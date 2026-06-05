sabato 6 giugno 2026

Concerti e festival in programma Primavera a la Ciutat Barcelona 2026 live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Barcelona, Spain

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Barcelona, Spain Distortion Ø 2026 live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Distortion, 2200, Copenhagen, Denmark

live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Distortion, 2200, Copenhagen, Denmark World Club Dome 2026 live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Deutche Bank Park, Mörfelder Landstraße 362, 60528, Frankfurt

live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Deutche Bank Park, Mörfelder Landstraße 362, 60528, Frankfurt Riviera Folk Festival 2026 live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Riviera Folk Festival, Via Orlando, Vicenza, Italy

live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Riviera Folk Festival, Via Orlando, Vicenza, Italy Dub Smugglers at Manchester River Cruises (05 Jun 26) live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Manchester River Cruises, M6 8QA, Manchester, UK

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Manchester River Cruises, M6 8QA, Manchester, UK YAANG and Whinge at The Rat and Pigeon (05 Jun 26) live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – The Rat and Pigeon, 33 Back Piccadilly, M1 1HP, Manchester, UK

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – The Rat and Pigeon, 33 Back Piccadilly, M1 1HP, Manchester, UK Ray LaMontagne and Natalie Jane Hill at Concert Hall, Brighton Dom live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Concert Hall, Brighton Dome, Church St, BN1 1UE, Brighton, UK

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Concert Hall, Brighton Dome, Church St, BN1 1UE, Brighton, UK The Stranglers at Kelvingrove Bandstand and Amphitheatre (05 Jun 26 live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Kelvingrove Bandstand and Amphitheatre, Kelvingrove Park, G12 8N

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Kelvingrove Bandstand and Amphitheatre, Kelvingrove Park, G12 8N Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and Jason Isbell at Bristol Beacon (0 live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Bristol Beacon, Colston Street, BS1, Bristol, UK

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Bristol Beacon, Colston Street, BS1, Bristol, UK Kingfishr at St Anne's Park (05 Jun 26) live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – St Anne's Park, Dublin, Ireland

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – St Anne's Park, Dublin, Ireland Aldous Harding and Vera Ellen at Vicar Street (05 Jun 26) live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Vicar Street, Thomas Street, D08 C8Y6, Dublin, Ireland

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Vicar Street, Thomas Street, D08 C8Y6, Dublin, Ireland Faithless at Liverpool Guild of Students - Mountford Hall (05 Jun 2 live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Liverpool Guild of Students - Mountford Hall, 160 Mount Pleasant

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Liverpool Guild of Students - Mountford Hall, 160 Mount Pleasant Rick Astley and The Covasettes at Scarborough Open Air Theatre (05 live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Burniston Rd, YO12 6PF, Scarborou

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Burniston Rd, YO12 6PF, Scarborou Beverley Knight and Gabriella Cilmi at Royal Concert Hall (05 Jun 2 live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Royal Concert Hall, Theatre Sq, NG1 5ND, Nottingham, UK

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Royal Concert Hall, Theatre Sq, NG1 5ND, Nottingham, UK Nik Kershaw at Lighthouse (05 Jun 26) live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Lighthouse, 21 Kingland Road, BH15 1UG, Poole, UK 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12

Concerti della settimana Primavera a la Ciutat Barcelona 2026 live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Barcelona, Spain

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Barcelona, Spain Distortion Ø 2026 live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Distortion, 2200, Copenhagen, Denmark

live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Distortion, 2200, Copenhagen, Denmark World Club Dome 2026 live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Deutche Bank Park, Mörfelder Landstraße 362, 60528, Frankfurt

live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Deutche Bank Park, Mörfelder Landstraße 362, 60528, Frankfurt Riviera Folk Festival 2026 live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Riviera Folk Festival, Via Orlando, Vicenza, Italy

live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Riviera Folk Festival, Via Orlando, Vicenza, Italy Dub Smugglers at Manchester River Cruises (05 Jun 26) live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Manchester River Cruises, M6 8QA, Manchester, UK

