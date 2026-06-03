mercoledì 3 giugno 2026

Concerti e festival in programma Primavera a la Ciutat Barcelona 2026 live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Barcelona, Spain

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Barcelona, Spain Bad Bunny at Estadio Metropolitano (03 Jun 26) live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Estadio Metropolitano, 28022, Madrid, Spain

live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Estadio Metropolitano, 28022, Madrid, Spain Ray LaMontagne and Natalie Jane Hill at Bristol Beacon (03 Jun 26) live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Bristol Beacon, Colston Street, BS1, Bristol, UK

live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Bristol Beacon, Colston Street, BS1, Bristol, UK Zach Bryan at Unity Arena (03 Jun 26) live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Unity Arena, 1360, Fornebu, Norway

live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Unity Arena, 1360, Fornebu, Norway MARINA at O2 Academy Birmingham (03 Jun 26) live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – O2 Academy Birmingham, 16-18 Horsefair, Bristol Street, B1 1DB

live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – O2 Academy Birmingham, 16-18 Horsefair, Bristol Street, B1 1DB Two Door Cinema Club at Super Bock Arena - Pavilhão Rosa Mota (03 live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Super Bock Arena - Pavilhão Rosa Mota, Jardins do Palácio de Cr

live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Super Bock Arena - Pavilhão Rosa Mota, Jardins do Palácio de Cr The Kid LAROI., Tommy Richman, and WizTheMc at PETCO Park (03 Jun live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – PETCO Park, 100 Park Boulevard, 92101, San Diego, CA, US

live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – PETCO Park, 100 Park Boulevard, 92101, San Diego, CA, US Allah-Las and Sam Blasucci at Observatory North Park (03 Jun 26) live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Observatory North Park, 2891 University Ave., 92104, San Diego

live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Observatory North Park, 2891 University Ave., 92104, San Diego LANY at O2 Apollo Manchester (03 Jun 26) live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – O2 Apollo Manchester, Stockport Road, Ardwick Green, M12 6AP

live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – O2 Apollo Manchester, Stockport Road, Ardwick Green, M12 6AP Mastodon at O2 universum (03 Jun 26) live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – O2 universum, Českomoravská 2345/17, 19000, Prague, Czech Re

live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – O2 universum, Českomoravská 2345/17, 19000, Prague, Czech Re UB40 at Utilita Arena Cardiff (03 Jun 26) with Maxi Priest live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Utilita Arena Cardiff, Mary Ann St, CF10 2EQ, Cardiff, UK

live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Utilita Arena Cardiff, Mary Ann St, CF10 2EQ, Cardiff, UK Aldous Harding and Vera Ellen at Kelvingrove Bandstand and Amphithe live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Kelvingrove Bandstand and Amphitheatre, Kelvingrove Park, G12 8N

live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Kelvingrove Bandstand and Amphitheatre, Kelvingrove Park, G12 8N Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and Jason Isbell at 3Olympia Theatre live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – 3Olympia Theatre, 72 Dame Street, D02 K135, Dublin, Ireland

live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – 3Olympia Theatre, 72 Dame Street, D02 K135, Dublin, Ireland The Story So Far and Turn of Phrase at Project House (03 Jun 26) live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Project House, Armley Rd, Leeds, LS12 2DR, UK

live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Project House, Armley Rd, Leeds, LS12 2DR, UK Social Distortion at Sentrum Scene (03 Jun 26) live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Sentrum Scene, Arbeidersamfunnets plass 1, 0181, Oslo, Norway 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15

Concerti della settimana Primavera a la Ciutat Barcelona 2026 live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Barcelona, Spain

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Barcelona, Spain Bad Bunny at Estadio Metropolitano (03 Jun 26) live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Estadio Metropolitano, 28022, Madrid, Spain

live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Estadio Metropolitano, 28022, Madrid, Spain Ray LaMontagne and Natalie Jane Hill at Bristol Beacon (03 Jun 26) live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Bristol Beacon, Colston Street, BS1, Bristol, UK

live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Bristol Beacon, Colston Street, BS1, Bristol, UK Zach Bryan at Unity Arena (03 Jun 26) live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Unity Arena, 1360, Fornebu, Norway

live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Unity Arena, 1360, Fornebu, Norway MARINA at O2 Academy Birmingham (03 Jun 26) live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – O2 Academy Birmingham, 16-18 Horsefair, Bristol Street, B1 1DB

live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – O2 Academy Birmingham, 16-18 Horsefair, Bristol Street, B1 1DB Two Door Cinema Club at Super Bock Arena - Pavilhão Rosa Mota (03 live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Super Bock Arena - Pavilhão Rosa Mota, Jardins do Palácio de Cr

