are Scientists
|Lobes
|17 JANUARY 2023
|Ryuichi Sakamoto
|12
|13 JANUARY 2023
|Margo Price
|Strays
|Obituary
|Dying Of Everything
|06 JANUARY 2023
|Anti-Flag
|Lies They Tell Our Children
|Iggy Pop
|Every Loser