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Manchester River Cruises, M6 8QA, Manchester, UK YAANG and Whinge at The Rat and Pigeon (05 Jun 26) live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – The Rat and Pigeon, 33 Back Piccadilly, M1 1HP, Manchester, UK

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – The Rat and Pigeon, 33 Back Piccadilly, M1 1HP, Manchester, UK Ray LaMontagne and Natalie Jane Hill at Concert Hall, Brighton Dom live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Concert Hall, Brighton Dome, Church St, BN1 1UE, Brighton, UK

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Concert Hall, Brighton Dome, Church St, BN1 1UE, Brighton, UK The Stranglers at Kelvingrove Bandstand and Amphitheatre (05 Jun 26 live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Kelvingrove Bandstand and Amphitheatre, Kelvingrove Park, G12 8N

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Kelvingrove Bandstand and Amphitheatre, Kelvingrove Park, G12 8N Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and Jason Isbell at Bristol Beacon (0 live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Bristol Beacon, Colston Street, BS1, Bristol, UK

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Bristol Beacon, Colston Street, BS1, Bristol, UK Kingfishr at St Anne's Park (05 Jun 26) live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – St Anne's Park, Dublin, Ireland

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – St Anne's Park, Dublin, Ireland Aldous Harding and Vera Ellen at Vicar Street (05 Jun 26) live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Vicar Street, Thomas Street, D08 C8Y6, Dublin, Ireland

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Vicar Street, Thomas Street, D08 C8Y6, Dublin, Ireland Faithless at Liverpool Guild of Students - Mountford Hall (05 Jun 2 live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Liverpool Guild of Students - Mountford Hall, 160 Mount Pleasant

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Liverpool Guild of Students - Mountford Hall, 160 Mount Pleasant Rick Astley and The Covasettes at Scarborough Open Air Theatre (05 live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Burniston Rd, YO12 6PF, Scarborou

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Burniston Rd, YO12 6PF, Scarborou Beverley Knight and Gabriella Cilmi at Royal Concert Hall (05 Jun 2 live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Royal Concert Hall, Theatre Sq, NG1 5ND, Nottingham, UK

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Royal Concert Hall, Theatre Sq, NG1 5ND, Nottingham, UK Nik Kershaw at Lighthouse (05 Jun 26) live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Lighthouse, 21 Kingland Road, BH15 1UG, Poole, UK

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Lighthouse, 21 Kingland Road, BH15 1UG, Poole, UK C.W. Stoneking at The Button Factory (05 Jun 26) live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – The Button Factory, Curved Street, D024D26, Dublin, Ireland

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – The Button Factory, Curved Street, D024D26, Dublin, Ireland Angélique Kidjo at National Concert Hall (05 Jun 26) live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – National Concert Hall, Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin 2, Dublin, Ir

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – National Concert Hall, Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin 2, Dublin, Ir Omar at Metronome (05 Jun 26) live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Metronome, Marco Island, Huntingdon St, NG1 1AP, Nottingham

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Metronome, Marco Island, Huntingdon St, NG1 1AP, Nottingham Archive at The Barge MV Confiance (05 Jun 26) live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – The Barge MV Confiance, Lanyon Quay, BT1 3LG, Belfast, UK

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – The Barge MV Confiance, Lanyon Quay, BT1 3LG, Belfast, UK Kolter at DOCUMENT Bristol (05 Jun 26) with Jamback and Local Dub live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – DOCUMENT Bristol, 30-64 Pennywell Rd, St Jude's, BS5 0TL, Bris

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – DOCUMENT Bristol, 30-64 Pennywell Rd, St Jude's, BS5 0TL, Bris Amanda Shires at Ambassador Theatre (05 Jun 26) live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Ambassador Theatre, O' Connell Street, Dublin, Dublin 1, Dubli