live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Super Bock Arena - Pavilhão Rosa Mota, Jardins do Palácio de Cr The Kid LAROI., Tommy Richman, and WizTheMc at PETCO Park (03 Jun live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – PETCO Park, 100 Park Boulevard, 92101, San Diego, CA, US

live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – PETCO Park, 100 Park Boulevard, 92101, San Diego, CA, US Allah-Las and Sam Blasucci at Observatory North Park (03 Jun 26) live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Observatory North Park, 2891 University Ave., 92104, San Diego

live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Observatory North Park, 2891 University Ave., 92104, San Diego LANY at O2 Apollo Manchester (03 Jun 26) live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – O2 Apollo Manchester, Stockport Road, Ardwick Green, M12 6AP

live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – O2 Apollo Manchester, Stockport Road, Ardwick Green, M12 6AP Mastodon at O2 universum (03 Jun 26) live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – O2 universum, Českomoravská 2345/17, 19000, Prague, Czech Re

live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – O2 universum, Českomoravská 2345/17, 19000, Prague, Czech Re UB40 at Utilita Arena Cardiff (03 Jun 26) with Maxi Priest live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Utilita Arena Cardiff, Mary Ann St, CF10 2EQ, Cardiff, UK

live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Utilita Arena Cardiff, Mary Ann St, CF10 2EQ, Cardiff, UK Aldous Harding and Vera Ellen at Kelvingrove Bandstand and Amphithe live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Kelvingrove Bandstand and Amphitheatre, Kelvingrove Park, G12 8N

live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Kelvingrove Bandstand and Amphitheatre, Kelvingrove Park, G12 8N Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and Jason Isbell at 3Olympia Theatre live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – 3Olympia Theatre, 72 Dame Street, D02 K135, Dublin, Ireland

live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – 3Olympia Theatre, 72 Dame Street, D02 K135, Dublin, Ireland The Story So Far and Turn of Phrase at Project House (03 Jun 26) live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Project House, Armley Rd, Leeds, LS12 2DR, UK

live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Project House, Armley Rd, Leeds, LS12 2DR, UK Social Distortion at Sentrum Scene (03 Jun 26) live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Sentrum Scene, Arbeidersamfunnets plass 1, 0181, Oslo, Norway

live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Sentrum Scene, Arbeidersamfunnets plass 1, 0181, Oslo, Norway Marcos Valle at Porgy & Bess Jazz & Music Club (03 Jun 26) live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Porgy & Bess Jazz & Music Club, Vienna, Austria

live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Porgy & Bess Jazz & Music Club, Vienna, Austria Einstürzende Neubauten at SanbàPolis (03 Jun 26) live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – SanbàPolis, Via della Malpensada, 88, 38123, Trento, Italy

live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – SanbàPolis, Via della Malpensada, 88, 38123, Trento, Italy JON SPENCER at Lost Lane (03 Jun 26) live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Lost Lane, 1-2 Adam Court, Dublin 2, Dublin, Ireland

live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Lost Lane, 1-2 Adam Court, Dublin 2, Dublin, Ireland Teddy Thompson at Workman's Club (03 Jun 26) live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Workman's Club, 10 Wellington Quay, 2, Dublin, Ireland

live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Workman's Club, 10 Wellington Quay, 2, Dublin, Ireland Julian Marley at CHALK (03 Jun 26) live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – CHALK, Pool Valley, BN1, Brighton, UK

live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – CHALK, Pool Valley, BN1, Brighton, UK Attwenger at Werkstätten- & Kulturhaus (WUK) (03 Jun 26) live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Werkstätten- & Kulturhaus (WUK), Währinger Straße 59, Alsergr

live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Werkstätten- & Kulturhaus (WUK), Währinger Straße 59, Alsergr Duke Special at Old Woollen (03 Jun 26) with Oliver Cole live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Old Woollen, Sunny Bank Mills, Town Street, Farsley, LS28 5UJ

live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Old Woollen, Sunny Bank Mills, Town Street, Farsley, LS28 5UJ Oren Ambarchi at Fasching (03 Jun 26) with Johan Berthling and Andr live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Fasching, Kungsgatan 63, 11120, Stockholm, Sweden

live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Fasching, Kungsgatan 63, 11120, Stockholm, Sweden Distortion Ø 2026 live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Distortion, 2200, Copenhagen, Denmark

live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Distortion, 2200, Copenhagen, Denmark Harry Styles and Robyn at Johan Cruijff Arena (04 Jun 26) live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Johan Cruijff Arena, Johan Cruijff Boulevard 1, 1101 AX, Amster