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Ambassador Theatre, O' Connell Street, Dublin, Dublin 1, Dubli David Ford, Scarlet Rivera, and Rob Stoner at The Met (05 Jun 26) live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – The Met, MARKET STREET, BURY, LANCASHIRE, BL9 0BW, Bury, UK

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – The Met, MARKET STREET, BURY, LANCASHIRE, BL9 0BW, Bury, UK John Robb at Bristol Folk House (05 Jun 26) with Pop Will Eat Itsel live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Bristol Folk House, 40A Park St, BS1 5JG, Bristol, UK

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Bristol Folk House, 40A Park St, BS1 5JG, Bristol, UK Doc Scott at Sub Club (05 Jun 26) with ARTHUR, Harry Jackson, and live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Sub Club, 22 Jamaica Street, G1 4QD, Glasgow, UK

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Sub Club, 22 Jamaica Street, G1 4QD, Glasgow, UK Jimmy Carr at New Theatre (05 Jun 26) live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – New Theatre, George Street, Oxford, OX1 2AG, UK

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – New Theatre, George Street, Oxford, OX1 2AG, UK Duke Special at Polar Bear Music Club (05 Jun 26) with Oliver Cole live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Polar Bear Music Club, 229 Spring Bank, HU3 1LR, Hull, UK

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Polar Bear Music Club, 229 Spring Bank, HU3 1LR, Hull, UK Fee at Sofar Sounds (05 Jun 26) live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Sofar Sounds, LS2 8BE, Leeds, UK

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Sofar Sounds, LS2 8BE, Leeds, UK North Festival 2026 live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Complexo Desportivo Maia, R. José Rodrigues da Silva Júnior 401

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Complexo Desportivo Maia, R. José Rodrigues da Silva Júnior 401 Subsónico, Madrid 2026 2026 live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Auditorio Miguel Ríos De Rivas Vaciamadrid, P.º Alicia Alonso

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Auditorio Miguel Ríos De Rivas Vaciamadrid, P.º Alicia Alonso Sigils UK, Ward XVI, VMBRA, and JOANovARC at Rebellion (06 Jun 2 live sabato 6 giugno 2026 – Rebellion, 2B Whitworth St, M1 5WZ, Manchester, UK

live sabato 6 giugno 2026 – Rebellion, 2B Whitworth St, M1 5WZ, Manchester, UK Bad Bunny at Estadio Metropolitano (06 Jun 26) live sabato 6 giugno 2026 – Estadio Metropolitano, 28022, Madrid, Spain

live sabato 6 giugno 2026 – Estadio Metropolitano, 28022, Madrid, Spain Zach Bryan, Keenan O'Meara, and Ben Howard at Parken (06 Jun 26) live sabato 6 giugno 2026 – Parken, Øster Allé 50, 2100 Kø, Copenhagen, Denmark

live sabato 6 giugno 2026 – Parken, Øster Allé 50, 2100 Kø, Copenhagen, Denmark FKA Twigs and Yves Tumor at Ziggo Dome (06 Jun 26) live sabato 6 giugno 2026 – Ziggo Dome, De Passage 100, 1101 AX, Amsterdam, Netherlands

live sabato 6 giugno 2026 – Ziggo Dome, De Passage 100, 1101 AX, Amsterdam, Netherlands Conan Gray at Palacio Vistalegre (06 Jun 26) with Esha Tewari live sabato 6 giugno 2026 – Palacio Vistalegre, Calle de Utebo, 1, 28025, Madrid, Spain

live sabato 6 giugno 2026 – Palacio Vistalegre, Calle de Utebo, 1, 28025, Madrid, Spain Empire of the Sun at Progresja Scena Letnia (06 Jun 26) with Roi Tu live sabato 6 giugno 2026 – Progresja Scena Letnia, Fort Wola 22, 01-258, Warsaw, Poland

live sabato 6 giugno 2026 – Progresja Scena Letnia, Fort Wola 22, 01-258, Warsaw, Poland Brusco at Testaccio Estate (06 Jun 26) live sabato 6 giugno 2026 – Testaccio Estate, Largo Dino Frisullo, 00153, Rome, Italy