live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Johan Cruijff Arena, Johan Cruijff Boulevard 1, 1101 AX, Amster FKA Twigs at Royal Arena (04 Jun 26) with Yves Tumor live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Royal Arena, Hannemanns Allé 18, 2300, Copenhagen, Denmark

live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Royal Arena, Hannemanns Allé 18, 2300, Copenhagen, Denmark Phantogram at Luxor (04 Jun 26) live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Luxor, Luxemburger Straße 40, 50674, Cologne, Germany

live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Luxor, Luxemburger Straße 40, 50674, Cologne, Germany Fat Freddy's Drop at Poolen (04 Jun 26) live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Poolen, Refshalevej 189, 1432, Copenhagen, Denmark

live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Poolen, Refshalevej 189, 1432, Copenhagen, Denmark Peter Hook & The Light at Manchester Academy (04 Jun 26) with Peter live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Manchester Academy, Oxford Road, M13 9PR, Manchester, UK

live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Manchester Academy, Oxford Road, M13 9PR, Manchester, UK Clutch at Sala La Riviera (04 Jun 26) live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Sala La Riviera, Madrid, Spain

live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Sala La Riviera, Madrid, Spain LANY at 3Olympia Theatre (04 Jun 26) live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – 3Olympia Theatre, 72 Dame Street, D02 K135, Dublin, Ireland

live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – 3Olympia Theatre, 72 Dame Street, D02 K135, Dublin, Ireland Los Campesinos! at Project House (04 Jun 26) live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Project House, Armley Rd, Leeds, LS12 2DR, UK

live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Project House, Armley Rd, Leeds, LS12 2DR, UK Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Vasily Petrenko at Bristol Beacon live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Bristol Beacon, Colston Street, BS1, Bristol, UK

live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Bristol Beacon, Colston Street, BS1, Bristol, UK Level 42 at Kelvingrove Bandstand and Amphitheatre (04 Jun 26) live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Kelvingrove Bandstand and Amphitheatre, Kelvingrove Park, G12 8N

live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Kelvingrove Bandstand and Amphitheatre, Kelvingrove Park, G12 8N Teen Suicide and Cloud Nothings at Sidestage, SOMA (04 Jun 26) live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Sidestage, SOMA, 3350 Sports Arena Blvd., 92110, San Diego, C

live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Sidestage, SOMA, 3350 Sports Arena Blvd., 92110, San Diego, C JON SPENCER and RØMANS at Gorilla (04 Jun 26) live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Gorilla, 54-56 Whitworth St W, M1 5WW, Manchester, UK

live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Gorilla, 54-56 Whitworth St W, M1 5WW, Manchester, UK Beth Hart at New Theatre (04 Jun 26) with Wille and the Bandits live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – New Theatre, George Street, Oxford, OX1 2AG, UK

live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – New Theatre, George Street, Oxford, OX1 2AG, UK Jenny Hval at The White Hotel (04 Jun 26) live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – The White Hotel, Unit 4, Dickinson Street, M3 7LW, Salford, U

live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – The White Hotel, Unit 4, Dickinson Street, M3 7LW, Salford, U Tower of Power at Sentrum Scene (04 Jun 26) live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Sentrum Scene, Arbeidersamfunnets plass 1, 0181, Oslo, Norway

live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Sentrum Scene, Arbeidersamfunnets plass 1, 0181, Oslo, Norway Levellers at Norwich Nick Rayns LCR UEA (04 Jun 26) with The Meffs live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Norwich Nick Rayns LCR UEA, Earlham Road, NR4 7TJ, Norwich, UK

live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Norwich Nick Rayns LCR UEA, Earlham Road, NR4 7TJ, Norwich, UK The Robert Cray Band at Werkstätten- & Kulturhaus (WUK) (04 Jun 26 live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Werkstätten- & Kulturhaus (WUK), Währinger Straße 59, Alsergr

live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Werkstätten- & Kulturhaus (WUK), Währinger Straße 59, Alsergr Beverley Knight and Gabriella Cilmi at City Hall (04 Jun 26) live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – City Hall, Sheffield City Hall, Barkers Pool, Sheffield, S1 2J

live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – City Hall, Sheffield City Hall, Barkers Pool, Sheffield, S1 2J Julian Marley at The Fleece (04 Jun 26) live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – The Fleece, 12 Thomas Ln, BS1 6JJ, Bristol, UK

live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – The Fleece, 12 Thomas Ln, BS1 6JJ, Bristol, UK Amanda Shires at Limelight 2 (04 Jun 26) live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Limelight 2, BT2 8HD, Belfast, UK

live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Limelight 2, BT2 8HD, Belfast, UK Scott Matthews at De La Warr Pavilion (04 Jun 26) live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – De La Warr Pavilion, Marina, TN40 1DP, Bexhill-On-Sea, UK

live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – De La Warr Pavilion, Marina, TN40 1DP, Bexhill-On-Sea, UK Almamegretta at Casilino Sky Park (04 Jun 26) live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Casilino Sky Park, Viale della Bella Villa, 106, 00172, Rome

live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Casilino Sky Park, Viale della Bella Villa, 106, 00172, Rome David Ford, Scarlet Rivera, and Rob Stoner at Hare & Hounds (04 J live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Hare & Hounds, 106 High St, B14 7JZ, Kings Heath, UK

live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Hare & Hounds, 106 High St, B14 7JZ, Kings Heath, UK Strategy at Eastern Bloc Records Manchester (04 Jun 26) live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Eastern Bloc Records Manchester, M1 1DN, Manchester, UK

live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Eastern Bloc Records Manchester, M1 1DN, Manchester, UK Dub Smugglers at Manchester River Cruises (05 Jun 26) live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Manchester River Cruises, M6 8QA, Manchester, UK

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Manchester River Cruises, M6 8QA, Manchester, UK YAANG and Whinge at The Rat and Pigeon (05 Jun 26) live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – The Rat and Pigeon, 33 Back Piccadilly, M1 1HP, Manchester, UK

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – The Rat and Pigeon, 33 Back Piccadilly, M1 1HP, Manchester, UK Sigils UK, Ward XVI, VMBRA, and JOANovARC at Rebellion (06 Jun 2 live sabato 6 giugno 2026 – Rebellion, 2B Whitworth St, M1 5WZ, Manchester, UK

Concerti di giugno 2026 Primavera a la Ciutat Barcelona 2026 live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Barcelona, Spain

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Barcelona, Spain Bad Bunny at Estadio Metropolitano (03 Jun 26) live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Estadio Metropolitano, 28022, Madrid, Spain

live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Estadio Metropolitano, 28022, Madrid, Spain Ray LaMontagne and Natalie Jane Hill at Bristol Beacon (03 Jun 26) live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Bristol Beacon, Colston Street, BS1, Bristol, UK

live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Bristol Beacon, Colston Street, BS1, Bristol, UK Zach Bryan at Unity Arena (03 Jun 26) live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Unity Arena, 1360, Fornebu, Norway

live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Unity Arena, 1360, Fornebu, Norway MARINA at O2 Academy Birmingham (03 Jun 26) live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – O2 Academy Birmingham, 16-18 Horsefair, Bristol Street, B1 1DB

live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – O2 Academy Birmingham, 16-18 Horsefair, Bristol Street, B1 1DB Two Door Cinema Club at Super Bock Arena - Pavilhão Rosa Mota (03 live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Super Bock Arena - Pavilhão Rosa Mota, Jardins do Palácio de Cr

live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Super Bock Arena - Pavilhão Rosa Mota, Jardins do Palácio de Cr The Kid LAROI., Tommy Richman, and WizTheMc at PETCO Park (03 Jun live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – PETCO Park, 100 Park Boulevard, 92101, San Diego, CA, US

live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – PETCO Park, 100 Park Boulevard, 92101, San Diego, CA, US Allah-Las and Sam Blasucci at Observatory North Park (03 Jun 26) live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Observatory North Park, 2891 University Ave., 92104, San Diego

live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Observatory North Park, 2891 University Ave., 92104, San Diego LANY at O2 Apollo Manchester (03 Jun 26) live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – O2 Apollo Manchester, Stockport Road, Ardwick Green, M12 6AP

live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – O2 Apollo Manchester, Stockport Road, Ardwick Green, M12 6AP Mastodon at O2 universum (03 Jun 26) live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – O2 universum, Českomoravská 2345/17, 19000, Prague, Czech Re

live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – O2 universum, Českomoravská 2345/17, 19000, Prague, Czech Re UB40 at Utilita Arena Cardiff (03 Jun 26) with Maxi Priest live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Utilita Arena Cardiff, Mary Ann St, CF10 2EQ, Cardiff, UK

live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Utilita Arena Cardiff, Mary Ann St, CF10 2EQ, Cardiff, UK Aldous Harding and Vera Ellen at Kelvingrove Bandstand and Amphithe live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Kelvingrove Bandstand and Amphitheatre, Kelvingrove Park, G12 8N

live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Kelvingrove Bandstand and Amphitheatre, Kelvingrove Park, G12 8N Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and Jason Isbell at 3Olympia Theatre live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – 3Olympia Theatre, 72 Dame Street, D02 K135, Dublin, Ireland

live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – 3Olympia Theatre, 72 Dame Street, D02 K135, Dublin, Ireland The Story So Far and Turn of Phrase at Project House (03 Jun 26) live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Project House, Armley Rd, Leeds, LS12 2DR, UK