Concerti di giugno 2026 Primavera a la Ciutat Barcelona 2026 live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Barcelona, Spain

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Barcelona, Spain Distortion Ø 2026 live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Distortion, 2200, Copenhagen, Denmark

live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Distortion, 2200, Copenhagen, Denmark World Club Dome 2026 live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Deutche Bank Park, Mörfelder Landstraße 362, 60528, Frankfurt

live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Deutche Bank Park, Mörfelder Landstraße 362, 60528, Frankfurt Riviera Folk Festival 2026 live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Riviera Folk Festival, Via Orlando, Vicenza, Italy

live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Riviera Folk Festival, Via Orlando, Vicenza, Italy Dub Smugglers at Manchester River Cruises (05 Jun 26) live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Manchester River Cruises, M6 8QA, Manchester, UK

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Manchester River Cruises, M6 8QA, Manchester, UK YAANG and Whinge at The Rat and Pigeon (05 Jun 26) live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – The Rat and Pigeon, 33 Back Piccadilly, M1 1HP, Manchester, UK

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – The Rat and Pigeon, 33 Back Piccadilly, M1 1HP, Manchester, UK Ray LaMontagne and Natalie Jane Hill at Concert Hall, Brighton Dom live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Concert Hall, Brighton Dome, Church St, BN1 1UE, Brighton, UK

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Concert Hall, Brighton Dome, Church St, BN1 1UE, Brighton, UK The Stranglers at Kelvingrove Bandstand and Amphitheatre (05 Jun 26 live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Kelvingrove Bandstand and Amphitheatre, Kelvingrove Park, G12 8N

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Kelvingrove Bandstand and Amphitheatre, Kelvingrove Park, G12 8N Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and Jason Isbell at Bristol Beacon (0 live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Bristol Beacon, Colston Street, BS1, Bristol, UK

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Bristol Beacon, Colston Street, BS1, Bristol, UK Kingfishr at St Anne's Park (05 Jun 26) live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – St Anne's Park, Dublin, Ireland

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – St Anne's Park, Dublin, Ireland Aldous Harding and Vera Ellen at Vicar Street (05 Jun 26) live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Vicar Street, Thomas Street, D08 C8Y6, Dublin, Ireland

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Vicar Street, Thomas Street, D08 C8Y6, Dublin, Ireland Faithless at Liverpool Guild of Students - Mountford Hall (05 Jun 2 live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Liverpool Guild of Students - Mountford Hall, 160 Mount Pleasant

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Liverpool Guild of Students - Mountford Hall, 160 Mount Pleasant Rick Astley and The Covasettes at Scarborough Open Air Theatre (05 live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Burniston Rd, YO12 6PF, Scarborou

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Burniston Rd, YO12 6PF, Scarborou Beverley Knight and Gabriella Cilmi at Royal Concert Hall (05 Jun 2 live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Royal Concert Hall, Theatre Sq, NG1 5ND, Nottingham, UK

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Royal Concert Hall, Theatre Sq, NG1 5ND, Nottingham, UK Nik Kershaw at Lighthouse (05 Jun 26) live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Lighthouse, 21 Kingland Road, BH15 1UG, Poole, UK

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Lighthouse, 21 Kingland Road, BH15 1UG, Poole, UK C.W. Stoneking at The Button Factory (05 Jun 26) live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – The Button Factory, Curved Street, D024D26, Dublin, Ireland

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – The Button Factory, Curved Street, D024D26, Dublin, Ireland Angélique Kidjo at National Concert Hall (05 Jun 26) live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – National Concert Hall, Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin 2, Dublin, Ir

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – National Concert Hall, Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin 2, Dublin, Ir Omar at Metronome (05 Jun 26) live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Metronome, Marco Island, Huntingdon St, NG1 1AP, Nottingham

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Metronome, Marco Island, Huntingdon St, NG1 1AP, Nottingham Archive at The Barge MV Confiance (05 Jun 26) live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – The Barge MV Confiance, Lanyon Quay, BT1 3LG, Belfast, UK

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – The Barge MV Confiance, Lanyon Quay, BT1 3LG, Belfast, UK Kolter at DOCUMENT Bristol (05 Jun 26) with Jamback and Local Dub live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – DOCUMENT Bristol, 30-64 Pennywell Rd, St Jude's, BS5 0TL, Bris

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – DOCUMENT Bristol, 30-64 Pennywell Rd, St Jude's, BS5 0TL, Bris Amanda Shires at Ambassador Theatre (05 Jun 26) live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Ambassador Theatre, O' Connell Street, Dublin, Dublin 1, Dubli

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Ambassador Theatre, O' Connell Street, Dublin, Dublin 1, Dubli David Ford, Scarlet Rivera, and Rob Stoner at The Met (05 Jun 26) live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – The Met, MARKET STREET, BURY, LANCASHIRE, BL9 0BW, Bury, UK

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – The Met, MARKET STREET, BURY, LANCASHIRE, BL9 0BW, Bury, UK John Robb at Bristol Folk House (05 Jun 26) with Pop Will Eat Itsel live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Bristol Folk House, 40A Park St, BS1 5JG, Bristol, UK

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Bristol Folk House, 40A Park St, BS1 5JG, Bristol, UK Doc Scott at Sub Club (05 Jun 26) with ARTHUR, Harry Jackson, and live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Sub Club, 22 Jamaica Street, G1 4QD, Glasgow, UK

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Sub Club, 22 Jamaica Street, G1 4QD, Glasgow, UK Jimmy Carr at New Theatre (05 Jun 26) live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – New Theatre, George Street, Oxford, OX1 2AG, UK

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – New Theatre, George Street, Oxford, OX1 2AG, UK Duke Special at Polar Bear Music Club (05 Jun 26) with Oliver Cole live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Polar Bear Music Club, 229 Spring Bank, HU3 1LR, Hull, UK

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Polar Bear Music Club, 229 Spring Bank, HU3 1LR, Hull, UK Fee at Sofar Sounds (05 Jun 26) live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Sofar Sounds, LS2 8BE, Leeds, UK

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Sofar Sounds, LS2 8BE, Leeds, UK North Festival 2026 live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Complexo Desportivo Maia, R. José Rodrigues da Silva Júnior 401

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Complexo Desportivo Maia, R. José Rodrigues da Silva Júnior 401 Subsónico, Madrid 2026 2026 live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Auditorio Miguel Ríos De Rivas Vaciamadrid, P.º Alicia Alonso

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Auditorio Miguel Ríos De Rivas Vaciamadrid, P.º Alicia Alonso Sigils UK, Ward XVI, VMBRA, and JOANovARC at Rebellion (06 Jun 2 live sabato 6 giugno 2026 – Rebellion, 2B Whitworth St, M1 5WZ, Manchester, UK

live sabato 6 giugno 2026 – Rebellion, 2B Whitworth St, M1 5WZ, Manchester, UK Bad Bunny at Estadio Metropolitano (06 Jun 26) live sabato 6 giugno 2026 – Estadio Metropolitano, 28022, Madrid, Spain

live sabato 6 giugno 2026 – Estadio Metropolitano, 28022, Madrid, Spain Zach Bryan, Keenan O'Meara, and Ben Howard at Parken (06 Jun 26) live sabato 6 giugno 2026 – Parken, Øster Allé 50, 2100 Kø, Copenhagen, Denmark