live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Project House, Armley Rd, Leeds, LS12 2DR, UK Social Distortion at Sentrum Scene (03 Jun 26) live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Sentrum Scene, Arbeidersamfunnets plass 1, 0181, Oslo, Norway

live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Sentrum Scene, Arbeidersamfunnets plass 1, 0181, Oslo, Norway Marcos Valle at Porgy & Bess Jazz & Music Club (03 Jun 26) live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Porgy & Bess Jazz & Music Club, Vienna, Austria

live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Porgy & Bess Jazz & Music Club, Vienna, Austria Einstürzende Neubauten at SanbàPolis (03 Jun 26) live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – SanbàPolis, Via della Malpensada, 88, 38123, Trento, Italy

live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – SanbàPolis, Via della Malpensada, 88, 38123, Trento, Italy JON SPENCER at Lost Lane (03 Jun 26) live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Lost Lane, 1-2 Adam Court, Dublin 2, Dublin, Ireland

live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Lost Lane, 1-2 Adam Court, Dublin 2, Dublin, Ireland Teddy Thompson at Workman's Club (03 Jun 26) live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Workman's Club, 10 Wellington Quay, 2, Dublin, Ireland

live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Workman's Club, 10 Wellington Quay, 2, Dublin, Ireland Julian Marley at CHALK (03 Jun 26) live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – CHALK, Pool Valley, BN1, Brighton, UK

live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – CHALK, Pool Valley, BN1, Brighton, UK Attwenger at Werkstätten- & Kulturhaus (WUK) (03 Jun 26) live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Werkstätten- & Kulturhaus (WUK), Währinger Straße 59, Alsergr

live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Werkstätten- & Kulturhaus (WUK), Währinger Straße 59, Alsergr Duke Special at Old Woollen (03 Jun 26) with Oliver Cole live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Old Woollen, Sunny Bank Mills, Town Street, Farsley, LS28 5UJ

live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Old Woollen, Sunny Bank Mills, Town Street, Farsley, LS28 5UJ Oren Ambarchi at Fasching (03 Jun 26) with Johan Berthling and Andr live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Fasching, Kungsgatan 63, 11120, Stockholm, Sweden

live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Fasching, Kungsgatan 63, 11120, Stockholm, Sweden Distortion Ø 2026 live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Distortion, 2200, Copenhagen, Denmark

live mercoledì 3 giugno 2026 – Distortion, 2200, Copenhagen, Denmark Harry Styles and Robyn at Johan Cruijff Arena (04 Jun 26) live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Johan Cruijff Arena, Johan Cruijff Boulevard 1, 1101 AX, Amster

live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Johan Cruijff Arena, Johan Cruijff Boulevard 1, 1101 AX, Amster FKA Twigs at Royal Arena (04 Jun 26) with Yves Tumor live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Royal Arena, Hannemanns Allé 18, 2300, Copenhagen, Denmark

live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Royal Arena, Hannemanns Allé 18, 2300, Copenhagen, Denmark Phantogram at Luxor (04 Jun 26) live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Luxor, Luxemburger Straße 40, 50674, Cologne, Germany

live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Luxor, Luxemburger Straße 40, 50674, Cologne, Germany Fat Freddy's Drop at Poolen (04 Jun 26) live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Poolen, Refshalevej 189, 1432, Copenhagen, Denmark

live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Poolen, Refshalevej 189, 1432, Copenhagen, Denmark Peter Hook & The Light at Manchester Academy (04 Jun 26) with Peter live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Manchester Academy, Oxford Road, M13 9PR, Manchester, UK

live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Manchester Academy, Oxford Road, M13 9PR, Manchester, UK Clutch at Sala La Riviera (04 Jun 26) live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Sala La Riviera, Madrid, Spain

live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Sala La Riviera, Madrid, Spain LANY at 3Olympia Theatre (04 Jun 26) live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – 3Olympia Theatre, 72 Dame Street, D02 K135, Dublin, Ireland

live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – 3Olympia Theatre, 72 Dame Street, D02 K135, Dublin, Ireland Los Campesinos! at Project House (04 Jun 26) live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Project House, Armley Rd, Leeds, LS12 2DR, UK

live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Project House, Armley Rd, Leeds, LS12 2DR, UK Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Vasily Petrenko at Bristol Beacon live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Bristol Beacon, Colston Street, BS1, Bristol, UK

live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Bristol Beacon, Colston Street, BS1, Bristol, UK Level 42 at Kelvingrove Bandstand and Amphitheatre (04 Jun 26) live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Kelvingrove Bandstand and Amphitheatre, Kelvingrove Park, G12 8N