live sabato 6 giugno 2026 – Parken, Øster Allé 50, 2100 Kø, Copenhagen, Denmark FKA Twigs and Yves Tumor at Ziggo Dome (06 Jun 26) live sabato 6 giugno 2026 – Ziggo Dome, De Passage 100, 1101 AX, Amsterdam, Netherlands

live sabato 6 giugno 2026 – Ziggo Dome, De Passage 100, 1101 AX, Amsterdam, Netherlands Conan Gray at Palacio Vistalegre (06 Jun 26) with Esha Tewari live sabato 6 giugno 2026 – Palacio Vistalegre, Calle de Utebo, 1, 28025, Madrid, Spain

live sabato 6 giugno 2026 – Palacio Vistalegre, Calle de Utebo, 1, 28025, Madrid, Spain Empire of the Sun at Progresja Scena Letnia (06 Jun 26) with Roi Tu live sabato 6 giugno 2026 – Progresja Scena Letnia, Fort Wola 22, 01-258, Warsaw, Poland

live sabato 6 giugno 2026 – Progresja Scena Letnia, Fort Wola 22, 01-258, Warsaw, Poland Brusco at Testaccio Estate (06 Jun 26) live sabato 6 giugno 2026 – Testaccio Estate, Largo Dino Frisullo, 00153, Rome, Italy

live sabato 6 giugno 2026 – Testaccio Estate, Largo Dino Frisullo, 00153, Rome, Italy Fabrizio Rat at Cavea Roma (09 Jun 26) live martedì 9 giugno 2026 – Cavea Roma, Via di Salone 290, Roma, 00131, Rome, Italy

live martedì 9 giugno 2026 – Cavea Roma, Via di Salone 290, Roma, 00131, Rome, Italy Download Festival 2026 live mercoledì 10 giugno 2026 – Donington Park, Castle Donington, DE74 2RP, Derby, UK

live mercoledì 10 giugno 2026 – Donington Park, Castle Donington, DE74 2RP, Derby, UK Legs On Wheels at Castle Hotel (11 Jun 26) with Mango Thomas live giovedì 11 giugno 2026 – Castle Hotel, 66 Oldham St, M4 1LE, Manchester, UK

live giovedì 11 giugno 2026 – Castle Hotel, 66 Oldham St, M4 1LE, Manchester, UK Cast at Picturedrome (11 Jun 26) live giovedì 11 giugno 2026 – Picturedrome, Market Walk, HD9 7DA, Holmfirth, UK

live giovedì 11 giugno 2026 – Picturedrome, Market Walk, HD9 7DA, Holmfirth, UK Valla and The Harbours at Gullivers (12 Jun 26) live venerdì 12 giugno 2026 – Gullivers, 109 Oldham Street, M4 1LW, Manchester, UK

live venerdì 12 giugno 2026 – Gullivers, 109 Oldham Street, M4 1LW, Manchester, UK Bedroom Vacation at Gorilla Studio (12 Jun 26) live venerdì 12 giugno 2026 – Gorilla Studio, 54-56 Whitworth Street West, M1 5WW, Manchester

live venerdì 12 giugno 2026 – Gorilla Studio, 54-56 Whitworth Street West, M1 5WW, Manchester Piknik I Parken 2026 live sabato 13 giugno 2026 – Sofienbergparken, 0558, Oslo, Norway

live sabato 13 giugno 2026 – Sofienbergparken, 0558, Oslo, Norway The Flaming Lips at Gasometer (15 Jun 26) live lunedì 15 giugno 2026 – Gasometer, Guglgasse 6, 1110, Vienna, Austria

live lunedì 15 giugno 2026 – Gasometer, Guglgasse 6, 1110, Vienna, Austria TRNSMT Festival 2026 live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Glasgow Green, Greendyke Street, G40 1AT, Glasgow, UK

live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Glasgow Green, Greendyke Street, G40 1AT, Glasgow, UK Leftfield at Hare & Hounds (19 Jun 26) live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Hare & Hounds, 106 High St, B14 7JZ, Kings Heath, UK

live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Hare & Hounds, 106 High St, B14 7JZ, Kings Heath, UK Metronome Festival Prague 2026 live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Letňany Airport / Letiště Letňany, Hůlkova 35, 19700, Prag

live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Letňany Airport / Letiště Letňany, Hůlkova 35, 19700, Prag Gorillaz at Plateía Neroú / Πλατεία Νερού (25 Jun 26) live giovedì 25 giugno 2026 – Plateía Neroú / Πλατεία Νερού, Leof. Posidonos 2616

live giovedì 25 giugno 2026 – Plateía Neroú / Πλατεία Νερού, Leof. Posidonos 2616 Papa V and Latrelle at Testaccio Estate (25 Jun 26) live giovedì 25 giugno 2026 – Testaccio Estate, Largo Dino Frisullo, 00153, Rome, Italy

live giovedì 25 giugno 2026 – Testaccio Estate, Largo Dino Frisullo, 00153, Rome, Italy Goldheart Assembly at The Strines Nightingale (26 Jun 26) live venerdì 26 giugno 2026 – The Strines Nightingale, 105 St, SK6 7GE, Stockport, UK

live venerdì 26 giugno 2026 – The Strines Nightingale, 105 St, SK6 7GE, Stockport, UK Dead Space Chamber Music and Trianglecuts at The Peer Hat Mancheste live venerdì 26 giugno 2026 – The Peer Hat Manchester, M1 1BE, Manchester, UK

live venerdì 26 giugno 2026 – The Peer Hat Manchester, M1 1BE, Manchester, UK Visions Of Disfigurement and Rumination at The Salty Dog (26 Jun 26 live venerdì 26 giugno 2026 – The Salty Dog, 23 High St, CW9 5BZ, Northwich, UK

live venerdì 26 giugno 2026 – The Salty Dog, 23 High St, CW9 5BZ, Northwich, UK Pietro Roffi at Cavea Roma (26 Jun 26) live venerdì 26 giugno 2026 – Cavea Roma, Via di Salone 290, Roma, 00131, Rome, Italy

live venerdì 26 giugno 2026 – Cavea Roma, Via di Salone 290, Roma, 00131, Rome, Italy Bones Shake at Cafe Blah (27 Jun 26) live sabato 27 giugno 2026 – Cafe Blah, 445 Wilmslow Road, M20 4AN, Manchester, UK

live sabato 27 giugno 2026 – Cafe Blah, 445 Wilmslow Road, M20 4AN, Manchester, UK Charlie Cooper at Matt & Phreds (27 Jun 26) live sabato 27 giugno 2026 – Matt & Phreds, 64 Tib St, M4 1LW, Manchester, UK

live sabato 27 giugno 2026 – Matt & Phreds, 64 Tib St, M4 1LW, Manchester, UK Farfisa at The Snug Coffee House (27 Jun 26) live sabato 27 giugno 2026 – The Snug Coffee House, 67A Market Street, Atherton, M46 0AD

live sabato 27 giugno 2026 – The Snug Coffee House, 67A Market Street, Atherton, M46 0AD Maria Antonietta and Colombre at Testaccio Estate (27 Jun 26) live sabato 27 giugno 2026 – Testaccio Estate, Largo Dino Frisullo, 00153, Rome, Italy

live sabato 27 giugno 2026 – Testaccio Estate, Largo Dino Frisullo, 00153, Rome, Italy Spaghetti Fest 26 DAY1: Faccianuvola+Mago del Gelato+Maria Antoniet live sabato 27 giugno 2026 – Testaccio Estate, Largo Dino Frisullo, 00153, Rome, Italy

live sabato 27 giugno 2026 – Testaccio Estate, Largo Dino Frisullo, 00153, Rome, Italy Spangled at The Snug Coffee House (28 Jun 26) live domenica 28 giugno 2026 – The Snug Coffee House, 67A Market Street, Atherton, M46 0AD