live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Kelvingrove Bandstand and Amphitheatre, Kelvingrove Park, G12 8N Teen Suicide and Cloud Nothings at Sidestage, SOMA (04 Jun 26) live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Sidestage, SOMA, 3350 Sports Arena Blvd., 92110, San Diego, C

live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Sidestage, SOMA, 3350 Sports Arena Blvd., 92110, San Diego, C JON SPENCER and RØMANS at Gorilla (04 Jun 26) live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Gorilla, 54-56 Whitworth St W, M1 5WW, Manchester, UK

live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Gorilla, 54-56 Whitworth St W, M1 5WW, Manchester, UK Beth Hart at New Theatre (04 Jun 26) with Wille and the Bandits live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – New Theatre, George Street, Oxford, OX1 2AG, UK

live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – New Theatre, George Street, Oxford, OX1 2AG, UK Jenny Hval at The White Hotel (04 Jun 26) live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – The White Hotel, Unit 4, Dickinson Street, M3 7LW, Salford, U

live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – The White Hotel, Unit 4, Dickinson Street, M3 7LW, Salford, U Tower of Power at Sentrum Scene (04 Jun 26) live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Sentrum Scene, Arbeidersamfunnets plass 1, 0181, Oslo, Norway

live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Sentrum Scene, Arbeidersamfunnets plass 1, 0181, Oslo, Norway Levellers at Norwich Nick Rayns LCR UEA (04 Jun 26) with The Meffs live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Norwich Nick Rayns LCR UEA, Earlham Road, NR4 7TJ, Norwich, UK

live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Norwich Nick Rayns LCR UEA, Earlham Road, NR4 7TJ, Norwich, UK The Robert Cray Band at Werkstätten- & Kulturhaus (WUK) (04 Jun 26 live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Werkstätten- & Kulturhaus (WUK), Währinger Straße 59, Alsergr

live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Werkstätten- & Kulturhaus (WUK), Währinger Straße 59, Alsergr Beverley Knight and Gabriella Cilmi at City Hall (04 Jun 26) live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – City Hall, Sheffield City Hall, Barkers Pool, Sheffield, S1 2J

live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – City Hall, Sheffield City Hall, Barkers Pool, Sheffield, S1 2J Julian Marley at The Fleece (04 Jun 26) live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – The Fleece, 12 Thomas Ln, BS1 6JJ, Bristol, UK

live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – The Fleece, 12 Thomas Ln, BS1 6JJ, Bristol, UK Amanda Shires at Limelight 2 (04 Jun 26) live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Limelight 2, BT2 8HD, Belfast, UK

live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Limelight 2, BT2 8HD, Belfast, UK Scott Matthews at De La Warr Pavilion (04 Jun 26) live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – De La Warr Pavilion, Marina, TN40 1DP, Bexhill-On-Sea, UK

live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – De La Warr Pavilion, Marina, TN40 1DP, Bexhill-On-Sea, UK Almamegretta at Casilino Sky Park (04 Jun 26) live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Casilino Sky Park, Viale della Bella Villa, 106, 00172, Rome

live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Casilino Sky Park, Viale della Bella Villa, 106, 00172, Rome David Ford, Scarlet Rivera, and Rob Stoner at Hare & Hounds (04 J live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Hare & Hounds, 106 High St, B14 7JZ, Kings Heath, UK

live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Hare & Hounds, 106 High St, B14 7JZ, Kings Heath, UK Strategy at Eastern Bloc Records Manchester (04 Jun 26) live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Eastern Bloc Records Manchester, M1 1DN, Manchester, UK

live giovedì 4 giugno 2026 – Eastern Bloc Records Manchester, M1 1DN, Manchester, UK Dub Smugglers at Manchester River Cruises (05 Jun 26) live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Manchester River Cruises, M6 8QA, Manchester, UK

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Manchester River Cruises, M6 8QA, Manchester, UK YAANG and Whinge at The Rat and Pigeon (05 Jun 26) live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – The Rat and Pigeon, 33 Back Piccadilly, M1 1HP, Manchester, UK

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – The Rat and Pigeon, 33 Back Piccadilly, M1 1HP, Manchester, UK Sigils UK, Ward XVI, VMBRA, and JOANovARC at Rebellion (06 Jun 2 live sabato 6 giugno 2026 – Rebellion, 2B Whitworth St, M1 5WZ, Manchester, UK

live sabato 6 giugno 2026 – Rebellion, 2B Whitworth St, M1 5WZ, Manchester, UK Download Festival 2026 live mercoledì 10 giugno 2026 – Donington Park, Castle Donington, DE74 2RP, Derby, UK

live mercoledì 10 giugno 2026 – Donington Park, Castle Donington, DE74 2RP, Derby, UK Legs On Wheels at Castle Hotel (11 Jun 26) with Mango Thomas live giovedì 11 giugno 2026 – Castle Hotel, 66 Oldham St, M4 1LE, Manchester, UK

live giovedì 11 giugno 2026 – Castle Hotel, 66 Oldham St, M4 1LE, Manchester, UK Cast at Picturedrome (11 Jun 26) live giovedì 11 giugno 2026 – Picturedrome, Market Walk, HD9 7DA, Holmfirth, UK

live giovedì 11 giugno 2026 – Picturedrome, Market Walk, HD9 7DA, Holmfirth, UK Valla and The Harbours at Gullivers (12 Jun 26) live venerdì 12 giugno 2026 – Gullivers, 109 Oldham Street, M4 1LW, Manchester, UK

live venerdì 12 giugno 2026 – Gullivers, 109 Oldham Street, M4 1LW, Manchester, UK Bedroom Vacation at Gorilla Studio (12 Jun 26) live venerdì 12 giugno 2026 – Gorilla Studio, 54-56 Whitworth Street West, M1 5WW, Manchester

live venerdì 12 giugno 2026 – Gorilla Studio, 54-56 Whitworth Street West, M1 5WW, Manchester Piknik I Parken 2026 live sabato 13 giugno 2026 – Sofienbergparken, 0558, Oslo, Norway

live sabato 13 giugno 2026 – Sofienbergparken, 0558, Oslo, Norway The Flaming Lips at Gasometer (15 Jun 26) live lunedì 15 giugno 2026 – Gasometer, Guglgasse 6, 1110, Vienna, Austria

live lunedì 15 giugno 2026 – Gasometer, Guglgasse 6, 1110, Vienna, Austria Alfa at ChorusLife Arena (19 Jun 26) live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – ChorusLife Arena, Via Carlo Serassi 26, 24124, Bergamo, Italy

live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – ChorusLife Arena, Via Carlo Serassi 26, 24124, Bergamo, Italy TRNSMT Festival 2026 live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Glasgow Green, Greendyke Street, G40 1AT, Glasgow, UK

live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Glasgow Green, Greendyke Street, G40 1AT, Glasgow, UK Leftfield at Hare & Hounds (19 Jun 26) live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Hare & Hounds, 106 High St, B14 7JZ, Kings Heath, UK

live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Hare & Hounds, 106 High St, B14 7JZ, Kings Heath, UK Metronome Festival Prague 2026 live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Letňany Airport / Letiště Letňany, Hůlkova 35, 19700, Prag

live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Letňany Airport / Letiště Letňany, Hůlkova 35, 19700, Prag Sam-e at Gullivers (20 Jun 26) live sabato 20 giugno 2026 – Gullivers, 109 Oldham Street, M4 1LW, Manchester, UK

live sabato 20 giugno 2026 – Gullivers, 109 Oldham Street, M4 1LW, Manchester, UK Alfa at Infinity 1 - Arena Estiva (22 Jun 26) live lunedì 22 giugno 2026 – Infinity 1 - Arena Estiva, Piazza Zelioli Lanzini, 1, 26100, C

live lunedì 22 giugno 2026 – Infinity 1 - Arena Estiva, Piazza Zelioli Lanzini, 1, 26100, C Gorillaz at Plateía Neroú / Πλατεία Νερού (25 Jun 26) live giovedì 25 giugno 2026 – Plateía Neroú / Πλατεία Νερού, Leof. Posidonos 2616

live giovedì 25 giugno 2026 – Plateía Neroú / Πλατεία Νερού, Leof. Posidonos 2616 Goldheart Assembly at The Strines Nightingale (26 Jun 26) live venerdì 26 giugno 2026 – The Strines Nightingale, 105 St, SK6 7GE, Stockport, UK

live venerdì 26 giugno 2026 – The Strines Nightingale, 105 St, SK6 7GE, Stockport, UK Dead Space Chamber Music and Trianglecuts at The Peer Hat Mancheste live venerdì 26 giugno 2026 – The Peer Hat Manchester, M1 1BE, Manchester, UK

live venerdì 26 giugno 2026 – The Peer Hat Manchester, M1 1BE, Manchester, UK Visions Of Disfigurement and Rumination at The Salty Dog (26 Jun 26 live venerdì 26 giugno 2026 – The Salty Dog, 23 High St, CW9 5BZ, Northwich, UK

live venerdì 26 giugno 2026 – The Salty Dog, 23 High St, CW9 5BZ, Northwich, UK Bones Shake at Cafe Blah (27 Jun 26) live sabato 27 giugno 2026 – Cafe Blah, 445 Wilmslow Road, M20 4AN, Manchester, UK