live domenica 28 giugno 2026 – The Snug Coffee House, 67A Market Street, Atherton, M46 0AD Ketama126, Ugo Borghetti, and Le Feste Antonacci at Testaccio Est live domenica 28 giugno 2026 – Testaccio Estate, Largo Dino Frisullo, 00153, Rome, Italy

live domenica 28 giugno 2026 – Testaccio Estate, Largo Dino Frisullo, 00153, Rome, Italy Spaghetti Fest 26 DAY2: Ketama+Angelica Bove+Nico Arezzo+Le feste A live domenica 28 giugno 2026 – Testaccio Estate, Largo Dino Frisullo, 00153, Rome, Italy

live domenica 28 giugno 2026 – Testaccio Estate, Largo Dino Frisullo, 00153, Rome, Italy Crowe Boys at The Deaf Institute (29 Jun 26) live lunedì 29 giugno 2026 – The Deaf Institute, 135 Grosvenor Street, M1 7HE, Manchester

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Introduzione

La musica dal vivo è un’esperienza che connette le persone, valorizza le emozioni e crea ricordi. Per questo avere un calendario affidabile e continuamente aggiornato è fondamentale per chi ama partecipare a concerti e festival. Questo articolo presenta un calendario generale con le date di spettacoli live, divise per settimana e per mese corrente. È incluso un motore di ricerca per trovare il musicista o la band preferita e sezioni specifiche con le date nazionali e internazionali.

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sabato, 6 giugno 2026

Il calendario dei concerti

Il calendario raccoglie tutte le date degli spettacoli musicali dal vivo, in Italia e all’estero. È uno strumento pratico e semplice da consultare, che mostra in un unico spazio eventi di artisti emergenti e grandi nomi della musica internazionale. Le informazioni vengono aggiornate costantemente per fornire un quadro sempre affidabile e ordinato.

Date divise per settimana

Per rendere la consultazione immediata, le date vengono presentate anche per settimana. Questo formato è pensato per chi desidera pianificare la propria agenda nel breve periodo. La divisione settimanale aiuta a confrontare gli eventi nelle diverse città e a capire subito quali spettacoli sono in programma nei giorni successivi.

Date divise per mese corrente

Chi preferisce una visione più ampia può consultare le date distribuite per mese. Questa suddivisione consente di programmare viaggi, weekend fuori porta e partecipazioni a festival. È particolarmente utile per chi intende assistere a più concerti nello stesso periodo o seguire un tour che attraversa diverse città.

Come usare la ricerca per trovare la tua band preferita

Il calendario integra un motore di ricerca che consente di inserire il nome dell’artista, della band o del genere musicale desiderato. In questo modo si accede subito alle date e alle location disponibili, senza dover scorrere l’intero elenco. Si tratta di una funzione pensata per chi ha già un obiettivo preciso e vuole acquistare i biglietti in modo rapido.

Suggerimenti per organizzarsi

Per vivere al meglio l’esperienza dei concerti e dei festival, conviene seguire alcune semplici regole:

segnare in agenda le date con anticipo,

acquistare i biglietti solo su canali ufficiali,

controllare eventuali cambi di programma,

valutare spese di viaggio e pernottamento per eventi fuori città,

monitorare le condizioni meteo per spettacoli all’aperto.

Conclusione

Un calendario aggiornato di concerti e festival è il compagno ideale per chi ama la musica dal vivo. Con la possibilità di consultare le date per settimana o mese e con un motore di ricerca interno, trovare gli eventi desiderati diventa semplice e immediato. In questo modo ogni appassionato può pianificare con sicurezza e non perdere nessuna occasione di vivere la magia dei live. Le date degli eventi sono caricate tramite Songkick e potrebbero subire variazioni. Si consiglia di verificare sempre con l’organizzatore ufficiale. (La redazione)

CD e vinili più venduti su Amazon