live sabato 27 giugno 2026 – Cafe Blah, 445 Wilmslow Road, M20 4AN, Manchester, UK Charlie Cooper at Matt & Phreds (27 Jun 26) live sabato 27 giugno 2026 – Matt & Phreds, 64 Tib St, M4 1LW, Manchester, UK

live sabato 27 giugno 2026 – Matt & Phreds, 64 Tib St, M4 1LW, Manchester, UK Farfisa at The Snug Coffee House (27 Jun 26) live sabato 27 giugno 2026 – The Snug Coffee House, 67A Market Street, Atherton, M46 0AD

live sabato 27 giugno 2026 – The Snug Coffee House, 67A Market Street, Atherton, M46 0AD Alfa at Sequoie Music Park - Parco Caserme Rosse (28 Jun 26) live domenica 28 giugno 2026 – Sequoie Music Park - Parco Caserme Rosse, Via di Corticella 147

live domenica 28 giugno 2026 – Sequoie Music Park - Parco Caserme Rosse, Via di Corticella 147 Spangled at The Snug Coffee House (28 Jun 26) live domenica 28 giugno 2026 – The Snug Coffee House, 67A Market Street, Atherton, M46 0AD

live domenica 28 giugno 2026 – The Snug Coffee House, 67A Market Street, Atherton, M46 0AD Crowe Boys at The Deaf Institute (29 Jun 26) live lunedì 29 giugno 2026 – The Deaf Institute, 135 Grosvenor Street, M1 7HE, Manchester

live lunedì 29 giugno 2026 – The Deaf Institute, 135 Grosvenor Street, M1 7HE, Manchester Madame at Area Verde Capannori (30 Jun 26) live martedì 30 giugno 2026 – Area Verde Capannori, Via Martiri Lunatesi SNC, 55012 Capannori

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Introduzione

La musica dal vivo è un’esperienza che connette le persone, valorizza le emozioni e crea ricordi. Per questo avere un calendario affidabile e continuamente aggiornato è fondamentale per chi ama partecipare a concerti e festival. Questo articolo presenta un calendario generale con le date di spettacoli live, divise per settimana e per mese corrente. È incluso un motore di ricerca per trovare il musicista o la band preferita e sezioni specifiche con le date nazionali e internazionali.

News su concerti, festival, eventi, spettacoli e live dal web

mercoledì, 3 giugno 2026

Il calendario dei concerti

Il calendario raccoglie tutte le date degli spettacoli musicali dal vivo, in Italia e all’estero. È uno strumento pratico e semplice da consultare, che mostra in un unico spazio eventi di artisti emergenti e grandi nomi della musica internazionale. Le informazioni vengono aggiornate costantemente per fornire un quadro sempre affidabile e ordinato.

Date divise per settimana

Per rendere la consultazione immediata, le date vengono presentate anche per settimana. Questo formato è pensato per chi desidera pianificare la propria agenda nel breve periodo. La divisione settimanale aiuta a confrontare gli eventi nelle diverse città e a capire subito quali spettacoli sono in programma nei giorni successivi.

Date divise per mese corrente

Chi preferisce una visione più ampia può consultare le date distribuite per mese. Questa suddivisione consente di programmare viaggi, weekend fuori porta e partecipazioni a festival. È particolarmente utile per chi intende assistere a più concerti nello stesso periodo o seguire un tour che attraversa diverse città.

Come usare la ricerca per trovare la tua band preferita

Il calendario integra un motore di ricerca che consente di inserire il nome dell’artista, della band o del genere musicale desiderato. In questo modo si accede subito alle date e alle location disponibili, senza dover scorrere l’intero elenco. Si tratta di una funzione pensata per chi ha già un obiettivo preciso e vuole acquistare i biglietti in modo rapido.

Suggerimenti per organizzarsi

Per vivere al meglio l’esperienza dei concerti e dei festival, conviene seguire alcune semplici regole:

segnare in agenda le date con anticipo,

acquistare i biglietti solo su canali ufficiali,

controllare eventuali cambi di programma,

valutare spese di viaggio e pernottamento per eventi fuori città,

monitorare le condizioni meteo per spettacoli all’aperto.

Conclusione

Un calendario aggiornato di concerti e festival è il compagno ideale per chi ama la musica dal vivo. Con la possibilità di consultare le date per settimana o mese e con un motore di ricerca interno, trovare gli eventi desiderati diventa semplice e immediato. In questo modo ogni appassionato può pianificare con sicurezza e non perdere nessuna occasione di vivere la magia dei live. Le date degli eventi sono caricate tramite Songkick e potrebbero subire variazioni. Si consiglia di verificare sempre con l’organizzatore ufficiale. (La redazione)

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